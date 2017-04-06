Amazon Is Now Worth Twice As Much As Wal-Mart

It seems like just about every day now I wake up and there are new Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) related headlines scrolling across the investing news wire. Just recently, the company expanded operations into the Middle East, AMZN launched its Amazon Go concept stores that I believe could massively disrupt retail as we know it, there has been a noted expansion of the company's physical retail footprint, highlighted currently with the company getting back to its roots with physical book stores, AMZN shut down unprofitable Quidsi units, potentially showing a more disciplined fiscal management style, there have been rumors that the company is bidding on Toshiba's memory unit, marking a further push into hardware, analysts noted that AMZN is becoming a major player in the digital ad game, potentially taking away market share from embattled Alphabet (GOOL), AMZN won the bid to stream 10 NFL Thursday night games for $50m, and news broke that AMZN acquired the right to buy up to 23% of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to enhance its fulfillment center capabilities (also hinting at a more automated, AI driven future for the company). That's one heck of a list, right? Well all of that happened just in the last couple of weeks. As a journalist, I love it; there's always something new and interesting to write about regarding AMZN. But today, I'm not covering any of these specific occurrences, but possibly the most surprising news that I heard all day today: that AMZN is now worth twice as much as retail powerhouse, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), in terms of market cap.

As an AMZN shareholder, I'm torn when I see all of these moves happening that drive the share price higher. I'm very happy for the handful of shares that I own; however, I would really like to add to my AMZN position and I'd rather not do it at all-time highs. The problem is, I've been saying this for weeks now and if I would have just bitten the bullet and added to my position at just about any point in time during the year to date period I would have easily come out ahead. I'm learning that AMZN is a company that investors can't treat like others in the market. Whether you're talking traditional fundamental valuation metrics or simply waiting for dips to buy, this company behaves differently than most. Fundamentals have essentially been thrown out the window by investors who've put their faith in management's ability to continue to produce massive growth as this company disrupts existing markets and enters new ones on a regular basis. And, while AMZN shares have experienced a couple of dips during the last 12 months or so, they typically don't last very long and the causes are highly unpredictable (I've seen relatively lackluster earnings report result in flat stock price movement while seemingly very impressive reports have led to significant sell-offs).

Needless to say, this stock is all about momentum. I think the market is highly irrational when it comes to AMZN shares, though even with this being said, I feel compelled to own shares as its one of my highest conviction growth stocks over the long-term. I'm starting to think that I should simply buy a share or two every quarter (or as often as I have extra investing dollars available) because waiting on this stock to come back down to earth has cost me more times that I'd care to admit in the past. The one time I held my nose and bought shares led to a 23% gain in just 4 months. The average analyst price target for AMZN right now is $959.60, though there are targets ranging all the way up to $1250. Just recently, Barclays initiated coverage on AMZN with an "Overweight" rating and a $1,120 price target (with a 12 month bull case price target of $1,344, representing ~50% upside). My head tells me to be patient and wait for a dip since the stock seems to be priced for perfection, but my heart says that the growth engine isn't going to slow anytime soon making the opportunity cost of waiting massive.

But, moving past my own AMZN conundrum, let's focus on the true question being highlighted here, is Amazon really worth twice as much as Wal-Mart? I recently wrote a piece like this focused on Costco (NASDAQ:COST) being worth twice as much as Target (NYSE:TGT), though there I used P/E premium to make the comparison. If I were doing that here, the question wouldn't be is Amazon worth twice as much as Wal-Mart, it would be, is Amazon worth 11x as much as Wal-Mart (using the companies' previous fiscal year EPS totals)? In this piece, I'll be using market cap as a comparison since the threshold was recently crossed. After the company's share price run up over the last couple of days, AMZN's market cap is 433.88b; WMT's is 217.32b. Right now, WMT's cap doubled is still just above AMZN's, though early in today's trading session when AMZN stock was at all-time highs, AMZN's market cap was more than twice of WMT's.

This is a fascinating situation from a fundamental, value investor's point of view. AMZN appears to be the king of growth in all of the market, but especially in the retail space. It's proven that it can dominate just about any market it chooses to (smart phones is about the only major failure this company has had) and it continues to enter new markets on a regular basis; this is unique amongst its retail competitors and really sets it apart. AMZN has become a notoriously disruptive force which has given the company a bad reputation in some circles. Wal-Mart, on the other hand, is wonderful example of your typical defensive, slow and steady, income oriented stock. Really, this comparison is a completely apples to oranges exercise, so please don't get fired up in the comment section telling me how wrong I am for even trying, regardless of which side of this bear/bull fence you sit on; this is more of a fun abstract activity showing what happens when two totally different worlds collide in the retail space.

To show just how differently these two companies are thought of in the market, I want to take a look at last years, this years, and next year's earnings results and analyst estimates, alongside share prices, to show the premium valuation gap that has formed between these two companies.

