PBM Troubles Mean CVS Stock Might Not Be As Cheap As It Looks

At first glance CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) looks like a very attractive stock. It has a 2.6% dividend yield. It trades at a P/E of just 15.8, which would actually be even lower on a pro forma basis due to a onetime loss on the early extinguishment of debt that reduced 2016 net income by $643M. Indeed Morningstar.com puts the company's forward P/E at 12.5. However, looks can be deceiving and recent scrutiny of the pharmacy benefits management (NYSEMKT:PBM) industry may put a not insubstantial amount of CVS's profits at risk.

In FY2016 CVS's PBM business is housed under its Pharmacy Services segment generated $4.67B in operating profits or 39% of the company's total operating profit of $11.953B (it's Retail/LTC segment earned $7.28B). While the PBM segment may account for a minority of the company's profits, it has been the biggest driver of growth.

($M) FY2016 FY2015 FY2014 Pharmacy Services operating profit $4,672 $3,989 $3,514 Yoy growth 17.1% 13.5% Retail/LTC operating profit $7,281 $7,130 $6,762 Yoy growth 2.1% 5.4%

Over the past two years the PBM segment has grown at mid to high double digits while CVS's retail operations have only grown at single digit rates. And even that low single digit growth rate may be a bit misleading because during the 2014-2016 time period CVS bought Omnicare and Target's clinics and pharmacies. So, some of the growth was from acquisitions rather than organic. Indeed, looking at same store sales we see growth rates of 1.9%, 1.7%, and 2.1% for FY2016, FY2015, and FY2014 respectively. This means that the PBM segment, despite being smaller, is the engine of CVS's growth.

Lately the role of PBM's in healthcare market has come under scrutiny by both lawmakers and the drug industry itself. Indeed, Remember Mylan's CEO saying that the company only realized less than half the wholesale cost of its EpiPen product with the rest of the wholesale cost disappearing somewhere down the PBM value chain.

Just three companies - Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), United Health (NYSE:UNH), and CVS Health , essentially control the PBM market. In fact, there control over the market is so complete that both drug companies, pharmacies, and insurers have little to no idea just how much money the companies are making. Because of the companies near monopoly on the market they have been able to extract tremendous profits. For example, their contracts with pharmacies often prohibit pharmacists from informing patients that paying out of pocket for a prescription would be cheaper than going through their insurance. Because the PBM market is limited to just three companies, angry pharmacists trying to help patients have no alternatives.

This has all added up to rising profits at PBMs. The chart below shows the average profit per claim processed by CVS's PBM segment. Profit has risen by 32% over six years, well above the rate of inflation!

FY2016 FY2015 FY2014 FY2013 FY2012 FY2011 $3.80 $3.94 $3.77 $3.42 $3.04 $2.87

We are already starting to see pushback against the price increases at PBMs. Health insurers and others have filed suit against various PBMs, law makers are investigating, and even the drug manufacturers themselves aren't happy (they are getting blamed for price increases when they are not even seeing the bulk of the profits from those increases)..

Pro Forma Valuation

So what happens if profits at CVS's PBM segment start to fall due to increased market and political pressure? We decided to compute what CVS's pro forma P/E multiple would be if it's PBM profits reverted to 2011 levels. Because of the complexity of the PBM business we calculated the pro forma P/E two different ways.

We used two different calculation methods because of the complexity regarding how PBMs are paid and how they make money. Revenue comes from different sources including managing pharmacy benefit plans, creating and maintaining formularies, providing retail and specialty pharmacy support services, and from rebates from drug manufacturers that pay the PBMs to have their drugs carried by the PBM. Because of the difficulty in knowing exactly how expenses are accounted for, especially how rebate payments are handled, and what is accounted for as cost of goods sold and what is accounted for as operating expenses we used two different methodologies to calculate CVS potential reduction in profits should changes in the PBM space occur.

For the first method we simply looked at the PBM segments gross profits per claim processed in FY2016 and substituted the gross profit number from FY2011. Total claims and operating expenses were kept the same. The rest of CVS's financial results were unaltered with the only exception being income tax. For income tax we took the current tax rate of 38.4% and computed the new income tax charge based on the new income before tax line.

As you can see net income drops by a bit more than $400M and the P/E ratio rises a bit to 16.37. For reference CVS reported net income of $5.317B in FY2016.

For our second calculation method we changed the revenue received per claim back to its FY2011 figure while keeping total claims and the gross margin the same.

Using this method we can see that net income drops further, now down approximately $800M from what CVS reported in FY2016. This also increases the P/E ratio by about two full points.

Given how sensitive CVS is to changes in the PBM industry it's no surprise the stock has dropped over 26% the past twelve months. While the stock may look cheap, we think it is cheap for a good reason. Potential changes to the PBM industry are likely to reduce CVS's profit in the coming years leaving it more dependent on its slower growing retail segment.

