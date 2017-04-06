Seadrill: End Game?

However, the company also warned of dilution risks and put bankruptcy back on the table.

Offshore drilling company Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL) shocked investors on Tuesday when it said that debt and equity investors faced "substantial dilution" tied to a potential restructuring agreement with its creditors. Fearing bankruptcy, investors dumped the stock, and Seadrill's share price slumped more than 50 percent. What should investors do now?

Seadrill's shareholders had to put up with some really bad news this week. The offshore drilling company, still struggling to hammer out a deal with its creditors to restructure its balance sheet, gave investors a restructuring update on Tuesday, informing them about the progress of its debt negotiations.

The good news was that lenders have agreed to extend the maturity dates of three credit facilities, though not for long. The amendments to Seadrill's credit facilities included the following extensions:

1. The US$450 million credit facility maturing on 30 April 2017 will be extended until 15 August 2017; 2. The US$400 million credit facility maturing on 31 May 2017 will be extended until 31 August 2017; 3. The US$2.0 billion NADL credit facility maturing on 30 June 2017 will be extended until 14 September 2017

The credit facility extensions give Seadrill room to breath and buy the company some time to continue to negotiate with its lenders to reduce its debt load and transition to a new, more sustainable capital structure. That said, though, Seadrill also explicitly warned debt and equity investors that things may not turn out well for them even if it reached an agreement with its lenders [emphasis mine]:

While no definitive terms have been reached, based on stakeholder and new money investor feedback, as well as the Company's existing leverage, we currently believe that a comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment, losses or substantial dilution for other stakeholders. As a result, the Company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares. We expect the implementation of a comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings, and we are preparing accordingly.

So, there we go. Either investors can expect "substantial dilution" and "minimal recovery", or bankruptcy, in which case existing shareholders will be completely wiped out.

This is some seriously bad news right there. Though I expected Seadrill to be able to reach a comprehensive restructuring deal with its lenders, the company itself now seems to lose hope of a turnaround.

Seadrill's shares - expectedly - crashed after the restructuring update, losing more than 50 percent as investors digested the discomforting news. I have long being optimistic about the prospects of a successful debt restructuring, but Seadrill's latest announcement leaves little room for hope indeed. As a result, I have closed my long position in Seadrill.

Source: StockCharts.com

Your Takeaway

Seadrill was once a $45 stock and a high yield dividend investment, but the downturn in the energy markets and the resulting problems related to its indebtedness were too much to shoulder for the company. Chapter 11 bankruptcy or significant dilution seem to be the only two remaining options for Seadrill and its investors at this point in time (unless Seadrill gets an unexpected financial rescue package). Seadrill's shares are likely going to be kicked around quite a bit in the next couple of weeks, but they are no longer a viable investment for investors wanting to bet on a recovery.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.