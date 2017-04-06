Fed Up! An Insider's Take On Why The Fed Is Bad For America

Danielle DiMartino Booth is a guest for the first time on the radio program.

Danielle, a former Wall St. Banker, financial columnist and advisor to Richard Fisher at the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank provides an insider's view of the filth and corruption within the Fed that destroyed the middle class. Did this mess start with Nixon when he eliminated gold as money in 1971? Can the system be turned around? If so, what is Danielle's remedy? If not, what lies ahead for Americans and how can they protect themselves?

Danielle DiMartino Booth is the founder of Money Strong, LLC, an economic consulting firm. She began her career in New York at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and Credit Suisse, where she worked fixed income and the public and private equity markets. After working as a financial columnist at the Dallas Morning News, DiMartino Booth spent nine years as an adviser to Richard Fisher at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Ms. DiMartino Booth is also the author of FED UP: An Insider's Take on Why The Federal Reserve is Bad For America, (Portfolio; 2/14/17) - where she criticizes the Fed for focusing too much on theoretical models and not enough on the actual economic situation in America. She lives in Dallas with her family.