Aluminum MMI Scores More Gains, Can Prices Reach $2,000/mt?

Original Post

By Raul de Frutos

Our Aluminum MMI rose again in March. London Metal Exchange prices rose above $1,950 per metric ton and, given the bullish sentiment among investors, aluminum might soon reach the $2,000/mt milestone.

Prices were buoyed by confidence that China will implement their agreed-upon cuts. The world’s largest nation-producer of the metal will force about a third of aluminum capacity in the provinces of Shandong, Henan, Hebei and Shanxi to be shut down over the winter season, which runs from the middle of November through the middle of March, putting at risk about 1.3 million mt of production.

It would be normal to see these producers to simply ramp up production ahead of the winter season to make up for lower output during the winter months. However, that won’t be the case.

China’s environmental crackdown is already affecting producers as inspection teams visit aluminum smelters on a regular basis to keep production in check. We suspect that China’s strategy to curb pollution will offer further support to prices.

Global Political Heat

While China tackles overcapacity in the form of an environmental clampdown, international pressure on China is rising. In March, global aluminum associations released a joint letter in advance of the upcoming G20 summit calling for the creation of a Global Forum to address aluminum overcapacity.

This is the first time that a global coalition of aluminum producers has called for such an effort to address Chinese overcapacity in the marketplace. In addition, earlier last month, The Aluminum Association (a trade organization that represents North American producers) filed a petition seeking anti-dumping duties on aluminum foil.

China Hongqiao in Trouble

The world’s biggest aluminum smelter was recently suspended from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as the company is being forced to defend itself against allegations that it has inflated its profit.

As my colleague Stuart Burns explains, part of the problem seems to be how China Hongqiao (OTC:CHHQF) has been reporting its profits and handling internal transfer pricing. Like many of the new breed of Chinese aluminum producers, China Hongqiao has captive power production but, since 2010, the firm's profit margins have diverged from most of its peers, maintaining in excess of an 8% margin even when many of its domestic competitors fell into periods of loss.

Even during periods when the coal price rose the reported cost of power produced by China Hongqiao dropped, suggesting the firm was trapping profits in the smelting division while hiding losses in power generation. Likewise, it has been suggested that China Hongqiao has declared transfer prices from its alumina production division roughly 20% below those of similar companies operating in the same provinces.

Ernst & Young will announce the results of the audit next month. Not just investors but the whole aluminum industry will be keen for a a peek behind-the-scenes into the sometimes murky world of Chinese aluminum producers. Proof of bad reporting would add more tensions to the global aluminum market.