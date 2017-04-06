Jeffrey Gundlach - Fed May Not Be The Only DM Central Bank To Hike In 2017

By VW Staff
Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Asset Allocation webcast slides.
Jeffrey Gundlach – TAB I – U.S. Overview
The Most Synchronized Economic Upturn in Years
December 31, 2009, to April 4, 2017
Source: Citigroup, Bloomberg
The Surprise Indices are objective and quantitative measures of economic news. They are defined as weighted average historical standard deviations of data surprises for countries indicated.
Major Economies refers to developed markets. You cannot invest directly in an index.
EU PMI suggests rate hike on horizon
Source: Markit
EU = European Union, PMI = Purchasing Managers’ Index, ECB = European Central Bank.
Fed may not be the only DM Central Bank to Hike in 2017
Source: Bloomberg
DM = Developed Markets
Citigroup Global Inflation Surprise Index
December 31, 1999, to March 31, 2017.
Source: Citigroup, Bloomberg
CSIIGL Index = The Citigroup Surprise Index, Global measures price surprises relative to market expectations. A positive reading means that inflation has been higher than expected and a negative reading means that inflation has been lower than expected. You cannot invest directly in an index.
Chinese, South Korea and Japan PPI
December 31, 2006, through February 28, 2017.
Source: Bloomberg
The Producer Price Index (PPI) program measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. The prices included in the PPI are from the first commercial transaction for many products and some services. One cannot invest directly in an index.
French vs. German Unemployment % Since EURO Introduction
March 31, 2000, to December 31, 2016.
Source: Bloomberg, DoubleLine
EUR = Euro is the currency of the Eurozone. You cannot invest directly in an index.
50 Year French Bond Price
March 1, 2016, to April 4, 2017.
Source: DoubleLine, Bloomberg
NFIB Small Business Confidence Jumped Sharply Lately
March 31, 1987, to February 28, 2017.
Source: Bloomberg
You cannot invest directly in an index.
NFIB = National Federation of Independent Business
ISM Manufacturing and Services PMI
January 31, 1997, to March 31, 2017.
Source: Bloomberg, DoubleLine
ISM Manufacturing Index is based on surveys of more than 300 manufacturing firms by the Institute of Supply & Management. PMI= Purchasing Managers’ Index is an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector based on five major indicators: new orders, inventory levels, production, supplier deliveries and the employment environment. You cannot invest directly in an index.
Disclosure: None.