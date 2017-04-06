Capital One: Avoid This Firm At All Cost - Part 2

The stock has clearly lagged the market, and the Financial SPDR ETF.

Several months ago, we wrote about Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), in that article we discussed how the company has become highly dependent on subprime loans, and why investing in COF stock is a high-risk investment.

Thus, we recommended investors to get away from the stock, and we were right (at least for now). The stock is down nearly 7% since we wrote about it, way underperforming the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) which is up 4.5% during that timeframe.

In this article, we will give more reasons for why we believe that Capital One Financial is still a "stay away" stock.

The problem is still in the Domestic Credit Card segment

The company's Domestic Credit Card (DCC) segment is the main problem here. The company is highly dependent on this segment which contributes to 59% of its revenues. This concentration of risk means that the company is highly vulnerable to any shake-out in the US credit card business.

During economic expansions, this is not a problem. However, in case of any downturn, the credit card debt is one of the first debts to be defaulted by the consumer. That's because there is nothing tangible to lose and defaulting on the debt will only result in more phone calls by credit agencies (and lower credit score, but that's nothing compared to losing your house or car).

With the 8 years old economic expansion still in progress, how much time is left for another recession?

And even if the economic expansion continues for another 2-3 years, the higher rate environment is going to kill Capital One Financial customers.

That's because COF charges one of the highest rates in the industry. Its average interest yield of its DCC segment is 14.23%, 1.6% higher than its closest competitor Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS).

Actually, there are credit cards offered that have very high interest rates. For example, Quick Silver One credit card, which is designed for average credit customers, has an APR of 24.99%.

Another example is Spark Business credit card, which is offered to customers of "excellent" credit rating, it carries an interest rate of 17.74%.

On the other hand, Citi's Diamond Preferred credit card carries an APR of 13.24%-23.24% (depending on credit score), and with 21 months of 0% interest on transfers and purchases (compared to 9 months for most of COF's cards).

As a result, it's obvious that COF customers will get the biggest hit in a higher rate environment. And the concentration of COF's portfolio in the DCC segment threatens the company's financial position in a significant way in a higher rate environment.

For the record, COF is down 9% since last month's rate hike, whereas the Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is down 4.5%

Just imagine rates going back to 4%. If that happens, COF's "excellent" customers would pay more than 20% on the Spark Business card for example.

Another problem, high net charge-off rate

Management justifies high charge-off rates by stating that it is a natural effect of the company's " growth math" strategy, the one which involves increasing the number of customers meaningfully, which will naturally result in higher charge-off rates.

While that is true on digits basis, it's not on a percentage basis. Charge-off rates will naturally increase as a result of a bigger loan portfolio, but it should not increase substantially as a percent of the overall portfolio. If that happens, then it means the company is picking low-rate customers to hit growth targets. And that's what COF is doing.

Its Q4 net charge-off rate increased from 3.75% in 2015 to 4.66% in 2016, the highest in the last 5 years.

However, there is another thing that should be considered.

Capital One Financial increased its DCC portfolio by $6,165 million in 2016 last three months. That's way more than the average quarterly increase of $3,000 million.

And since nonperforming loans are charged off once the customer stopped paying his/her obligations for more than 90 days, then dividing the net charge-off Q4 amount of $1,079 million by Q4 2016 average loans held for investment is misleading.

In addition, most of the company's cards offer a 9 month 0% APR, which means that it very unlikely that customers would default in this period.

Thus, to get the real net charge-off rate, Q4 net charge-off amount should be divided by Q1 2016 average value of loans held for investment (which is $85,148 million), not Q4s.

Doing so, COF's real net charge-off rate would be 4.82%, a 16 percentage points increase.

That's very high when compared to Discovery's adjusted rate of 2.6%.

How much COF really makes on every credit card?

There is no doubt that COF is picking subprime borrowers to fasten its growth. That can be clearly seen in COF's statements where it states that the customers with FICO scores below 660 increased 2% Y/Y as a percentage of all customers.

The problem is that these increases won't show up on COF's financial statements anytime soon. The credit cards offered have a 9 months 0% APR, which means that its less likely that these subprime borrowers will default during that time.

We know that there is nothing wrong with lending to subprime customers, but a red flag should be raised when the company makes little money when lending to those borrowers.

The company's Q4 pre-tax income for the DCC segment is $793 million. With an average loans of $92,623 million, that's an annualized return of 3.4%, which is pretty low relative to the risks taken.

We believe that's the reason for why the company's stock price is trading at a low price to book value of 0.85, when compared to Discovery's 2.35 ratio. In addition, even with a strong deposit base, the company's capital is low relative to the high number of risk weighted assets. Capital One's Tier 1 capital ratio is just 10.1%, not much above the 8% minimum Basel 3 requirements, and well below Discovery's 13.2% ratio.

In sum, we recommend investors to stay away from this stock due to the high risk/low return the DCC segment provides. We think that a shift towards mortgages and other commercial loans will help the company diversify away from the card business. The stock is near the 200 day moving average, thus any close below $82.5/share is a strong bearish sign. In addition, the stock closed below the 200 quarter-day (8 hours), 4 hours, and 2 hours moving averages, which means that a short-term retracement is highly unlikely at this point. We don't believe that the stock is a compelling short due to reasonable valuation, but we do strongly believe that it's a high-risk investment.

Cautious Investing to All.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.