Why Netflix's Success Could Lead To An Industry-Wide Strike

Netflix and other streaming services are more likely to be minimally impacted by a strike, but things may get rocky for traditional networks/studios and their investors.

The Writers Guild of America is negotiating a new contract with industry producers, but tensions are rising as the two sides are far apart and a striking is an option.

Netflix's policy to not share ratings or similar types of data had made it hard for various fields to quantify their value making fair compensation harder overall industry wide.

The streaming giant's success has also brought about chaos to the traditional Hollywood model, which impacts the revenue sharing of top films and TV series.

Nobody in Hollywood right now wants to say the "s" word, but they'd be lying if they said it didn't stick in the back of their minds.

That word, of course, is "strike."

While everyone sees that as a last resort, it could also become a real possibility as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) prepare for another showdown, which could result in the second writers strike in the last decade.

While each side has a list of demands, at the heart of the matter is how to share the profits from the continued success of the entertainment industry - just not in the way anyone expected back in 2007, when the two sides last faced off.

So what changed? In a word: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Netflix is a juggernaut, we know that. It's a disruptor in every sense of the word. The streaming service has reached that level of success where it can make its own rules and nobody can fault it for doing so. Until now, that level of success has only fueled competition and forced rivals to up their game, but as soon as this month, it could stop everyone right in their tracks.

While the studios and networks bicker over who gets what share of the profits, investors need to tune in now or else face an unpleasant surprise. Although I'm getting ahead of myself as to really understand what could happen next, I should take a step back and explain how we got here.

Ten years ago, the WGA and AMPTP clashed, and for 100 days, the entertainment industry was snarled in ways that took years to sort out. The simple gist, though, was that for 100 days, writers weren't writing, and it was noticeable.

Studios and networks had stockpiled scripts anticipating a strike, but what they overlooked was the need for on-set tweaks to tighten up storylines. Without the original writer present, it was left to others re-work scenes - take a guess at how that went.

If you want proof, look no further than Quantum of Solace, Daniel Craig's second outing as James Bond, which he freely admits was a mess (and that's the G-rated description). For MGM (OTC:MGMB) and its investors, this was a big problem, as just a few years earlier, Craig has re-energized the long-running franchise with Casino Royale. The last thing they were expecting was to be derailed so soon after. Luckily for them, the follow-up film, Skyfall, was a massive hit, but nobody could have predicted that at the time.

MGM's story isn't the only one, and for many there was no happy ending. You could go network by network and studio by studio and see the scores of projects impacted. The reason for this was a battle over "new media." Consumers were buying DVDs in bulk around that time, and writers wanted their cut. In 2017, sub out DVDs and sub in "streaming," and you're basically caught up.

The insane increase in SVOD (streaming video on demand) content has made a number of companies wealthier, but at times at the expense of the people who originally created the content. At the center of all this is Netflix. As I mentioned, this company changed the rules. The problem is that the rules were how all of the various in-place agreements were measured.

Remember, the norm at the time was full 22-24 episode seasons for broadcast TV shows, a basic definition of "mid-season" and an agreed upon ratings system that was the gold standard.

That was then, this is now.

Networks have now turned towards the cable model of 10-13 episode seasons (in some cases less), banished the "mid-season" concept (on paper), moved towards a year-round programming strategy, and all while keeping that same antiquated ratings system.

Meanwhile Netflix, with its well-documented $6 billion in content, has pioneered the concept of rolling seasons that are released all at once and gives the media absolutely no data to support how a show performs. If there was something that was a step below "clear as mud," this would be it.

The problem for the writers is that this has led to shorter contract orders, longer hold times in between seasons and absolutely no data to use as validation for higher pay. Hulu and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) soon adopted the same model, and now, with offshoots like CBS All Access rising up, the idea of ratings is really becoming extinct.

As investors, we see ratings as quantifiable proof of a project's success or failure. We always say "numbers don't lie," but as we've learned in the past decade that they do. Or at least they do when you don't have whole story.

Shareholders are realizing the traditional "Live"/"Live+Same Day" ratings only paint part of the picture. It's the +7 and +30 numbers that are becoming the true measure of a series's success.

Investors in the major networks have all seen scenarios where a show by the linear method performed just so-so, but when time-shifted data was factored in, that same show outperformed rivals. We've also seen shows' success predicted by a rise in social media activity.

Combined, this is all the "Netflix" effect, and it's been bubbling up to the surface for a while. A few years ago, when the WGA and AMPTP agreed on their last contract, "streaming" was not what it is now, so there was no argument needed. But things have changed since.

If there is a strike, how does that impact investors?

Well, that answer is two-fold. If you're an investor in Netflix or Amazon, it should have little immediate to longer-term impact, but if you're an investor in a company like Disney (NYSE:DIS), CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Fox (FOX, FOXA), Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) or the like, things could be complicated.

The reason why Netflix and Amazon are immune for now is that they have rolling seasons and a lot of banked upcoming content on top of arsenals of acquired content. If they run out of originals, subscribers can sustain themselves on a massive catalog.

Plus, let's be realistic, who actually has the time to watch every Netflix/Amazon original? Having a lack of new options would only make people find those series they meant to watch at some point and then possibly stick with them when a potential strike subsides. A scenario like that would probably help boost new subscriptions.

Honestly, a strike only impacts the streamers if it is prolonged. That's another benefit of binge programming - it carries zero waiting game. Yes, eventually that material will dry out, but it will be a longer wait, and the services can acquire/greenlight new international programming.

Meanwhile, the traditional broadcast and cable networks, in many cases, don't have the same depth and flexibility. Should this be a prolonged strike, investors in the TV networks will feel the pinch much sooner as advertisers are about to gear up for the upcoming season. That's the time where companies are looking to buy into the next big things and networks go all out to earn that funding.

Of course, the networks can't sell what's not in production - and the WGA, this week, started reminding advertisers of just that with a new outreach campaign.

A strike would also do significant damage to the film industry, where many studios are working on their own "cinematic" crossover universes. Those require draft after draft of background material, and to break up that process for an extended period of time will do massive amounts of damage.

Of course, for companies like the ones I mentioned above that are in BOTH the film and TV business, it's going to be a double-whammy that will do little to instill confidence in the market.

The one solace here to investors in general, though, is the timing. A strike hitting in late April/May would come at a time where the networks have already wrapped up their seasons and writers are on break anyway. The 2007 strike hit in the heart of TV season, and that crippled the industry.

Many people are also very cognizant of what a strike would do and are hoping the threat of a strike will prevent one from actually happening. For now, the industry seems rather calm compared to how it was in the lead-up the last work stoppage. Investors, though, should hope for the best but prepare for the worst. While nobody wants a strike, it seems to be the only tool in the WGA's playbook, should negotiations break down.

The truth is, Netflix has changed the game in every way imaginable, for better and for worse. While you can argue the company has the right to withhold data (and you'd likely be right), the problem is that by doing so, it's created a massive ripple effect that has far-reaching consequences.

It's a brave new world for the media industry, and many are still trying to figure out how to adapt. This type of scenario doesn't make it any easier, especially for investors.

