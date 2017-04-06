AGNC Investment's Q1 2017 Income Statement Projection - Part 1

Part 2 of this article will project the remaining accounts that make up AGNC's net income amount (mainly the quarterly valuation changes within the company’s derivatives portfolio).

Author's Note: This three-part article is a very detailed analysis of AGNC Investment Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company's "consolidated statement of comprehensive income"). I perform this type of detailed quarterly analysis for readers who want to fully understand AGNC's ever-changing MBS and derivatives portfolio strategies. For readers who just want the summarized account projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2017. Prior to results being provided to the public in late April (via the company's quarterly press release), I would like to analyze AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events surrounding the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") decision regarding monetary policy and certain global macroeconomic events which impacted the yield curve. Specifically, there was heightened importance regarding the FOMC's decision regarding the Federal ("FED") Funds Rate and movements within the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

Due to the length of the material covered in this article, I believe it is necessary to break this projection article into the following three parts:

A) Net Income (Loss) (PARTS 1 + 2)

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)) (PART 3)

C) Comprehensive Income (Loss) (A + B Combined) (PART 3)

Side Note: Predicting a company's accounting figures within the mREIT sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the various hedging and asset portfolio strategies that are implemented by management each quarter. As such, there are several assumptions used when performing such an analysis. AGNC's actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances. This could occur because management deviates from a company's prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. Readers should be aware as such. All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor's buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an "outperformance" in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an "underperformance" in my judgment. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the "three-months ended" (quarterly) time frame. To see how my AGNC projections compared to actual results for the fourth quarter of 2016 (accurate), please see the following prior article:

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC's operations during the first quarter of 2017, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (NYSE:CHMI); 4) CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE:CYS); 5) Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY); and 6) Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its "entity status" from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC"). However, AI still maintained many "mREIT-like" characteristics including the type of investments held by the company and the amount of annual dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Overview:

Let us first look at AGNC's quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income going back to the second quarter of 2016 (ACTUAL) and my projection for the first quarter of 2017 (ESTIMATE). This information is provided in Table 1 below.

Table 1 - AGNC Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Table 1 above is the main source of summarized data regarding AGNC's net income (loss) amount. As such, all material accounts within Table 1 will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order to the boxed blue reference next to the March 31, 2017, column. PART 1 of this article will include an analysis of the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net. PART 2 of this article will include an analysis on the following account (including several "sub-accounts"): 4) gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net.

1) Interest Income:

- Estimate of $308 Million; Range $258-358 Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Boxed Blue Reference "1" in Table 1 Above and Table 2 Below Next to the March 31, 2017, Column

AGNC's interest income is comprised of the following two sub-accounts: a) cash interest income; and b) premium amortization, net. I show my projection for these two figures in Table 2 below. Some past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 2 are derived from AGNC's SEC submissions via the company's 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. This excludes all recalculated figures and ratios. As such, there will not be an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data I have prepared in Table 2 below.

Table 2 - AGNC Quarterly Interest Income Projection

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

The first component of AGNC's interest income is the company's cash interest income sub-account. Two assumptions should be noted within Table 2 above when projecting AGNC's cash interest income for the first quarter of 2017. First, I am projecting AGNC's "average securities, at cost" balance increased by $0.5 billion for the first quarter of 2017 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 ($46.4 billion versus $45.9 billion). This is mainly due to the fact AGNC's "total securities, at cost" balance (not shown in Table 2) was $46.9 billion as of 12/31/2016. AGNC slightly increased the company's on-balance sheet MBS portfolio, while decreasing its off-balance sheet net long "to-be-announced" ("TBA") MBS position towards the end of the fourth quarter of 2016. Due partially to subdued volatility in MBS pricing during the first quarter of 2017 (fully discussed in PART 3), I am projecting AGNC slightly increased the company's on-balance sheet MBS portfolio during most of the quarter.

Second, I am projecting a minor decrease to AGNC's "weighted average coupon" ("WAC") for the first quarter of 2017 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 (3.62% versus 3.63%). This projection factors in AGNC's lower coupon TBA MBS position and the net movement of mortgage interest rates during the quarter. Still using Table 2 above as a reference, I am projecting a cash interest income increase of $3 million for the first quarter of 2017 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 ($402 million versus $399 million). Again, this is due to the projected slight increase in AGNC's average securities balance during the current quarter when compared to the prior quarter partially offset by the minor decrease in WAC.

