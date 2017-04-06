Ford Avoids Cliff Thanks To Bears

Muted response to terrible Q1 guidance is proof to me that it's hard for bears to drive the shares down even further.

Surprise, surprise. Ford's (NYSE:F) March sales in the U.S. missed the mark, which declined by a whopping 7.2% compared to an estimate of -5.6%. Ford was not alone in disappointing investors as competitors reported poor numbers as well. Though it is worth mentioning that General Motors (NYSE:GM) reported better than the average, with sales up 1.6% in March. The stock was down on the day nevertheless, illustrating the broad pessimism in the auto market.

Are You Nervous Yet?

Are your hands getting a bit sweaty as Ford has now posted its third monthly sales decline in a row? It's not a good way to wrap up the first quarter, but as I've mentioned many times before, a slowdown in the auto industry is an idea that investors have to warm up to.

Although this is an industry headwind that many should have saw coming, there is no reason to fret. At least not yet. Despite poor March sales data, Ford's stock has only declined by 3.26% this week and 5.68% throughout the year after accounting for dividends. No doubt the performance has been poor if we compare the stock to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)…

…but shouldn't Ford investors be celebrating the fact that the stock isn't down even more? The fact that the stock is still floating at low double digits supports my opinion that Ford has reached "maximum pessimism" (read Ford's Downside Is Priced In). Short of a catastrophic economic meltdown, I see little chance for a sudden drop in the share price. Just like how the shares have weathered terrible Q1 guidance, I think the stock won't move on future poor sales numbers as well. That being said, the upside is still limited in the near-term, as I explained in my last article.

Perhaps the more important question is: can investors make money? Unfortunately I have a very disappointing answer.

Hard To Make Money

Other than being satisfied with the income return provided by Ford's dividend, I see no way to make money on this stock, either long or short. Some may say that writing covered calls is a good idea since I expect the stock to trade sideways for the foreseeable future; but I believe that the tradeoff isn't worth it.

As the market seems to agree with my opinion that Ford won't move up or down much at all, the premiums are very low. For example, calls expiring on May 12th with a strike of $12.50 only has a mid-point price of $0.04, implying an extra 36 bps of return.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Depending on your broker's commission structure and the size of your holding, the commission alone could cost more. Note that you would also be missing out on any positive surprises as the strike is very close to the current price of $11.26. If the market rallies on the back of Trump's next big thing, you just lost all the upside for a puny upfront payment.

But wait, didn't I just say that I don't expect Ford's stock to go up in the near-term? If so, what's wrong with collecting that extra 36 bps? That's because I don't think this extra 36bps is enough to compensate a Ford Investor for losing access to any appreciation beyond $12.50 in case I'm wrong, especially when the company is likely to report earnings (a big volatility driver) before the option expires.

Bottom Line

Ford weathered another negative event with little impact to the stock. This supports my opinion that the stock price is already reflecting a ton of pessimism. I mean if Q1 EPS is expected to drop by 50% and the stock doesn't react, what else can take the shares down? Not many things can in my opinion.

Unfortunately for shareholders, having a floor doesn't mean that Ford is a good stock to own. Investors that like the dividend can keep holding, but I don't see any opportunity for shareholders to glean any additional return beyond that. Of course, if you have a better idea, I encourage you to share it with everyone in the comments below.

