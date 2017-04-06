Kinder Morgan: How Do You Value This Company?

Investors should use a combination of valuation approaches in their due diligence as to not ignore any one metric that may be a buy or sell signal.

Investors shouldn't be looking at valuation at this time, as I believe it is more appropriate to look at that when the market for commodities tops out in price.

There are a multitude of ways to value a company. Investors can use a dividend growth model, a comparable analysis, a discounted cash flow analysis, any combination of those three, or less popular valuation methods like NPV and EPV. There's been some debate on this site over whether or not Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) valuation is favorable in its current standing. I prefer to use a relative valuation because I like to benchmark companies against one another because it creates a much better perspective than viewing a company on its own. Now, Kinder Morgan looks slightly undervalued, based on a combination of distributable cash flow based metrics and normal trading multiples, but this should not be the core focus of investors at this time.

Distributable Cash Flow Is Necessary, But Not On Its Own

I hear what David Alton Clark is saying: it does not make sense to evaluate KMI on a distributable cash flow basis (as the primary input for multiples) because the company is a C-Corp and not an MLP. He's absolutely right. However, on a relative basis, this changes. Many of Kinder Morgan's competitors are MLPs, such as Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP), Plains All American (NYSE:PAA), Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), and these companies all report distributable cash flow as well as the linked statistics. So, it's not all that radical to evaluate Kinder Morgan on a distributable cash flow basis to these peers, who actively report DCF values and related statistics on earnings calls and presentations.

I'll stand by the claim that P/DCF is a valid metric to use in evaluating Kinder Morgan against peers, but I don't believe that it is the alpha and omega of midstream valuations. That also means metrics like DCF/Share and the distribution coverage ratio are valid in valuing this company. Below are those statistics.

As we can see, Kinder Morgan isn't necessarily undervalued on a P/DCF basis with a current multiple of 10.9x. Energy Transfer Partners is undervalued in this peer group with a P/DCF of 8.7x. However, 10.9x is the second lowest of the group and several turns lower than the next closest competitor, Enterprise Products Partners. DCF/share has Kinder Morgan with one of the lower values out of the peer group, and this really should come as a shock considering the company's challenges in growing distributable cash flow. While this may change with the implementation of the Trans Mountain Extension Project over the medium to long term, cash flow growth has been stunted throughout the downturn. Yet, as a strong caveat, the company recognized it needed to repair its balance sheet, and the dividend cut allowed the distribution coverage ratio to increase to 4.04x - the highest of any peer by a landslide.

Now, say we were to look at non-MLP related metrics and defer to standard C-Corp metrics, such as EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, P/E, and P/B. Is Kinder Morgan undervalued on that basis? Take a look at the below statistics.

The company has a rather high P/E, as well as a high forward P/E, but I'll be the first to say that P/E is just one metric and can't be viewed as a proxy for undervaluation or overvaluation. Now, with that being said, the differential between the P/Es of these companies is minor. Plains All American looks to be the only standout with a forward P/E 19.3x, although Enterprise does have the lowest 2016 P/E at 22.0x. Utilizing EV-based metrics, Kinder Morgan is undervalued relative to its peer group. The company's EV/EBITDA is significantly better than peers, by at least 4.0x, and the company's EV/EBIT is also substantially better than peers.

If we viewed those metrics in isolation, however, we'd come up with the conclusion that Kinder Morgan is, in fact, undervalued. Yet, on a P/B, P/E, and Forward P/E basis, they aren't. Using distributable cash flow based metrics, the company is undervalued to an extent. The company has solid dividend coverage well above peers and its P/DCF value is relatively low. However, the company lags on DCF/share. Could you say that this company is undervalued? I don't think so and I think making bold claims like the stock is 36% undervalued after looking at just a few distributable cash flow metrics is a stretch.

Does Valuation Even Matter Right Now?

For midstreams right now, I believe it doesn't. Of course, if there were massive differences, like one midstream trading at a 50% premium to another but on minimal earnings and a lack of catalysts, then taking valuation into account would be appropriate. But, we have to remember, midstreams are just starting to recover because commodity prices just bottomed out a little over a year ago. There was a lot of talk back in 2015 and 2016 about how Kinder Morgan's stock was taking on a stronger correlation to crude oil, despite its business model, and it was true. The stock, albeit on a lag, had a strong correlation to crude oil. It also didn't help that natural gas also experienced multi-year lows when crude crashed.

If it were mid-2014 and crude was still trading above $100/barrel and natural gas was trading above $4/MMBtu, then I'd say valuation absolutely matters - especially in the forward-looking fundamentals in terms of inventories and production for both commodities were neutral to positive. Valuation exercises would allow us to find the midstreams that would lag over the long term, while also uncovering the diamonds in the rough. I don't think valuation is nearly as important for a stock like this right now as the company is focused on repairing its balance sheet, moving ahead with TMEP, and raising the dividend materially sometime within the next two years. Those are the factors that investors are going to weigh right now. That isn't to say valuation isn't important, because it absolutely is; but, right now, it takes a back seat to other factors that this company has on the playing field.

While we wait for those factors to play out in the respective manners that they will, commodity prices move this stock. It's moved by a combination of crude oil and natural gas prices and while, yes, this stock has a reduced exposure to the commodity price environment based upon its fee-based, toll road business model, still moves in a direct relationship with these commodities. Thus, it behooves investors to have a solid grasp of these fundamentals, rather than spend a bulk of their due diligence time picking apart the correct methodology to use in valuation.

Conclusion

The valuation of Kinder Morgan, in my opinion, isn't the most important thing investors should be looking at when they do their due diligence on this stock. Certain metrics, like P/DCF, distribution coverage, EV/EBITDA, and EV/EBIT indicate that the stock is undervalued, but there are also a variety of metrics that indicate that the stock is fairly valued. Thus, considering that the stock moves with crude oil and natural gas prices, investors are better off understanding the fundamentals associated with those commodities, as well as the company-specific catalysts like TMEP in understanding where the stock might run over any given time horizon.