The second component of AGNC's interest income is the company's premium amortization, net sub-account. During a net rising interest rate environment, generally a decrease in prepayments will occur because a growing number of homeowners have mortgages that have lower interest rates when compared to current market interest rates. As such, the attractiveness of a mortgage refinance decreases. As a result, prepayment risk generally decreases while extension risk increases. Therefore, the average life of AGNC's fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio generally lengthens. This would directly lead to a lower quarterly premium amortization expense. This is what occurred during the fourth quarter of 2016 when a notable "catch up" premium amortization adjustment being recorded. This positively impacted yields last quarter. During the first quarter of 2017, interest rates were relatively unchanged on a net basis.

As such, through research I have determined a majority of AGNC's MBS holdings experienced relatively unchanged "conditional prepayment rates" ("CPR") during the first quarter of 2017. Therefore, as a whole, I believe AGNC's lifetime CPR as of 3/31/2017 was relatively unchanged when compared to 12/31/2016. As such, there should not be another material "true-down" adjustment for this account during the first quarter of 2017. This is important to understand. When using Table 2 above as a reference, I am projecting a premium amortization, net expense increase of $88 million for the first quarter of 2017 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 ($94 million versus $6 million).

When my projections for the cash interest income and premium amortization, net expense sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC's interest income to decrease by ($85) million for the first quarter of 2017 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 ($308 million versus $393 million).

2) Interest Expense:

- Estimate of $111 Million; Range $86-136 Million

- Confidence Within Range = High

- See Boxed Blue Reference "2" in Table 1 Above and Table 3 Below Next to the March 31, 2017, Column

Now let us take a look at AGNC's interest expense account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 3 below. Some past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 3 are derived from AGNC's SEC submissions via the company's 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. This excludes all recalculated figures and ratios. I have gathered specific information derived from multiple tables/charts for a more detailed analysis of AGNC's interest expense account.

Table 3 - AGNC Quarterly Interest Expense Projection

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 2])

To project AGNC's quarterly interest expense, one takes the quarterly average of the company's outstanding repurchase agreements/Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") Advances and multiplies this amount by the quarterly average cost of funds rate. Once this figure is calculated, one needs to back out a portion of the quarterly interest expense in relation to AGNC's interest rate payer swaps. This reclassified amount is accounted for within AGNC's gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. This account will be projected in PART 2 of the article. The final calculated amount is AGNC's quarterly interest expense figure. There is also another methodology that can be performed to project AGNC's interest expense account (including a reclassification amount). However, for purposes of this article, I will solely focus on the methodology shown in Table 3 above.

Two assumptions should be noted within Table 3 when projecting AGNC's quarterly interest expense figure for the first quarter of 2017. First, let us calculate an appropriate quarterly "average repurchase agreements" balance. Based on an earlier calculated projection within AGNC's interest income account (see Table 2 above), I am projecting the company will have a quarterly average securities, at cost balance of $46.4 billion for the first quarter of 2017. Knowing this figure, I can now project the quarterly average of AGNC's outstanding repurchase agreements. If one takes the quarterly average securities balance and divides this figure by the quarterly average of AGNC's outstanding repurchase agreements balance, a calculated "ratio of average securities versus average repurchase agreements" is projected. This ratio has continued to be within a narrow range of 1.09-1.12 during the prior three quarters. For the first quarter of 2017, I am using a ratio of 1.10 to project the quarterly average of AGNC's outstanding repurchase agreements balance. When calculated, this balance is projected to be $42.2 billion. This is a projected increase of $1.2 billion for the first quarter of 2017 when compared to the balance for the fourth quarter of 2016 ($42.2 billion versus $41.0 billion).

Second, let us now obtain a suitable quarterly "average cost of funds rate." I am projecting an increase of 7 basis points ("bps") to AGNC's average cost of funds rate for the first quarter of 2017 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 (1.47% versus 1.40%). As mentioned earlier, all interest expenses in relation to AGNC's interest rate payer swaps are reclassified out of this account and into the gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. As such, a portion of the quarterly average cost of funds rate is not in relation to AGNC's outstanding repurchase agreements. AGNC's interest expense, in relation to the company's outstanding repurchase agreements, is based on a small fixed rate percentage and a variable rate percentage mainly based on LIBOR. During the first quarter of 2017, repurchase agreement interest rates rose by a smaller amount when compared to current/"spot" LIBOR.

AGNC's weighted average interest rate on the company's outstanding repurchase agreements was 0.98% and 0.83% as of 12/31/2016 and 9/30/2016, respectively. After a much more subdued movement during the first and second quarters of 2016, LIBOR notably net increased across the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month tenors/maturities during the third quarter of 2016. LIBOR continued its move higher during the fourth quarter of 2016, especially in the 1-month tenor/maturity. This trend continued across all maturities during the first quarter of 2017. This was mainly due to the market's anticipation that the FOMC would once again increase the Fed Funds Rate in March 2017. As I have correctly stated for several years via articles and comments, once the Fed Funds Rate "lifts off," U.S. LIBOR would either immediately "follow suit" and increase by roughly the same bps or the market would anticipate such a move thus causing LIBOR to increase leading up to this event. Since repurchase loan rates have a direct relationship to short-term borrowing rates (which are impacted by the Fed Funds Rate/LIBOR), I am making the assumption the weighted average interest rate on AGNC's outstanding repurchase agreements gradually increased during the first quarter of 2017.

