Not Yahoo, Not AOL: This Is What Matters Most For Verizon This Quarter

Although AOL and Yahoo might continue to steal the headlines, I believe improvement in user acquisition and retention are most crucial to Verizon's success.

On April 20th, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to release its financial results for 1Q17. Oath, the newly-created brand that will combine Verizon's AOL and Yahoo businesses later this year, will likely not be the key concern in analysts' and investors' minds. In my view, the main topic of discussion in a couple of weeks will be the state of Verizon's user base, particularly in what pertains to post-paid net adds and churn.

As a quick recap, Verizon has shown clear signs of distress over the past few quarters when it comes to user base metrics.

In 3Q16, the company reached record-high attrition along with a steep postpaid phone base decline. And in 4Q16, following the same trend, postpaid net adds of 591,000 trailed consensus estimate by an astonishing 20%, while churn reached the highest level in the previous eight quarters at least. See graph below, in which the red area represents the challenging environment marked by the net adds drop and the churn hike.

Following the most recent earnings releases, Verizon's stock reacted negatively to the news on user base deterioration (see chart below). Shares dipped nearly 10% over the trading week that followed the October earnings report, and another 8% within two weeks after the January print.

I believe 1Q17 will be a crucial quarter to assess whether Verizon has been able to improve user metrics and regain some competitiveness back from T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and even from its main competitor, AT&T (NYSE:T). Remember that Verizon's move to offer unlimited data plans happened in February of this year, and the resulting impact to net adds, churn and ARPU (average revenue per subscriber) may start to show as early as in the tail end of 1Q17.

Making short-term bets is a tricky proposition. But if I were to give it a try this time, I believe Verizon is more likely to suffer from competitive pressures associated with lower pricing and commoditization of wireless/wireline service providing than to benefit from regained customer loyalty.

My views on the stock

Some might reasonably argue that Verizon has been an investor-friendly company for quite some time. It has been paying a dividend since its Bell Atlantic years (i.e. 1980s and 1990s) while increasing payments consistently over the past 10 years at a growth rate of over 3% per year.

However, the challenges that the leading U.S. carrier now face are material and, in my opinion, concerning. Domestic providers have officially declared price war on each other, to the delight of consumers but at the expense of investors.

Verizon has recently deployed a few billion dollars to acquire a handful of businesses (AOL, Yahoo, Fleetmatics and others) that could help it to shake off some of the competitive pressures and steer the company in the direction of positive growth once again. But I believe the moves have been too little, too late.

Ahead of earnings, I would suggest readers remain cautious about Verizon's prospects. I am staying away from the stock for now, and for as long as the company continues to show softness in user acquisition and retention. Verizon's recent strategic moves, in my view, are not reassuring enough to make me excited or bullish about the path ahead, certainly not in the immediate term.

