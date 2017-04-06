Oil Production Vital Statistics March 2017

Joint post with Neil Mearns, who made all the graphs.

In February, OPEC remained largely compliant with the production cuts, with OPEC 12 production (ex-Gabon) down 1.11 Mbpd compared to October 16, according to IEA data. Oman has offered solid support with a production cut of 50,000 bpd from a production base of ~1 Mbpd. Russia + FSU has done little (yet), with a 50,000 bpd reduction from a level ~15X larger than Oman. Russia + FSU were supposed to cut >300,000 bpd. The IEA has a somewhat different view that can be read in the OMR on page 24.

Global total liquids remain up 20,000 bpd YOY. The oil price stepped down in March to ~$50 / bbl, confronted with a continuing glut and growing uncertainty, but has since recovered to ~$55.

OPEC drilling remains close to a cyclical high, while US drilling continues to recover. Total US rigs were up 68 to 824 for the month to the end of March. The Canadian rig count is sharply lower, marking a seasonal cycle. Drilling in Mexico and throughout the rest of the world remains at rock bottom.

The following totals compare February 2016 with February 2017:

World Total Liquids: 96.48/96.50/ +20,000 bpd

OPEC 12: 31.83/31.81/ -20,000 bpd

Russia + FSU: 14.21/14.46/ +250,000 bpd

Europe OECD: 3.61/3.59/ +20,000

Asia: 7.64/7.43/ -210,000

North America: 19.84/19.60/ -240,000 bpd

The following totals compare October 2016 with February 2017 and monitor compliance with the OPEC + others production cuts.

OPEC 12: 32.92/31.81/ - 1,110,000 bpd

Russia + FSU: 14.51/14.46/ -50,000 bpd

Oman: 1.02/0.97/ -50,000 bpd

Note that Vital Statistics is now produced using the Global Energy Graphed database employing Google Sheets. Since these graphs are live, they will update automatically in future as more data are added, meaning the narrative of this post will no longer match the data in the months ahead.

Oil Price

Oil price data updated to March 24, 2017, using data from the EIA.

Figure 1 Daily oil prices from the EIA updated to March 24. The oil price took a step down in March to around $50, but has since recovered to ~$55.

Figure 2 Longer-term view of daily oil price. Note how the Brent-WTI spread was a feature of the high oil price era.

Figure 3 WTI minus Brent. At its peak, the spread reached $30 per barrel. It has now virtually disappeared.

Rig Counts

Rig count charts for North America, the USA, South America, the North Sea and OPEC are shown below. Additional charts for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Oceania can be found here.

Rig counts provided by Baker Hughes are updated to March 31 for North America and to February 2017 for all the rest.



Figure 4 Stacked area chart showing North America total rig count. Peak drilling was reached on January 27, 2012, with a total of 2789 active rigs. The post-oil price crash low was reached on May 27, 2016, when only 469 rigs remained active. During the last month, the Canadian rig count has undergone its seasonal fall and is down 186 from its near-term high of 341 to 155. The Mexican rig count remains at rock-bottom. But as described in Figures 5, 6 and 7, the US rig count continues to rise steadily on the back of $50 oil.



Figure 5 Stacked area chart of US total rig count showing the oil-gas split updated to March 31. The total US rig count stands at 824, up 68 for the month.



Figure 6 Same data as above, but plotted as unstacked line chart.



Figure 7 US rig count broken out by sedimentary basin / petroleum systems play. The recent revival in US drilling has been led by the Permian, which is a prolific and low-cost LTO play.

Figure 8 Drilling has slumped in the North Sea to a record low since 1995. 33 rigs were active in February, compared with a pre-crash high of 58 rigs in April 2014.

Figure 9 Drilling within OPEC remains close to a cyclical high. Note that the data series for Iraq and Iran are incomplete and affected by war and sanctions, and are not shown.

Figure 10 The near-term top in South American rigs was 329 in August 2014. By June 2016, this had crashed to 158, and it remained at about that level for the remainder of the year. Drilling in South America, including OPEC members Venezuela and Ecuador, remains in the doldrums.

Oil Production

Monthly oil production data are compiled from the IEA OMR. The public data are normally released towards the end of the month and relate to the previous month, meaning that we are always running 4-5 weeks behind real time. The oil production graphs are updated to February 2016.

The 15 graphs below are mainly composite production groups. Graphs for individual countries reproducing the whole of the IEA OMR oil production data can be found as follows:

OPEC 16 charts

OECD 10 charts

Rest of World (including Russia) 21 charts



Figure 11 The OECD has only 4 significant oil producers: the USA, Canada, Mexico and Norway. The UK has now become a small player with production ~1 Mbpd, alongside small producers Denmark and Australia. Since the 2014 oil price crash, OECD production has effectively been stable at just below 24 Mbpd.



Figure 12 The shape of the North American stack is dominated by the USA, where LTO production began to accelerate early in 2012. The near-term peak for North America was in April 2015 at 20.12 Mbpd. In February 2017, total production was 19.6 Mbpd.



Figure 13 European oil production is dominated by the North Sea and, in particular, by Norway. The "other" category is dominated by Denmark, with a contribution from Italy. The high on this chart is 7.1 Mbpd in April 2002, the low is 2.94 Mbpd in September 2013. The North Sea continues with its tentative recovery based on momentum built during the pre-2104 high oil price era.



Figure 14 Stacked chart for monthly oil production of 12 OPEC countries. Gabon, which rejoined OPEC in July 2016, is not shown. The grey band at the top shows spare capacity. The IEA has not reported spare capacity for January and February, focussing instead on quota compliance. The reference month for OPEC quotas was October 2016, when production hit a record high of 32.92 Mbpd. This had fallen back to 31.81 Mbpd in February, a cut of 1.11 Mbpd.



Figure 15 Details of OPEC spare capacity. At the end of 2016, spare capacity was approaching historic lows of 1.99 Mbpd, with most countries pumping flat out. The IEA has not published spare capacity data for January and February.



Figure 16 Iran pumped 3.82 Mbpd in February and is likely producing at close to capacity.



Figure 17 The promised revival of Libyan production to 1 Mbpd has stalled.

Figure 18 Rest of World production has been glued to a plateau of 30 Mbpd since January 2010. However, this statistic hides winners and losers. Russia is the most prominent winner and China the most prominent loser.

Figure 19 Production in Russia and FSU ticked up in October to 14.51 Mbpd, the reference month for the OPEC + Russia deal. In February, production stood at 14.46 Mbpd, down 50,000 bpd and well short of the 300,000+ bpd promised constraint.

Figure 20 Production in SE Asia remains in slow decline, led by China.

Figure 21 South America, excluding OPEC countries Venezuela and Ecuador, is dominated by Brazil. Production for the group is stable. I do not know the reason for the steep fall in Brazil's production that took place in June 2010.

Figure 22 The Middle East excluding OPEC is dominated by Oman. Other Middle East will be dominated by Bahrain. The group decline reflects wars in Syria and Yemen. Oman is party to the OPEC deal, and production there is down 50,000 bpd since the October 2016 high.

Figure 23 Africa excluding OPEC (Libya, Algeria, Nigeria and Angola) has only one other major producer in the shape of Egypt. There are a host of smaller producers in the other category that includes countries like Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Congo, Gabon, South Sudan, Chad and Tunisia.

Figure 24 Summary of global C+C+NGL production. Note that OPEC countries' NGL production is reported separately.

Figure 25 Global total liquids showing the constituent parts. Chart not zero-scaled.