STAG: Overhyped, Overvalued

The REIT continues an aggressive acquisition pace. What kind of return can investors expect from it?

In January, I wrote a bearish article about STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG), which led to a vigorous discussion in the comments section. It was a great pleasure that most of the comments were polite and many of the criticisms of my article were constructive. Since that time, STAG had a nice bump with its earnings beat, which pushed it to 52-week highs.

With a very minimal dividend increase, the REIT's yield has become even more compressed and I remain bearish. To be clear, I do NOT recommend shorting STAG, but I do recommend that investors be very cautious. At current price levels, I see underperformance over the long term, and I do not believe the current yield is commensurate with the risks.

One of the cornerstones of my thesis is that the quality of a REIT is directly related to the quality of the assets it owns. Low-quality assets are certainly capable of performing and even outperforming premium assets, especially in a bull market. However, there is also a higher risk of underperformance.

To demonstrate what I mean by asset quality, I will analyze a recent purchase by STAG in Cleveland. This purchase was chosen because it is recent, in an area I have worked in, and third-party information was readily available. I believe this purchase is typical of properties that STAG purchases and fits its typical target profile.

(26801 Fargo as of summer 2016. Courtesy of Google Maps)

Located at 26801 Fargo Ave in Bedford Heights, Ohio, the building is a 173,052 square foot warehouse sitting on 8.32 acres. It was purchased for $7.6 million on March 13th. Originally listed for $6.5 million, a lease to SupplyOne was signed in December. That lease, combined with a pre-existing lease to Liberty Glove, made the building 100% occupied at the sale date.

The Location

(Source: Google Maps)

Bedford Heights is a suburb in the southeastern portion of Cleveland. Cleveland has a long industrial history, dating back to its founding. With the construction of the Ohio and Erie Canals, it became a significant port city. Through the Civil War, Cleveland's industry thrived with steel production and oil. In the early 20th century, it benefited from the auto industry. As steel, oil and car production declined, so did Cleveland.

The most recent recession took its toll on Cleveland. However, rents have recovered to pre-recession levels, and vacancy rates are at new lows. Among the significant industrial projects are Cornerstone Industrial Park in Twinsburg, which includes FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) facilities, a speculative business park in Stow and new cranes at the port which have reduced loading times.

The future for Cleveland is uncertain, but there is a strong argument that there is potential for growth. As far as STAG's markets go, Cleveland appears to be a promising one to experience a revitalization. Yet, growth does not directly translate to higher rents.

In a recent report, JLL suggests the market may be peaking:

"Multiple indicators are suggesting that we are approaching the peak of the real estate cycle. First, vacancy has dipped below the trough of the prior cycle, and it appears to be leveling off near 9.0 percent. Second, industrial rents are nearing the peak of the prior cycle, and the most recent data suggests that rents may be plateauing around $3.75 per square foot."

(Chart from the JLL report showing historic industrial rent and vacancy in Cleveland)

The Southeast submarket, where Bedford Heights is located, has seen the most growth. While growth is good, speculative growth can exert downward pressure on rents. The JLL report notes that more than 1,000 acres have changed hands and are owned by developers.

As more greenfield projects are started, average rents may increase, but older buildings may see limited upside. This can be seen in the current rents, where Bedford Heights asking rents are around $4 per square foot, while just south in Twinsburg, asking rents are $5-6 per square foot.

In recent years, new construction has not kept pace with demand, but that is likely to change within the next year or two. When production exceeds demand, rental prices are likely to plateau or even pull back.

The Building

The building dates back to the 1960s, renovated in 2004 and has a recent office space buildout.

In terms of size, the building is in the ballpark of STAG's overall average, which currently sits near 194,000 square feet. At $43.92 per square foot, the price is average compared to last year's acquisitions, which averaged $45.07.

The sales advertisement claims an NOI of $584,788 and $4.25 per square feet NNN rent. Assuming that STAG can increase the efficiency to its average expense ratio, the REIT can expect an NOI around $592,000, implying a cap rate of 7.8%. This is slightly lower than the 7.9% average for purchases in 2016. STAG has seen its cap rates compressing over time.

(STAG's cap rates on acquisitions have declined 20% since the IPO. Chart: Author's; Source data: STAG SEC filings.)

The Good

Among the building's positive amenities is access to the Norfolk Southern railroad with 4 rail doors. It also has 30 covered docks. The building is well suited to handle one to two tenants. There appears to be plenty of parking space, and it has a good ratio of office to warehouse space.

The building is fully leased, and the tenants appear to be paying the prevailing market rent. The sub-market is above average for the area, and the rents are above average for the greater Cleveland area, though below those in the most active areas.

The building fits solidly in STAG's wheelhouse and should fit in well with the REIT's portfolio.

The Bad

(Aerial view provided by Cuyahoga County Auditor.)

One detail I noticed about the building is that there appears to be no room for expansion. As you can see in the aerial view, it is surrounded by a significant level of development. Future prospects for development are virtually nil, so short of a complete teardown and rebuild, what is there now is all there will be.

