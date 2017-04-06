Nike: Legendary Company, But Still Not A Buy

Using value investing guidelines as a filter, I have found Nike (NYSE:NKE) to be an overvalued, high-quality company with a stellar record of consistent performance and growth.

NKE's fundamentals are very sound with consistently stellar ROE and ROIC - averaging above 20% each over the past 10 years. Revenue and income have grown nearly every year over the past decade, with revenue more than doubling and net income nearly tripling over that period. Earnings per share have grown nearly 3.5x during that time. Book value per share has more than doubled. There is good reason to believe that the business will continue to enjoy growth and high profitability in the long term due to its large global presence and its reputation as a leading innovator and marketer of athletic apparel.

In addition to strong profitability, the company is also conservatively financed. It has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88, and debt/equity of 0.27. It has also been gradually reducing its share count (from 2.036 billion in January 2007 to 1.703 billion as of the end of last quarter).

The company's profitability moat rests on its massive market share (over 50% in the U.S. and is the largest sports footwear company in the world), innovative ability, and reputation for high quality. This enables it to charge higher prices for its products (thereby achieving high gross margins) and spend billions of dollars on global demand creation to further strengthen its moat.

The current purchase price appears generally overvalued when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF NKE 7.4 24.2 2.8 25.2 NKE - 5 year average 10.2 20.7 1.5 16.6 Industry 5.4 22.5 2.0 19.0 S&P 500 3.0 21.3 2.1 13.1

Additional valuation models (Jitta (fair value of $36.44) and GuruFocus (Peter Lynch fair value of $29.08, and DCF fair value of $47.5)) further support the case for overvaluation. My own DCF analysis allows for an annual EPS growth rate of 10% over the next 10 years (analysts project a 12.36% growth rate over the next 5 years) due to its moat and domestic and international growth prospects. Assuming a terminal growth rate of 5% and a 15% discount rate yield a valuation of $42.53, making it overvalued by about 30% at current levels.

NKE is an enticing long-term dividend play. Though it only currently yields 1.3%, its dividend has roughly tripled over the past 9 years and has plenty of room to grow with only a 29.1% payout ratio.

Other factors that make this company an attractive investment are its highly capable management and vision for continued growth. The CEO highlighted this vision in the recent earnings call:

To meet consumers' rising expectations, we're driving fundamental change in three core areas of our business: through the innovation that inspires them, the supply chain that delivers it quickly and in the marketplace, where we connect personally, with consumers. And while we continue to see great success against all three areas, we are committed to doubling our impact in each of them. We call it our triple double … In products, we're doubling our cadence and scale of innovation through performance and sports style. Throughout our supply chain, we are doubling our speed, from product insight to delivery to the consumer, and in the marketplace, we're doubling our direct connections with consumers through digital membership and personalization. To win now and create the future, we're obsessing these three areas, 2X innovation, 2X speed and 2X direct."

In innovation, Nike plans to continue pushing to new levels of athletic performance enhancement through its footwear and apparel products, while also rapidly increasing the rate of bringing new innovations to market. This should enable the company to strengthen its quality edge over competitors, thereby fortifying its profitability moat.

In its supply chain, the company plans to cut its average product creation cycle in half through its express lane system (which is getting products to market in weeks rather than months), localizing material sourcing and modernizing manufacturing technology, and its Edit-to-Amplify approach (removing the 25% of styles that only generate 99% of sales and investing more in the most successful innovations and styles).

Finally, Nike is enhancing its customer experience by using digital technology to bring the brand closer to them and extend its homeport advantage across all channels. The company believes that the consumer responds to a simpler, faster, and more personal connection and is, therefore, emphasizing investment in its apps and other means of engaging with consumers more directly.

If this strategy is successfully implemented, Nike's future may be as bright as its past. In the March 2017 earnings call, CEO Mark Parker voiced optimism in the company leadership's ability to execute its plan:

When I look out to the next year, we have a lot be excited about. Now it's more important than ever for NIKE to say true to our own values and leverage our competitive advantages. There will always be room to improve, but I'm proud of the way we're managing our business today and I'm bullish on our opportunity to extend our leadership position for tomorrow. Our triple double strategy is setting the stage for this next phase of growth at NIKE, to win now, and to create the future."

Nike appears to be overpriced at current levels. However, given its remarkable record of success, strong position, and optimistic outlook, it belongs to every value and dividend investor's watch list in case of a market correction and/or pullback in share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.