Investors Are Ignoring A Major Yum China Risk

Img 1: A KFC Store In China

As Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) sees its stock soar on its Pizza Hut turnaround, investors should be aware of developments later this week that have the potential to send the stock shooting in the opposite direction.

While Yum China has outperformed its counterpart, Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) this year, investors should be aware of the substantial risks that could result in significant volatility and downside risk for Yum China in the months and years ahead.

Lotte Group & China

Img 2: Protestors Outside a Lotte Store

You only need to look towards Lotte Group, the South Korean conglomerate who operates 99 store outlets in China. When the South Korean government used land owned by Lotte Group to install the THAAD missile defence system to defend itself against North Korea, the Chinese government who opposed the THAAD system angrily struck back at Lotte Group.

The company has seen its website hacked and knocked offline as a result. In addition the Chinese government has closed 63 Lotte stores for fire code violations while another 16 have been closed as a result of nationalistic protests. The result is 80% of the company's stores in China remain closed and the company is on track to lose $66 million per month that the disruption continues. Even once the controversy passes it will likely take many months or years for sales to reach the levels they were at prior to this incident.

It is not just Lotte Group who is feeling this sort of pain in China right now. There is a major boycott across China of any South Korean products. The result is Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia have had to cut production at their Chinese factories as sales have fallen a staggering 52% year over year.

Nationalism In China

Img 3: Elementary School Children Protest Against Lotte

Talking with investors in North America about China, they do not really grasp the extent of nationalism in China. The above image shows a school where the teachers and students were chanting "Lotte leave China! Boycott Korean goods! Protest THAAD! Love China!"

The central news agencies tend to fan the flames in these type of situations, making the public reaction much more aggressive than it likely would be on its own. Every few months there is a new scapegoat in China for one reason or another. The Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, France, and the United States are among many countries who have already experienced this.

KFC Targeted

Img 4: Protestors Outside a KFC After The South China Sea Ruling

KFC was already targeted in China last year when the Hague Tribunal issued its ruling stating that China could not claim historic rights to resources within the South China Sea. Many in China saw the decision as being driven by the U.S and as a result boycotted American companies such as Apple, KFC, and McDonald's, with several KFC outlets seeing protests. Yum China CEO Greg Creed stated the ruling resulted in same store sales falling 1% in the third quarter of 2016 as opposed to the 4.1% gain analysts were expecting.

Uncertain Political Climate

Img 5: President Trump Is Scheduled To Meet President Xi This Week

Investors in Yum China should be aware of the potential for any political issues between the U.S and China to have a substantial impact on revenues and earnings. The rhetoric on the campaign trail and President Trump's hard stance on countries he sees as "cheating" the trade system mean the relationship is unlikely to be smooth sailing. The next two days will be important for investors to watch as President Trump meets his Chinese counterpart for the first time and the world gets a glimpse of the direction the U.S - China relationship is headed. President Trump has already Tweeted the meeting will be "very difficult" due to the substantial trade deficit between the two countries.

Conclusion

China is a land of substantial opportunity for business's who are able to crack the market. For Yum China, the company still sees strong potential upside in China with CEO Micky Pant stating the company could eventually have 20,000 stores in the country, up from the 7,300 in operation today. Despite this, it truly is scary how quickly the Chinese government can turn 1 billion plus citizens against an adversary. Yum China shareholders should be aware that despite the Chinese ownership, KFC in particular is seen as "American" in the eyes of the Chinese public and could become the adversary at the blink of an eye in the event there is any political or economic conflict between China and the United States.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.