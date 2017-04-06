Why Shire's Q1/2017 Street Expectations Are Too High

Until thesell-side estimates will not be revised down, I would not expect the stock tooutperform.

Consensus expectations for Q1/2017 sales growth and EPS should be downgraded by 5/6% because street expectations seems ignoring the strong comps that Shire is facing this quarter.

I will preview the earnings report in comparison with sell-side expectations, to show why I believe Q1/2017 expectations need to be revised down.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) will report its Q1/2017 results on 2nd May 2017. In this article, I will preview the earnings report in comparison with sell-side expectations, to show why I believe Q1/2017 expectations need to be revised down.

Q1/2017 results

Investors seem nervous about Shire's FY Q1/2017 results:

Street expects $3.64B for Q1/2017 revenues, 14% growth over pro forma Q1/2016 sales.

Street expects $3.47 for Non-GAAP EPS per ADS, around 9% growth over Q1/2016 EPS of $3.19.

Investors expect that Shire will reiterate existing FY17 guidance. (i.e. 2017 Non-GAAP EPS $14.6-15.13).

What sell-side consensus is missing?

I believe street expectations for Shire’s first quarter results are too high because consensus is missing the tough comps which the company faces in comparison with Q1/2016 sales growth performance.

As the company discussed at the FY 2016 results conference call:

“I would now like to briefly comment on the expected phasing of product sales for 2017. In the first half of 2016, product sales growth was quite strong for the combined company on a pro forma basis and particularly so for the legacy Baxalta franchises. Legacy Baxalta grew 14% at constant exchange rates for the first half of 2016 and 2% at constant exchange rates for the second half of 2016, primarily due to the timing of large international orders. Given this 2016 phasing, I expect growth rates in the first half of 2017 will likely be lower than our full-year guidance.”

Source: Jeff Poulton, Shire’s CFO

Thus, given that Shire’s 2017 Guidance for sales growth is about 10%, it’s reasonable to assume that the company is expecting Q1/2017 sales growth below 10%, while sell-side estimates are looking for around 14% sales growth.

To double check my analysis, I started from the pro forma revenue for the Legacy Shire and Baxalta in Q1/2016 and then I applied reasonable sales growth assumptions to take into account the strong comps described by Shire’s CFO few months ago.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

Applying 10% sales growth to Legacy Shire franchise and 2% to Legacy Baxalta, I estimate 7% sales growth for Shire in Q1/2017, which is 5.5% below consensus.

To translate my top line expectations into earnings estimate, I assume 37% of Core Operating Margin and a 16.5% tax rate, so I estimate a non-GAAP EPS of 3.25$, which is 6.5% below consensus.

Despite that, I don’t believe Shire will revise down its FY 2017 guidance, because the issues in this quarter are largely related to phasing and they aren’t reflecting any weakness in the underlying organic growth of the company.

Conclusion

In summary, consensus expectations for Q1/2017 sales growth and EPS should be downgraded by at least 5/6% because street expectations seems ignoring the strong comps that Shire is facing this quarter.

Despite the stock is trading at massive discount to peers, as shown by the following table, until the sell-side estimates will not be revised down, I would not expect the stock to outperform.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I'm not an investment advicer.