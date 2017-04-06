Improving Fuel Efficiency At American, Delta And United

Fuel costs have always attracted a lot of attention from airlines. It's no surprise since fuel costs are a sizable portion of overall expenses. The next chart illustrates just how much impact fuel costs are for the US big three airlines, American (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta (NYSE: DAL) and United (NYSE: UAL).

The data shows that during the recent oil price spike, fuel costs rose to about 35% of costs. It was during this period that American rapidly started retiring its MD-80s and replacing these with Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737s.

In fact, in 2000 American's average fleet age was 27.9 years compared to 28.5 at Delta and 25.3 at United. By 2016, American's average fleet age was 13.3 years, Delta was 17.6 and United 16.4.

Older aircraft are much like people; the older you are the more healthcare you need. Consequently fleet age is an important metric to watch. Even though these three airlines have world class maintenance facilities, keeping their aircraft flying, older aircraft need more care - meaning expense.

As mentioned, one of the key expenses is fuel. What does fuel burn look like for these three airlines? A block hour measure is a typical metric used for airlines. The chart shows these three airlines have improved their fuel efficiency.

Improvements in refreshing a fleet take time. Which is why we see that during the most recent fuel spike fuel consumption improvements plateaued. Then as fuel costs dropped again, the improvement accelerated.

An important item from the chart is seeing how American accelerated its fleet refresh. It has big orders with both Airbus (OTCPK: EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing. Even though fuel costs are less of a concern, American will pick up benefits from lower maintenance costs. Which is a point American's CEO was making recently.

Delta is well-known for keeping older aircraft in service. The reasoning is that with lower fuel prices, the extra fuel costs are lower than the additional capital costs of new aircraft. This is a cogent argument. As the next chart shows (2015 is the most recent full year data), Delta's argument holds.

The key question is how long does Delta stay at an advantage? Let's look at orders for a guide. As we can see from the last row, where we show the percent of the current fleet on order, American and Delta are neck and neck. What separates them is that American's focus (85% of orders) is on single aisle aircraft of the next generation. Delta has 78% of its orders in single aisle, but only the 75 CS100 (32%) are next generation.

In summary, improving fuel efficiency is being driven by a big fleet refresh at the three big US airlines. American and Delta are the most aggressive in this. But the approach is different at these two airlines. United is the least aggressive but is similar to Delta in selecting current generation single aisle aircraft.

It may be a while yet, but it seems American's decision to invest in next generation equipment faster could be a big winner if, and when, oil prices start to rise again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.