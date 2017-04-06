Protect And Boost Your Income By Selling Call Options On Coca-Cola

This post is written by Cristiano Bellavitis, Ph.D. for Integer Investments.

We have mentioned a few times that we entered 2017 with lots of skepticism. Risks abound, and we take them seriously. Brexit negotiations, Trump policies, the rise in interest rates, the eurozone political crisis and China's real estate bubble are just some of the risks that could materialize in 2017. We don't think any of these risks will arise in their full form. However, the markets are expensive, so any minor adjustment in investors' perception would be detrimental to performance.

A couple of simple metrics show how expensive the markets are: Market capitalization-to-GDP and the Shiller P/E ratio. The market capitalization is 130% of national GDP. GuruFocus estimates that, based on historical data, the market is expected to return -0.8% per year from these levels (including almost 2% in dividend yields).

Similarly, the Shiller P/E ratio reached 29.2, a level 75% higher than the historical median. At these levels, GuruFocus estimates that yearly returns for the next 8 years can range from +3.2% (really lucky) to -9.3% (really unlucky). The average would be a -1.6% return per year. In sum, despite the market enthusiasm, we have started 2017 with a note of caution. We believe our investment approach can provide good returns even if the market corrects itself, and we will be ready to take advantage of any such move.

PUT Options

One way to gain (or lose less) in a market correction is to trade options. An investor can buy PUT options to "insure" certain stock holdings. In practice, buying a PUT means the investor has the right to sell a certain stock at a predetermined strike price. Therefore, the investor basically has a floor on how much his stocks will go down.

For example, General Motors (NYSE: GM) is priced at $34.2 per share today. A January 2018 PUT with a $30 strike price costs approximately $157. This means the investor has the right to sell 100 GM shares between now and January 2018 at $30 each. Selling (i.e., exercising the option) will be convenient only if the stock price declines below $30, otherwise if, for example in January 2018, the stock is at $32, the investor is better off selling the shares in the open market for $32 rather than for $30 to his counterparty (the person selling him the PUT option). Hence, buying a PUT option limits the potential loss for the next 12 months to 12.5% on top of the cost of the PUT option (12.5% is the difference between the current price of 34.2 and the strike price of $30). However, we are not big fans of this strategy.

When our stocks go down, we try to buy more rather than sell them. In fact, we usually sell rather than buy PUT options. This means we are on the other side of the trade. We give someone else the right to sell us a stock at a pre-determined strike price, within a certain time frame. Therefore, if we like GM (we actually do!) but we think $34.2 per share is too much (we don't think so), we offer someone else the right to sell us the stock at $30, and we get paid $157 for the risk that we have taken. Over the last few months, for example we have sold PUT options on Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Nike (NYSE:NKE), and now we own both (we bought them at market prices since the PUT options expired above the strike price, and so, we gained the premium without actually having to buy the stocks).

CALL Options

Another strategy that can be implemented, and that we like more, is to sell CALL options. In this case, we sell the right to someone to buy our holdings at a predetermined strike price within a certain time frame. They are betting that our stocks will increase in price (above the strike price) within the exercise period. On the other hand, we are betting that the price won't increase as much. As we mentioned in a previous article, we sold CALL options in two of our holdings:

General Motors (NYSE:GM), January 2018, for a strike price of $40

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), January 2018, for a strike price of $30

In practice, the options holder (the investor we sold them to) will exercise the option, and therefore, buy the stocks from us only if, within the next 9 months, GM share price goes above $40 and AKRX goes above $30. Therefore, in this case, we are limiting our upside potential. Yet, we are paid for this. So far, both strategies have been profitable. The options on GM have lost 63% of their value (so we have gained 63%), and the options on AKRX have lost approximately 25% (and so, is our gain).

Today, we have sold CALL options in Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). In January 2017, we wrote about the company and started a position. We wrote that Coca-Cola is one of the most iconic and historical American brands, and that the strategic changes that it is implementing will increase the company's flexibility and profitability, without reducing its competitive advantage. However, we also mentioned that, at current prices, the stock can only offer a yearly return of 7-10%. Today, we sold CALL options to boost this return.

We usually sell CALL options for these main reasons:

At these strike prices ($45 with January 2018 expiration), we believe shares of KO, over the next 9 months, will have limited upside potential;

We would be happy to sell the stocks at $45 anyway;

The options premium compensate us for the limit in the upside potential;

More generally, we believe the markets are pricey and have limited upside potential. Therefore, we also think our stocks will not increase in value very much.

A Few Scenarios

In the case of Coca-Cola, we sold each option for $0.86 ($86).

If KO stock price goes down from the current level of $42.68, we will make a yearly profit of 2.1% (option premium of $86) on top of a dividend of 3.47%. A total of 5.5%. We will still own all our shares, and therefore, we will have a virtual loss on the share price decline. Yet, this will be offset by our gains from the option and the dividend. This means up to a loss of 5.5% in the share price, we will still be even. Further, if someone followed our advice in January, they would currently have a virtual gain on the stock of 2.5%, so their margin would be 8%.

If KO stock price increases up to $45 (strike price), we will make a yearly profit associated with the dividend of 3.47% and the option premium of 2.1%, for a total of 5.5%. We will still own all our shares, and therefore, we will have a virtual gain on the share price increase.

If KO stock price increases above $45, the option will be exercised and we will sell our shares at $45 per share (100 shares for each option). Therefore, our maximum profit for the next 12 months will be 2.1% (options premium), 3.47% (dividend) and an 8% stock price move from our purchase price in January 2017 ($41.65) to the $45 strike price. Therefore, our gain would total 13.6%. This return is not bad considering the current market valuations and the safety offered by the company's operations.

Conclusion

Options strategies can reduce losses or create interesting income opportunities. Considering current valuations, investors can protect their downside buying PUT options. Investors can also sell CALL options that, in our opinion, are an interesting way to create value in a portfolio. We recently sold CALL options in two of our holdings, GM and AKRX, and today we sold CALL options in KO. This will limit our upside potential, but will boost our income in stable or declining markets.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. For information about Integer Investments, visit our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, NKE, KR, AKRX, GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.