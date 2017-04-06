Midweek Analysis: Week Of April 2, 2017

Economic Indicators



There is a bit of disconnect between different aspects of economic data. On Wednesday, ADP employment numbers came in well above estimates. Meanwhile, this week, ISM manufacturing and service indices both came in below expectations, and while manufacturing increased slightly, services declined. Factory orders also declined, although the 1% decline was spot on with predictions.

S&P 500

There are a number of levels and movements in play. The 2350 price level that I have talked about in past articles, including my "Monthly Compendium," is still in play. Wednesday morning I posted a quick blog article about potential movement of the S&P 500 (SPY), which addressed a downward channel, which was broken in interday trading. However, a bounce off of 2377, a price target suggested by Andrew McElroy in "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly," sent the S&P 500 moving back to 2350.

Even though there was a bounce off of this price, it did not move up very far. Therefore if Thursday's price movement is bearish, especially if the index opens below 2350 and moves down, a movement to the lower end of the channel is reasonable. This would place the target price at a touch over 2300. Furthermore, after this week, the remaining part of the channel will be below the 2350 price level.

Watching Volatility

VIX and VIXY have been hit hard over the past few days. On Monday the 27th, VIX saw a relative high of 15.11, and yet this Wednesday, VIX hit a relative low at 10.90. Meanwhile, (VIXY) saw a relative high of $14.65, but quickly retreated to a low of $12.75 by the 29th.

However, over the past few days, the F1-F2 contango in the VIX has been dropping rapidly, as has the F1-F8 contango, creating near term backwardation and long term compression of the VIX futures curve. Now, in a large number of cases, backwardation occurs because of an upward movement in the F1 price, which often signals a correction in the S&P 500. Yet in this case, it seems to have more to do with a downward movement in F2. It is less certain what this means, other than that the VIX term structure is becoming more volatile, which will make trading (XIV) more difficult.

FOMC Minutes

As I mentioned before, the S&P 500 hit a high of a little over 2377. It could have easily pushed higher, but it did not. One of the reason that this was the case may have been due to the release of the Federal Reserve minutes. The minutes indicate further tightening, both through a reduction of the balance sheet and though more rate hikes than the market had previously expected.

It is actually very important that the Federal Reserve raise interest rates, although it may already be too late. Before the last recession, the Fed fund rate was over 4%. Now it is just 1%. This means that during the next recession, it may be necessary for the fund rate to be pushed below 0%. This would cause significant inflation, and even if it slowed the decline of stocks to 0%, real returns would still be negative.

Upcoming Data

As of writing this article, there are a few pieces of data that I am quite interested in seeing. While jobs numbers are useful, I am really more interested in average hourly earnings and consumer credit. Real wage growth is crucial for economic growth, and we are not seeing all that much real wage growth lately. Also, consumer credit is really already in a bubble, and it would be dangerous if it got any larger.