Now that we have determined AGNC's average repurchase agreements balance and average cost of funds rate, let us calculate the company's interest expense for the first quarter of 2017. Still using Table 3 above as a reference, after a reclassification of ($41) million in relation to the net periodic interest costs of interest rate swaps expense (a more cautious projection; assuming management added some longer-term interest rate payer swaps during the quarter), I am projecting AGNC's interest expense to increase by $13 million for the first quarter of 2017 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 ($111 million versus $98 million).

3) Gain (Loss) on Sale of Agency Securities, Net:

- Estimate of ($50) Million; Range ($175)-$75 Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Boxed Blue Reference "3" in Table 1 Above Next to the March 31, 2017, Column

AGNC's gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net account can be somewhat difficult to accurately project at times. Through detailed research and data compilation, one can project (to a reasonable degree) how management "should" act within any given quarter regarding purchases and sales. However, I stress beforehand this will not be an "exact science" each quarter. There will be some variances that occur in a quarter if more/less sales and/or purchases actually occur versus originally projected. Additionally, unanticipated quarterly changes in the percentage of coupons/maturities held within the MBS portfolio would cause a slight deviation in asset valuations. At periodic intervals, management provides some clarity on the company's intended strategy regarding MBS sales when mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields rise or fall. However, several assumptions still need to be made.

When I research and prepare my analysis regarding AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income, I take into consideration the wide array of possibilities that can occur within the gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net account. As such, this particular account is DIRECTLY tied to AGNC's "unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale ("AFS") securities, net" account that will be discussed in PART 3 of this article. Therefore, if AGNC's gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net actual amount is above or below my projected figure/range, the variance is automatically offset in the company's unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account. Since both accounts would offset each other, let us hypothetically say my projected gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net amount is lower than actual results. If this was the case, then my projected unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net amount will automatically be higher by the exact same amount. If this situation occurs, my COMBINED projected figures would be accurately represented. This consideration has been proven correct in numerous prior quarters. In my professional opinion, both these accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. The unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account has an immediate impact on BV while the gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net account is merely a reclassification out of the unrealized account. Readers should understand this notion prior to this account's analysis.

Through the use of AGNC's off-balance sheet TBA MBS position, the company continued to slightly rebalance its proportion of 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the fourth quarter of 2016. When compared to the prior quarter, I am anticipating an increase in activity within this account during the current quarter. As such, I am projecting an "agency MBS sold, at cost" amount of ($5.0) billion for the first quarter of 2017. The more important figure to discuss is not the amount of agency securities sold but whether a gain (loss) occurred from the quarterly MBS sales.

As of 9/30/2016, AGNC had an accumulated OCI balance of $1.0 billion. However, since AGNC recorded a net realized loss on the sale of agency securities of ($5) million and a net unrealized loss on AFS securities of ($1.41) billion during the fourth quarter of 2016, the company's accumulated OCI/(OCL) balance decreased to ($397) million as of 12/31/2016. Due to relatively unchanged MBS pricing across most coupons during the first quarter of 2017, I am projecting AGNC's OCL balance will remain relatively unchanged as of 3/31/2017. As such, the probability of the company recording a loss within this account has notably increased when compared to the prior several quarters. The total amount of AGNC's net realized gain (loss) would be dependent on which particular MBS were sold and at what time during the quarter these sales occurred.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, when taking both factors above into consideration, I am projecting this account's figure to decrease by ($45) million for the first quarter of 2017 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 (($50) million versus ($5) million).

Brief Discussion of MTGE's and NLY's MBS Portfolio (Which Impact the Same General Accounts Discussed Above):

I see some general similarities between AGNC and the company's affiliate MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) regarding agency MBS portfolio strategies. As such, I see somewhat similar projections between AGNC's and MTGE's interest income, interest expense, and gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net accounts for the first quarter of 2017 (proportionally speaking). However, MTGE also had a notably larger non-agency MBS portfolio. This portfolio has different valuation methodologies which are mainly based on specific indexes and simulated models based on input variables. Due to this fact, MTGE also has a "gain (loss) on sale of non-agency securities, net" account that needs to be accounted for within the company's financials. A discussion of MTGE's non-agency MBS portfolio will be discussed in PART 3 of this article. Furthermore, MTGE continues to operate at lower leverage when compared to AGNC. This directly impacts MTGE's interest income, interest expense, and net spread figures.

