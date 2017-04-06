Asian Shares Mostly Weaker With Trump-Xi Meeting Awaited

Asian shares mostly eased on Thursday with investors eagerly awaiting the tone of summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on starting later in the day in Florida.

Japanese markets eased on a stronger yen with the Nikkei 225 down 1.40%. Toshiba reportedly sacked the chairman of Westinghouse Electric, its U.S. nuclear subsidiary, before the latter filed for bankruptcy last week. The Japanese conglomerate faces billions of dollars in losses due to massive cost overruns incurred by Westinghouse. Toshiba shares were flat in Asian trade.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.61% with miner Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) declaring force majeure on coal shipments after Cyclone Debbie hit the northeastern state of Queensland, damaging a railway pass that connected coal mines to ports. Four other miners in the region, including the world's largest coking coal shipper BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), have declared force majeure on shipments, Reuters reported. BHP shares declined 1.03%.

The Shanghai composite rose 0.15%, while Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index eased 0.48%. In China, the Caixin services PMI for March came in a six-month low of 52.2, below expectations.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, after the Fed minutes from its March meeting, and signalled it would start to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year.

The Nasdaq hit an intraday record high while the Dow rose nearly 200 points to a session high of 20,887, on the back of bullish private sector job growth.

ADP and Moody's Analytics said U.S. private employers added 263,000 jobs for the month. That was well above economists' expectations of 187,000.

But positive sentiment quickly turned negative, after the Fed minutes indicated that the U.S. central bank was poised to start unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year.

The minutes also revealed mixed consensus regarding the impact of Trump's fiscal stimulus package on growth, as some Federal Reserve officials, either didn't factor in fiscal stimulus into growth projections or expect it to impact economic growth in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the political front, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday, tax reform will take longer to accomplish than repealing and replacing Obamacare would.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.20% lower at 20,648. The S&P 500 lost 0.31% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.58% lower at 5864.48.