AMZN Last year This Year Next Year Earnings $4.90 $7.22 $12.64 P/E Ratio 185.56x 125.93x 71.93x WMT Earnings $4.32 $4.32 $4.54 P/E Ratio 16.58x 16.58x 15.78x

The reason that AMZN is given such a high premium compared to WMT is because of growth. Let's take a look at the primary fundamental metrics that I track when initiating my due diligence process on an individual company for each Amazon and Wal-Mart and compare their 5 year growth.

AMZN AMZN WMT WMT 2012 2016 2012 2016 Revenues $61,093 $135,987 $446,950 $482,130 EPS -$0.09 $4.90 $4.54 $4.57 Cash Flow/Share $4.68 $20.36 $7.08 $7.51 Operational Income $2,835 $11,668 $34,668 $33,559 Dividends $0.00 $0.00 $1.46 $1.96 Cash $11,448 $25,981 $6,550 $8,705

As you can see, in everything other than the dividend, Wal-Mart has been left in the dust (in terms of growth). I know, I know, past performances aren't indicative of future results and for all I know, Wal-Mart could go into hyper drive tomorrow with some sort of unknown game plan that totally wipes AMZN out in the retail space, though if I had to guess, I'd say that won't be the case…tomorrow, or ever.

In the end, I think the retail space is large enough for a handful of powerful players. Industry disruption will continue, forcing the landscape to change drastically and many retailers that we know and love today will be left behind. This will lead to consolidation as the damaged goods are picked up for parts by the eventual winners. Even though I'm much more bullish on AMZN, I think that WMT will be one of these winners.

I've seen analysts who seem to believe that there will become a day when AMZN rules the entire world. Considering the fact that I don't own any other major retailer, I suppose I wouldn't mind this from a shareholder's perspective, though I don't see it likely. I do think AMZN's future growth will continue to be stellar and it will likely use its quickly expanding ecosystem and the data that it collects online to seamlessly integrate its services into consumers' lives like no other retailer ever has. Wal-Mart has the money to continue to compete, though I think it's so far behind on the digital side of things that it's very unlikely that it will take back the market share it has lost.

As we enter into a new retail reality where shopping lists are replaced by Alexa and trips to the store (which are oftentimes stressful and wasteful regarding productivity) are replaced by boxes, inspired by algorithms, that appear regularly on your doorstep without you even having to place an order (just send back whatever you don't need in a prepackaged return box), I think we'll continue to move further and further away from a time where traditional retail is necessary. AMZN has led the way into this new future and will likely continue to be a leader in terms of disruption. I imagine others will latch on to their coattails and compete, allowing them to survive, and potentially even thrive with time, though it won't be easy. Because of this, I'm having a hard time investing dollars into the beaten down players in the space, the Targets , Macys (NYSE:M), and Nordstroms (NYSE:JWN) of the world. Their yields are extremely attractive to me as an income oriented investor, but fears regarding lost market share leading to shrinking sales, declining earnings, and eventually dividend cuts are too large for me to overcome.

It seems almost crazy to me that I've accepted the fact that fundamentals in this space are near meaningless due to the massive disruptive force that is Amazon. This isn't the case, for me at least, in any other area of the market where the competition is taking place on a much more even playing field. No other retail company can offer the diverse, growing streams of revenue that AMZN has that enable it to exist with such terrible retail margins. Wal-Mart simply doesn't have a cloud business, or a portfolio of popular hardware devices, or a media entertainment/growing ad business like AMZN does. Amazon has taken the definition of one stop shop and broadened it significantly (now it's not just about goods, to consumer experiences and use of free time). It's ironic, because Wal-Mart helped to create this race to the bottom in mega-scale retail years ago and it wasn't until recently that AMZN used the internet to gain a leg up and really put a hurting on the brick and mortar competitors like WMT.

So, I end this piece like I do most of my AMZN focused articles, asking you if you think I'm crazy? Should an investor be willing to look past fundamentals towards growth decades down the road in any situation, no matter how lopsided the competition in the market appears to be? At today's share price of $909, AMZN will have to generate $45 of earnings to grow into a 20x multiple. For AMZN to reach that $45 figure in 5 years time, it will require them to post an EPS CAGR of 55.81%. Even for those who're more patient (me), it will take a 24.83% EPS CAGR to get to a 20x multiple in a decade's time. Granted, I don't think this company is worth 20x, that would be absurdly cheap for a company growing the top and bottom lines at a 20% annual clip, but when you're thinking about a forward multiple one decade down the road, 20x doesn't seem like all that much to ask for, does it?

Anyway, to me this is the most intriguing story in the market. Day in and day out AMZN is involved in a massive tug of war between the bears and the bulls and it's basically won that game since the turn of the new millennium. The amount of wealth that AMZN has generated for its shareholders over the last 5, 10, and 15, etc, years has been tremendous. Having only gotten involved recently, I hope that trend continues for another couple of decades, at least. I look forward to your opinions on the matter - is Amazon really worth twice as much as Wal-Mart?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.