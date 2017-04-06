Snap's Rookie Investor Base Is A Big Red Flag

I am a big advocate of investing in the businesses I love and understand. This strategy has worked wonders for many people, including the legendary Peter Lynch. However, before buying a business you like, it is necessary to sift through the numbers and fundamentals or the strategy may backfire. Investing is excellent businesses only make sense when you invest at the right price.

The social media boom is surely coming to an end as the companies in the sector aren't enjoying as much user growth as they once used to. All the big-name social media companies, be it Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Snapchat, or Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), are witnessing a slowdown in monthly and daily active user growth and this indicates that may of this platforms are close to maximizing their reach.

Despite this, Snap (NYSE:SNAP), parent company of Snapchat, had a very successful IPO with shares rising roughly 44% from its issue price of $17. With the entire social media space trading at lofty valuations, the secular trend of declining user growth will not go down well for the likes of Snap as the company is still years away from profitability.

The key behind Snap's successful IPO may well be its passionate user base as it was reported that almost 43% of Snapchat users bought into the IPO. Given that Snapchat's user base is pretty young and the median age of investors who bought the stock was 26, it is certain that the platform's young user base played a big part in making the IPO a success.

Millennials have largely stayed away from investing in the stock market owing to the high student debt and memory of the last financial crisis. It is evident that many Millennials, despite having no investing experience, have bought the stock just because of their love for the product. However, as mentioned above, buying the businesses you love without sifting through the numbers can prove to be disastrous.

Snap's long-term potential doesn't look very bright at this point in time. With the stock already trading at over 48x trailing sales, it doesn't really have much room to run higher. Also, with Snapchat's monthly active user growth slowing down drastically (on a sequential basis) over the last few quarters, I have my fair share of doubts about the stock sustaining its current valuation in the long run.

Snap is a very volatile stock and given that Millennials are not among the most seasoned investors, watching the stock drop rapidly can make them panic, thereby starting a snowball effect and pushing the stock even lower.

43% of 160 million is roughly 69 million. Even if every Snapchat user who invested in the IPO just spent $100-which is a conservative estimate-they would be holding over $6.9 billion in the stock. Having novice investors, who are prone to panicking, control almost a third of the company's total market cap can make the stock very volatile and prove to be risky for long-term investors.

As I explained in my previous article, Snap is definitely overvalued and is bound to fall sooner rather than later. Seeing the stock fall their buying price, and then below the IPO-issue price, can make the Millennial investor-base panic. Moreover, the market's sentiment towards Snap is pretty negative as many rating agencies have initiated their coverage with a 'sell' call. Even most of the articles on Seeking Alpha are bearish and this negative sentiment will likely transmute into more volatility and weaker performance going forward. All in all, there are plenty of reasons for Millennials to panic and sell their holdings once things get rough, which is bound to happen sooner rather than later.

Conclusion

Snap is not expected to turn profitable for at least two more years. In the meantime, Snapchat's slowing user growth and increasing competition from the likes of Facebook, can hinder the company's short-term and long-term projections.

Even a minor earnings report disappointment can send the stock crashing. And given that a large portion of Snap investors are novice, they are prone to panic if such a scenario is to play out anytime in the near future, further pushing the stock lower.

With the social media boom also at an inflection point, I think there are plenty of reasons for investors to stay away from the stock for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.