While such limited flexibility is not an immediate concern, since the building is fully leased, in the future, when lease renewal discussions come up, one of the tenants may need extra space. Building out to accommodate a growing tenant is a great way to increase rent from a tenant with a proven history, or a way to attract a new tenant that has specific needs.

The Ugly

With warehouses, the most important number in determining the value of a property is the clear height. This number measures the height to which a tenant could store product on racking. The higher the clear height, the more pallets a tenant can stack and the space is used more efficiently.

This building has a clear height of 23.5' to 24'. While that clear height was common in the '80s and early '90s, there has been a trend towards higher ceilings. Heights of 28' to 32' have become common, and new warehouses are often constructed at 36' to 40' or even higher for specialty build to suits.

This obsolescence can significantly reduce the available tenant pool. For the tenant, a 24' clear height will be enough to stack 3 to 4 pallets. A 32' clear height will allow 4 to 6 pallets, resulting in 33-50% more storage. The table below shows the storage potential of different clear heights by pallet size. The pallet sizes used are 56, 64 and 72 inches, plus 8 inches to allow for space between pallets.

As things are now, medium to large corporations are not going to have any use for 24' clear heights. Certainly, an e-commerce or shipping giant like Amazon or FedEx is going to be willing to pay higher rent for a building with more utility, like those built two exits south of this building.

(Cornerstone Business Park, Modern warehouses being built less than 10 miles away. Courtesy of TerryCoyne)

The pool of potential tenants that will find 24' clear heights sufficient is going to be smaller companies that cannot afford higher buildings or do not have the product flow to require the extra space. Neither one is particularly encouraging for rent security.

The Tenants

Liberty Glove & Safety is a personal protective equipment distributor. Among its competitors are W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). Based in City of Industry, California, Liberty Glove has four locations, including Cleveland. According to its website, it has a total of 500,000 square feet of space.

Clearly, Liberty Glove is a small player in a $38+ billion market that is expected to grow. I was unable to locate any details as to how long it has been operating, and as a privately held company, financial details are not available.

SupplyOne is a packaging company that provides manufacturing, supply, distribution and equipment for packaging products. It has many locations spread across 19 states. Among its competitors are International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) (also a STAG tenant), Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) and Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE).

SupplyOne certainly has an attractive website and more locations than Liberty Glove, but it is also a relatively small player in a massive industry. One item of concern is that SupplyOne actually downsized in December to move into the Fargo Road building. It moved from a 156,460 square foot location at 24601 Richmond Road, which is just down the street, and now rents 105,000 square feet.

The bottom line is that due to a lack of public information, STAG investors need to rely on the REIT's underwriting. To date, STAG has been fairly consistent at having retention rates around 70%. To the underwriting team's credit, defaults have been rare.

The main issue I see is that STAG leases to a lot of small to mid-sized businesses. It is a sector that is more turbulent and subject to change. Whether growing or downsizing, these businesses are going to see their needs change more frequently than larger corporations.

Conclusion

The purpose of this exercise is to take a granular look at the properties STAG purchases. This property is not representative of ALL of STAG's properties - the REIT does buy buildings that are much larger and are leased to premium tenants. However, I believe it is representative of the average STAG property. It is around the average size, and was purchased at around the average price, with a close to average rental rate.

This is the fifth property that the REIT owns in Cleveland, which is a market that bears similarities to several of its markets. It is not particularly hot right now, but neither is there anything particularly bad about it. There is certainly potential for future growth, but there is no certainty of future growth.

The building is a similar story - it is serviceable. There is nothing special about it, nor is there anything particularly bad. The main flaw is a below-average (for modern times) clear height, making it unattractive for high-end tenants. However, for many small to mid-sized companies, the height is fine.

The tenants are a similar story. Both appear to be promising small companies in fields that are undeniably growing. There does not seem to be any reason to suspect they are going to be the next big thing, but there also is no reason to believe they will go out of business anytime soon.

When I look at this building, and more broadly at STAG, I see average tenants in average buildings in average markets. Sometimes, one of these items might be slightly below average or slightly above average (in this case, a slightly below average building in a slightly above average market), but in the end, the averages seem to work out.

Over the last several years, STAG has benefited from the reality that average was further behind in the economic recovery than above average. The company benefited from low prices and the significant rent spread between recession rents and recovery rents. Today, these markets look very different than they did in 2012-2014.

Today, rents are back to pre-recession highs, and values are similarly increased. The prospects of future rent growth in Cleveland is far less clear. As speculative projects increase, building warehouses that have better utility for modern practices, rental rates will flatten.

Will STAG survive? Probably. Will the REIT continue to experience the fast growth it initially had? Almost certainly not. There appears to be little room for more price appreciation, so today's investors should not count on significant capital gains. Is 5.5% enough yield to make up for the quality and risks? In my opinion, no. At 7% or better? Maybe.

(Sources: SEC Filings, JLL, Cuyahoga County Auditor, TerryCoyne, Loopnet)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.