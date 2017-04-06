Chevron: The Main Reason You Shouldn't Buy This Stock

I'm always in the hunt for a good dividend stock. Just a few days ago, I wrote an article identifying a few of my favorite dividend stocks on the Dow. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was one of the first companies I analyzed, given their stock has the 2nd highest yield on the Dow (4.02% annual yield). This yield only trails Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

The first, and most important factor I look at in dividend stocks is their ability to continue supporting and growing their dividend payments. I was quite surprised what I found with Chevron, and its the reason I won't buy the stock anytime soon:

Chevron's Dividend Has Been Unsustainable For Years and Needs to be Cut

This problem isn't all that uncommon. Many companies aggressively increase their dividends during boom years, which leaves them in a difficult position during hard times. Given investors love dividends, it can be hard for companies to dial these payments back given this is generally perceived negatively by the market. For Chevron, the 'boom time' was the rapid increase in the price of oil from 2009 to 2012. This was of course followed by a severe drop in the price oil, which began in 2014, and has put a major strain on their revenue, profits, and cash flow.

CVX Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Looking at the numbers, Chevron has produced negative modified free cash flow on a cumulative basis over the previous 4 years. This is a severe shortfall when $7.5 to $8 billion dollar dividend payments were made every year.

So how did Chevron keep paying its dividend? They did the one thing I absolutely hate seeing companies do! They increased their debt load and financed dividend payments. Chevron paid out $38.3 billion dollars over the last 4 years they did not produce (i.e. their modified cash flow + dividends paid). Some of this difference was made with cash reserves, but it was mostly from increasing debt by $33.9 billion. This decision making is short-sighted, and is more focused on short-term performance of the stock rather than the long-term health of the company.

The good news for Chevron is that their balance sheet is still relatively clean. A total of $46.1 billion in total debt versus a market cap of $208 billion is pretty good. I'm generally ok with a company bridging a short-term funding gap, but 4 straight year is inexcusable in my opinion. This is financing payments that don't need to be made and have no long-term value for Chevron. Chevron could have alternatively cut the dividend and put that cash to a capital project that yielded excess returns in the future.

How Will Chevron Respond?

Chevron is not going to cut their dividend. If anything, they are going to try and increase it. According to a recent press release, Chevron's CEO made the following statements:

We intend to be cash balanced in 2017, and to grow free cash flow in the years thereafter. We're finishing projects under construction, which adds revenue and reduces spend. We're concentrating our new investments on short cycle-time, high-return opportunities from our advantaged positions such as the Permian basin." We've increased the annual dividend 29 years in a row. We recognize our shareholders value a growing distribution and a prudent balance sheet."

After reviewing some of Chevron's investor material, here's how they are going to balance their cash flow in 2017:

Approximately $2 billion generated from improving oil prices (assumes $44 to $50 per barrel, Brent).

Upstream cash flow from operations will increase from higher volumes and higher per-barrel cash margins.

Cash capital spending reductions will contribute over $3 billion.

Higher proceeds from asset sales than the $2.8 billion generated in 2016.

The issue still remains the dividend payment. Even if they hit these goals, that means their payout ratio (based on modified cash flow) will be around 100%. I like to see payout ratios far below 100%, since that leaves room for error. For example, there will continue being a tremendous amount of risk surrounding oil prices. Chevron points out that they have a cash flow sensitivity of about $350 million per dollar change in oil prices. So if the average price of oil is $50/barrel in 2017, they are cash flow neutral. This means they will produce just enough cash to pay the dividend, pay for capital projects, and not increase debt. If oil jumps to $60/barrel, the surplus is $3.5 billion. If oil falls to $40/barrel, they have a shortfall of ($3.5) billion. Oil is currently at approximately $52/barrel, so Chevron is ok right now, but the price is hard to predict as we've seen with the large fluctuation over the past 10 years.

Conclusion:

I expect Chevron to perform better this year. They have invested heavily in long-term capital projects, which should begin to produce more cash flow. Chevron also stated they will focus more on high-value, short-term projects that produce cash sooner rather than later. With that being said, Chevron should have cut their dividend years ago. There is no excuse for long-term financing of dividend payments. Chevron now carries a far larger amount of debt thanks to this practice. While they do have a reasonable plan to stop financing dividend payments this year, their payout ratio will remain very high, and there's still considerable risk tied to oil prices.

It's not just Chevron that is having this problem, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is in a similar position. Over the last couple of years, they too have not produced enough free cash flow to support their dividend payments. In my opinion, oil companies just are not meant to have high dividend yields. A large percentage of operating cash flows go to funding capital projects, which leaves far less cash leftover to fund dividend payments. Furthermore, oil stocks also have to deal with fluctuations in oil prices. Dividend yields should be set low enough to better manage cyclical downturns, which just isn't the case for Chevron.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.