When it comes to AGNC's sector peer NLY, I see several minor - modest differences that would impact the accounts described above. I will note a few of these differences. As of 12/31/2016, only 9% of NLY's fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio consisted of 15-year maturities whereas AGNC had 29% of the company's MBS portfolio in 15-year maturities (excluding TBA MBS positions). As such, this piece of data partially explains why AGNC's WAC as of 12/31/2016 was 3.61% while NLY's was 3.67%. However, NLY's additional 6 bps in WAC was offset by the company's weighted average interest rate on its outstanding repurchase agreements which was 1.06% as of 12/31/2016. As stated earlier, AGNC's weighted average interest rate on the company's outstanding repurchase agreements was 0.98% as of 12/31/2016. It should also be noted NLY recently diversified the company's investment portfolio by allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, and most recently middle market ("MM") lending. NLY's added diversification should result in reduced volatility during certain interest rate cycles (reduction in duration; benefited the company during the fourth quarter of 2016 when it came to investment valuation fluctuations). In addition, NLY recently acquired a variable-rate agency mREIT, Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS). These additional portfolios will impact NLY's interest income and expense accounts accordingly (proportionately speaking).

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figures for the first quarter of 2017 (refer back to Table 1 near the beginning of the article for quick reference):

1) Quarterly Interest Income of $308 Million

2) Quarterly Interest Expense of $111 Million

3) Quarterly Net Loss on the Sale of Agency Securities of ($50) Million

First, I am projecting AGNC had a notable decrease in interest income when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting a decrease of ($85) million in this account due to the following factors regarding AGNC's MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2017 (when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016): 1) minor increase in the average securities balance (positive factor); 2) minor decrease in the WAC rate (negative factor); and 3) material increase in net premium amortization expense (negative factor).

Second, I am projecting AGNC had a slight increase to the company's interest expense figure when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting an increase of $13 million in this account due to the following factors during the first quarter of 2017 (when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016): 1) minor increase in AGNC's quarterly average outstanding repurchase agreements (negative factor); and 2) minor increase to the weighted average interest rate on the company's outstanding repurchase agreements (negative factor).

Third, I am projecting AGNC had a minor net realized loss on the company's MBS sales when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting a decrease of ($45) million in this account due to the following factors during the first quarter of 2017 (when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016): 1) relatively unchanged OCL balance during the first quarter of 2017 (negative factor); and 2) relatively unchanged fixed-rate agency MBS pricing across most coupons during the first quarter of 2017 (neutral factor).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

I decided to provide my AGNC recommendation to readers after PART 1 of this article so there is a better sense on my thoughts regarding the company's current valuation (so readers do not have to wait until PART 3). I would stress beforehand this recommendation is based on ALL of my AGNC account projections, even accounts that will be discussed in PART 2 and PART 3. All I ask is to please be patient for PART 2 and PART 3. Also, please do not ask for my AGNC book value ("BV") projection as of 3/31/2017 until it is provided in the applicable future BV article.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected BV as of 3/31/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) but less than a (15.0%) discount to my projected BV as of 3/31/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (15.0%) discount to my projected BV as of 3/31/2017. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately one week ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL since the stock is trading at or less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected BV as of 3/31/2017.

Along with the data presented within this article, these recommendations consider the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events.

Final Note: PART 1 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis of AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2017. PART 2 of this article will just pick up where PART 1's analysis ends. PART 2 of this article will discuss AGNC's projected gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. PART 2 will also discuss AGNC's projected net income (loss) and earnings per share ("EPS") amounts. PART 3 of this article will discuss AGNC's projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. PART 3 will also summarize AGNC's entire statement of comprehensive income (loss). This will be followed by a projection of AGNC's BV as of 3/31/2017 and the company's CURRENT BV in late April which will be available to readers prior to management's earnings press release for the first quarter of 2017.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 9/12/2016 and 10/7/2016, I directly increased my position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $18.985 and $18.745 per share, respectively. Each purchase had the same approximate monetary value. On 2/23/2017, I sold approximately 25% of my entire AGNC position at a weighted average price of $19.645 per share as my price target at the time of $19.55 per share was met. On 3/17/2017, I sold another approximate 15% of my existing AGNC position at a weighted average price of $19.684 per share. On 3/20/2017, I sold another approximate 30% of my existing AGNC position at a weighted average price of $19.805 per share. On 3/28/2017, I sold my remaining position in AGNC at a weighted average price of $19.945 per share.

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNCB; Series B preferred stock. On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.71% of the outstanding shares of AGNCB.

Each AGNC/AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

