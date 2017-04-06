Putting Under Armour In Its Place

Despite that fact, Under Armour shares could still be interesting here. I lay out some historical comparisons of these elite competitors and show where Under Armour can go from here.

Following this decline, Barron’s has come out in support of the stock, comparing its current slide to a similar one experienced by Nike in the 1980s.

The Fall of Under Armour

Shareholders of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) have endured a challenging year. At its recent price of $19.62, the former Wall Street darling has caved nearly 60% from its 52-week high of $48. In December, I warned investors that at its current levels the stock had substantial downside risk in the event of a potential growth slowdown, while also acknowledging the company's many strengths, stellar past performance, and future growth prospects.

At that time and with the stock trading at $32, I measured Under Armour's intrinsic value to be within the range of $17 to $25, using optimistic future earnings growth assumptions of 15% to 20% and targeting a 12% annualized return. With the stock down 39% since that writing, it's time to revisit Under Armour to assess whether the stock now offers a compelling opportunity.

As we evaluate the situation, a key concept to keep in mind will be that just because UAA stock is cheap relative to its recent higher levels doesn't necessarily mean it represents a good value now. Past cost basis or market prices have little relevance to the current circumstances. Instead, it will be important to evaluate the facts as they exist today in our effort to plot the best path forward.

Under Armour, Overvalued

A few high-profile bullish calls from Barron's and Jefferies have already begun the process of plotting that path. On one hand, Under Armour bears who have driven the short interest to 25% of the float have clearly placed their bets on the stock's continued decline. On the other, Barron's supported its bullish argument for the stock by comparing its current troubles to those experienced by Nike (NYSE:NKE) in the mid-1980s shortly after its IPO as a younger company decades ago.

Barron's thinks that Under Armour, much like Nike in the 1980s, can overcome its current challenges and rise 30% in the next year. We'll soon explore the comparison to Nike, but for now I will agree that Barron's is sharply on point with one key observation in its article: "The stock was simply too expensive to begin with." That pretty much sums up the last six months of trading for UAA. And this expensiveness is one of the primary reasons for why Nike makes for such a tough comparison.

Young Nike vs. Young Under Armour

One method of proving Under Armour's overvaluation is simply to demonstrate how its metrics measure up against the same for Nike during the timeframe for which Barron's is so eager to draw its parallels between the two. Barron's is a publication that I value and read regularly, but it's important to temper one's enthusiasm with an opposing perspective that is less well represented in their analysis.

Let's begin by examining the point that Nike underwent a decline in the 1980's that exceeded Under Armour's current slide. Presumably, this is in reference to the 1983 to 1985 period when Nike stock floundered drastically prior to recovering and resuming its steady growth again in 1988. But what happened to Nike in this period, and is Under Armour going through a situation that offers a close resemblance? Let's make a quick and dirty comparison of some key financial metrics for both companies for the three fiscal years near the period of the ~60% stock decline for each. We'll compare revenue, income, margins, growth, and valuation in the table below.

Nike Under Armour 1983 1984 1985 2014 2015 2016 Revenue 867,212 919,806 946,371 3,084,370 3,963,313 4,825,335 Gross Profit 277,226 261,257 249,152 1,512,206 1,905,547 2,240,611 Operating Income 144,826 97,843 44,318 353,955 408,547 417,471 Net Income 57,004 40,690 10,270 208,042 232,573 197,979 Gross Margin 32.0% 28.4% 26.3% 49.0% 48.1% 46.4% Operating Margin 16.7% 10.6% 4.7% 11.5% 10.3% 8.7% Net Margin 6.6% 4.4% 1.1% 6.7% 5.9% 4.1% Revenue Growth 25.0% 6.1% 2.9% 32.3% 28.5% 21.8% EPS Growth 11.7% -30.1% -74.7% 26.2% 11.0% -15.5% Price-Earnings Ratio 12.93 13.72 33.06 63.10 81.04 85.74

Upon closer analysis, one can now see that Nike's decline was driven by rapidly deteriorating business fundamentals: eroding margins, 69% decline in operating income, 82% decline in net income, and slowing revenue growth. The decline in NKE stock should be expected given this context.

The chart presents GAAP earnings including a one-time settlement payment to UAA class C shareholders, without which UAA's net income would have been $257M and net margin would have been 5.3%. Even allowing for this, one can see that Under Armour has undergone similar business trends in terms of its declining margins and growth trajectory, but these declines pale in comparison to Nike's of the comparable period. It should also be noted that the table presents 2016 data, while UAA's large pullback spanned parts of both 2016 and 2017.

However, the real differentiating factor is found in the relative valuations. UAA's average P/E was 63 in 2014 and 81 in 2015. At a five-times premium to Nike, one can begin to see the picture coming into clearer focus. Under Armour's is merely the all too common story of multiple contraction compounded by a minor growth hiccup, the combination of which tends to sink high-growth stocks in a hurry, and UAA currently trades at a forward P/E of 47.

Looking deeper and considering a longer period of time, the three years aren't an anomaly by any means. Take the graph below. In it are plotted the historical price-earnings ratios for UAA stock since its first full year as a public company in 2006, and the price-earnings ratio for NKE for the comparable period beginning in 1981, also one year after its IPO.

