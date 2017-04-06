Choose Maximus For Maximum Reward

Thesis

Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) is a fair value considering it is in the software industry. The company has produced some outstanding performance metrics and is poised to continue. I believe demand will continue to grow for the services that Maximus provides. I believe the company will produce solid returns for its shareholders.

About The Company

Maximus provides business process services to government health and human service programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The company operates in three segments, Health Services, Human Services, and US Federal Services. A breakdown of financials by segment is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Maximus Segment Financial Breakdown

Source: Maximus Q1 Presentation

The company is comfortably mid cap with a market cap just over $4B. It trades under half a million shares a day on average. It is owned almost entirely by institutions and insiders. For these reasons, I would argue this company is underfollowed by the retail investor.

What I Like

Maximus operates in the software industry, the land of high price earnings multiples. Fortunately, this company is fairly valued in my opinion. Maximus trades at a P/E of 20.7 with a forward P/E of 18.8. PEG is 1.18 which bakes in a tiny bit of growth. The company trades at 1.6x sales. Not a deep value case by any means, but it is impressive for a software company.

Maximus done a pretty good job driving growth. Year over year the company grew revenue by 9% and earnings by a whopping 75%. You can see in Figure 1 that the company is expanding margins and growing all the right numbers. Past and future earnings for Maximus are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Maximus Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

The company has produced some outstanding performance metrics in the past year. Return on equity was 29% and ahead of the software industry average. Return on assets was 15.4% and also ahead of the industry. Return on capital was 31% and way ahead of the competition. This is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Maximus Performance Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

Maximus also has an impeccable balance sheet. The company has a debt/equity of 20%. This is well within the range of what I like to see. Total debt is $150m and the company has just over $200m in free cash flow, so the debt is no problem. In the first quarter of this year, Maximus repurchased 559,000 shares for $28.8m. It has authorization to repurchase $109m more. It is worth noting that the company pays a small dividend at 0.29%.

Opportunities And Drivers

Maximus identifies three growth avenues. The first is demographic changes. The company identifies a fundamental need for government program administration for health services. It goes on to talk about how people are living longer and 'having more complex health care needs'. What this really means is that as people live longer they rack up medical bills. There is a need for the software that Maximus provides.

The other theme that stands out to me is value for spend. Governments must ensure that their programs are a good use of taxpayer dollars. Maximus believes itself to be an excellent value given this scenario.

The current administration has stressed efficiencies to manage the cost of government. It has also emphasized accountability and integrity. Maximus stands to benefit from all of this as that is what their software provides.

Risks

There are some substantial risks to Maximus. Yes the current administration has called for efficiency and integrity. However, it has also ran on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. It is important to remember that change provides an opportunity for Maximus to adapt. It is also important to remember that Maximus does business in more countries than just the United States.

Other risks come with the territory. The company is exposed to government and regulatory changes. It must satisfy its obligations to customers. The company's systems may be subject to cybersecurity breaches. More can be found in the company's 10-K but nothing stands out to me.

Final Thoughts

I believe Maximus to be an underfollowed opportunity in the software industry. I believe it is a fair value with powerful performance. I believe that governmental and regulatory changes will provide opportunity for the company to thrive. However, there is a possibility that the company is adversely affected as well. I think the company has stability in its balance sheet. I believe Maximus will flourish.

