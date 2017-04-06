Why I'm Building My Position In TJX

Warren Buffett often talks about how he has read the 10-Ks of certain companies for several years, to the point where he knows them inside-out, even if he's never owned the stock. After 5 years, a 90% increase in share price and a dividend that has more than doubled, I am finally giving into temptation and building a position in TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). With a business model that is clearly stealing share from competitors and that I believe is less impacted by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), TJX is my favorite name in retail. I believe the company's excellent business model and savvy capital allocation will drive incredible shareholder returns. Though I think shares are worth about $87 currently, I expect intrinsic value to grow at a minimum of 10% year. Here's why.

Business Model - Stealing Share and Amazon Insulated

Much like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in its formative years, the TJX Companies have a simple business model - take share from retailers with fat margins. Though the strategy is a bit different, generally involving sourcing overstocked product from retailers like Macy's (NYSE:M) and JC Penney (NYSE:JCP) as well as the likes of Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) directly, the premise is the same-save money on costs that can be passed onto customers. As most readers are already aware, customers are able to walk into one of the 1,186 TJ Maxx, 1,035 Marshall's, or 579 HomeGoods stores and expect to find items selling well below the price of competitors and potentially below what customers would consider a "fair price," driving consumers to make purchases. With traditional retailers greatly reducing footprints, I think TJX's share gains will accelerate as its keeps its model in-place.

Another beautiful facet of the business model is the low-ticket size-something that is actually decreasing. Simply economics dictate that it is cost inefficient to ship low dollar value items without destroying margins. While Amazon might not particularly care, we can be assured that its network of independent sellers would care. Selling through third parties can already weigh heavily on margins, therefore, there is not tremendous incentive for third party sellers to engage in the same sort of sales behavior on Amazon that TJX may engage in bricks and mortar.

Additionally, I believe TJX's procurement strategy provides it with a significant cost and ability advantage. Small, third party sellers simply do not have the network or the capital to purchase the same volume of goods on the same terms that are available to TJX and its competitor Ross (NASDAQ:ROST). More importantly, I believe TJX employs an impressive purchasing function that successfully identifies trends and profitable buying opportunities, leading to improved turnover and lower levels of product markdowns.

One can easily say that Amazon can copy TJX's buying strategy. Perhaps Amazon can even hire the same personnel. This is certainly true. However, I believe the way customers shop at TJX is relatively difficult to replicate online. I do not believe TJX customers necessarily go shopping for essentials, or more importantly, for a specific item. Rather, I believe the buying done at TJX stores is mostly impulse driven by a combination of value and analytics--analytics in the sense that TJX has compiled a deep understanding of its customer on a regional and store-by-store basis. TJX knows exactly what types of products will turn quickly at which stores, creating a real-life predictive equation. Absolutely -Amazon can attempt to recreate this online, but it will be a challenge, and more importantly, I am not sure online browsing is passive enough to replicate the experience of in-person browsing.

Aggressive Capital Allocation Drives Value

The best part of TJX's business model is the robust amount of free cash flow it generates on an annual basis. In FY17, the company generated $3.6 billion in operating cash flow, allowing the company to invest $1.024 billion in capex, with the balance of $2.6 billion available for returns of capital to shareholders.

In early April, TJX announced plans to increase its quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.3125 per share. Over the past 21 years, the dividend has grown at a compounded rate of 23% per annum. This is remarkable growth and demonstrates the company's willingness to provide income for shareholders.

On top of a strong dividend growth policy, the company repurchases massive amounts of stock every year. In FY17, this totaled $1.7 billion, and the company has given guidance for a similar level of repurchases in FY18, projecting $1.3-1.8 billion will be spent. Since the company instituted its first repurchase program in 1997, $18 billion has been spent retiring stock. Over the same time period, shares are up nearly 2000% versus a 150% gain for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). I would say repurchases have been a wise investment.

This leads into my next point - when a company is growing its intrinsic value annually, shares are virtually always undervalued. Absolutely -there are times when the price deviates more dramatically from its intrinsic value one way or the other, but when a business is becoming increasingly valuable every year, it becomes really hard to overpay for repurchases. More importantly, it creates a dynamic where repurchases are virtually always value-creative.

How much is TJX worth?

Given current fundamentals, my midpoint estimate of intrinsic value is $87. At $76 per share, this represents upside of roughly 14% from current levels. However, if the company is able to grow roughly 10% per year, which I believe is a conservative estimate, shares could be worth $140 in just 5 years. For investors with a long-term oriented time frame, I think the current discount to intrinsic value is ample safety to initiate a position in a company that should continue to create significant shareholder value for the foreseeable future.