Source: Author's calculations based on data compiled from annual reports and Yahoo! Finance

Viewing the blue line, it's clear that NKE seldom strayed far above a P/E of 15, whereas UAA (the red line) has exceeded 40 virtually since it began on the public exchange. Understandably, 2016 is a different time and place than the 1980s, markets change, and we must put everything in the current economic context. Even so, and not to put too fine a point on it, but the impact is a meaningful one. In essence, stockholders who have bid up the price of Under Armour have accelerated future returns into the present before the company has earned it through actual operating results.

To illustrate, it's possible to reverse engineer what might have happened with NKE had it begun with a similar valuation, and by extension to determine what's possible for UAA. Dividends will be ignored for the calculation as Under Armour pays none, but this method will still get the point across quite well. In calculating NKE's capital appreciation from 1981 through 2016, we start at its split-adjusted average stock price of $0.16 in 1981, then finish at its average stock price of $59.44 for the year ended May 31, 2016. The 18.4% annualized and 37,000% total return during that time is staggering.

By contrast, had NKE stock been trading at $0.50 in 1981, a 50 P/E multiple closer to that of UAA, its subsequent 35 year returns would have been 14.6% annualized and 11,800% total. This is precisely the situation that Under Armour investors find themselves in. The table below summarizes the results in dollar terms of what NKE investors achieved from 1981 to 2016 and what UAA investors might expect by comparison given that they are starting from a richer valuation.

NKE UAA Annualized Capital Appreciation 18.4% 14.6% Total Capital Appreciation 37,000% 11,800% 35-Year Growth of $1,000 Investment $370,000 $118,500

With this perspective, it's clear that expecting UAA to produce long-term success to rival that of Nike's will be a very tough ask. Of course, the silver lining here is that 14.6% is still an excellent return and very achievable for Under Armour if it can reignite its growth engine and keep it revving over the long term, although that in itself could be a very precarious proposition.

Other Considerations

Under Armour has commanded a richer valuation over its entire public history than Nike ever did in its early days. To some extent, the premium has been well earned. Nike became increasingly ubiquitous following its IPO in 1980, but its growth was choppy, moving in fits and starts with two notable multi-year setbacks and even an 18% drop in revenue and 40% drop in earnings in 1987. Under Armour has maintained a faster growth trajectory and has barely missed a beat, never failing to grow revenues by at least 18% in any year since its IPO in 2005. Continued high growth from Under Armour for a long duration would justify such valuations, but its current price would also cause future returns to be less favorable while exposing investors to greater downside risk if results fall short of expectations.

Barron's is correct in pointing out that Under Armour's valuation on a price-to-sales basis is just about as appealing as ever. The only time it ventured below its current level of 1.8 was in 2009 following the financial crisis. Any further declines would see it converge ever closer to the comparable year ratio of Nike for the first time in its history, as displayed in the chart below.

Source: Author's calculations based on data compiled from annual reports and Yahoo! Finance

With its higher relative gross profit margins than Nike in the comparable period (see table below), Under Armour could well earn its premium valuation in this metric.

Historical Gross Margin Comparison Year NKE Year UAA 1980 27.1% 2005 48.3% 1981 28.3% 2006 50.1% 1982 31.7% 2007 50.3% 1983 32.0% 2008 48.9% 1984 28.4% 2009 47.9% 1985 26.3% 2010 49.9% 1986 32.4% 2011 48.4% 1987 32.0% 2012 47.9% 1988 33.2% 2013 48.7% 1989 37.2% 2014 49.0% 1990 38.1% 2015 48.1% 1991 38.4% 2016 46.4%

However, as can be seen in the table below, any outperformance by Under Armour in terms of converting these higher gross margins to higher profitability has been slowly deteriorating in recent years, a stage at which Nike was beginning to experience some of its best ever performance.

Historical Net Profit Margin Comparison Year NKE Year UAA 1980 4.6% 2005 5.1% 1981 5.7% 2006 9.1% 1982 7.1% 2007 8.7% 1983 6.6% 2008 5.3% 1984 4.4% 2009 5.5% 1985 1.1% 2010 6.4% 1986 5.5% 2011 6.6% 1987 4.1% 2012 7.0% 1988 8.5% 2013 7.0% 1989 9.8% 2014 6.7% 1990 10.9% 2015 5.9% 1991 9.6% 2016 4.1%

In summary, while Under Armour flashes significant promise which provokes comparisons to Nike, significant differences exist as well. Under Armour has achieved more consistent growth over much of the comparable time period, but also faces higher expectations than were assigned to Nike at the same stage of its growth story. These expectations reflect the high hopes investors have for the company, which are well warranted, but which also serve to curtail its upside potential while simultaneously exposing shareholders to greater risks than Nike investors ever contemplated during its comparable growth period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments involve risks. This article is only general analysis, and is neither financial or investment advice nor a recommendation to buy or sell any security based on an individual's specific investment goals or financial situation. Individuals are encouraged to do their own due diligence and determine how each investment fits into their own investment and financial plans prior to making their own investment decisions.