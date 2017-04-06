Will P2P Catapault WhatsApp And Facebook Stock?

I have been a long-time user of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) on its main platform, both on the desktop and mobile, however I have never been a user of any of their other products. Only until recently when I installed WhatsApp on my phone. I just never felt the need to install Instagram or WhatsApp until I needed to communicate with my group of twenty friends all at once that had both Android and iPhone users and they said that WhatsApp was the best way that everyone could communicate with each other. After installing WhatsApp I surmised that it is a great app and can see why it has been flourishing all these years. Now that Facebook wants to integrate digital payments into the app is fascinating and an opportunity I want to take a look at further.

The peer-to-peer payment industry isn't anything new, after all Venmo (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been in existence since 2009. The WhatsApp situation however is taking root in India and is expected to take six months to launch. This will be the first attempt at moving into the digital payments space.

The decision to start off in India is important because there was a recent macroeconomic event which triggered a surge in peer-to-peer payments. In a surprising event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the 500 and 1,000 rupee notes would no longer be valid for use. This was in an effort to suppress the black market currency exchange in the country. The move came like a thief in the night as citizens were only warned four hours in advance of the move. Those two notes alone account for nearly 86% of the currency circulating in the country and hence the explosion in the peer-to-peer payments space there.

The peer-to-peer payments space is anticipated to be a market of around $200B by the year 2020 in the US alone. With such a large market it is important to take a look at the competitors in the space along with the substitutes to determine what risks face WhatsApp by plunging into the pool of peer-to-peer payments processing.

In the peer-to-peer space there appears to be quite a few competitors in the industry with names such as Paypal, Venmo, and Square Cash with probably more than a handful left to name. Paypal currently has the lion's share of the market. This is a much overserved market at the moment with lots of big names vying for supremacy at the top. Facebook did say that 2017 is going to be an investment year and although they might be a little late to the party they definitely have the clout and the users to pull some of the market share its way. I believe with the amount of competitors in the space that on the competitor front it is a very high risk for WhatsApp.

In addition to the competitors landscape one has to evaluate the substitutes that can pose a threat to the peer-to-peer industry. One such substitute is that the consumer continues to use cash payments. This is probably not a big threat as the concept of peer-to-peer payments eliminates the need for the consumer to have cash on hand, which if you're a minimalist is a big plus for WhatsApp. Other substitute threats include going to the bank and pulling a cashier's check from one's account. As banks begin/continue to downsize their footprints this threat feels like it has very little risk to me on the peer-to-peer payments space. There are also a few other substitute threats that I can talk about but I believe that they all pose very little risk on the substitutes front for now.

Though WhatsApp is a little behind in the game they definitely have the arsenal to play catchup. But one other big barrier to entry into the space are the regulatory hurdles. Governments can tie up decisions forever and a day which can cause harm to a company's business prospects. Thankfully Facebook already has a template on how the system works as Facebook Messenger is a tool which can be used for peer-to-peer payments. But an additional risk to consider now with that bit of information is the risk of cannibalization from the Facebook Messenger itself. Again, this is an investment year for Facebook and this is just one of the projects for the company with which it believes it can make a lot of revenue from in the future. This WhatsApp peer-to-peer payments project seems to me like it has medium risk to it but with very high potential returns.

I actually initiated my position in Facebook in late November and have been pretty happy with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing shares if they are below $121 because I believe that is where Facebook offers additional value. I've selected $121 because it is my cost basis. I do believe that shares offer value below $124 as well as that is the midpoint of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Priceline (NASDAQ: PCLN) for Facebook during the 2016 fourth-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (32.7% or 33% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap, it has been performing a little better than Priceline. For now, here is a chart to compare how Facebook and Priceline have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, Facebook is one of my larger positions and has been doing well as I'm up 16.7% on the name while the position occupies roughly 9.9% of my portfolio. I will make purchases in the stock only if it is below $121.

I own Facebook for the growth portion of my portfolio and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. My portfolio is up 17.3% since inception while the S&P 500 is up 13.1%. Below is a quick glance at my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thanks for reading and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. 16.7% 9.9% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 11.1% 4.1% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 5.9% 3.9% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 1.6% 3.7% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 0.7% 3.7% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) -0.6% 7.2% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -1.8% 8.1% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -2.5% 10.4% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -5.6% 3.4% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -5.7% 4.1% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -13.0% 0.5% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -17.3% 18.8% Cash $ 22.23%

