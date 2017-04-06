The Logic Of This Injection Season: What You Need To Know

The key difference between injection season and withdrawal season lies in the composition of cyclical demand. During the withdrawal season (November-March), the lion's share of natural gas is consumed for heating purposes by residential and commercial users. The important feature of such a demand structure is that it is very insensitive to price changes. In other words, it is price inelastic, meaning that when the price of natural gas goes up, the demand for natural gas stays the same or changes only marginally. Indeed, if it is cold outside, businesses and households still need to keep their premises warm even in the face of elevated prices.

Conversely, the injection season demand (April-October) is largely made up of energy-consuming sector - i.e., power plants, whose primary business is to sell electricity to the public. Unlike heating-driven demand from residential and commercial users, electricity-driven demand from the electric power sector is much more flexible and more sensitive to price changes. It is precisely this high elasticity of demand that makes trading during the injection season more price-dependent and less weather-dependent.

Source: EIA, GeckoiCapital calculations

This year, the market wants to avoid a distressed supply situation before next winter. Therefore, there is a need to inject a "comfortable" amount of natural gas into the underground storage before withdrawal season kicks in November. The only way to achieve this is either through stronger supply or weaker demand (or the combination of both).

Given that dry gas production is still declining in annual terms and aggregate consumption is supported by structural factors and export demand, eliminating excess gas usage in the Electric Power sector is the easiest and perhaps the most obvious way to rebalance the market. We already covered this topic in our article: Power Burn and Its Bullish Effect on Natural Gas Storage, when we said that we expected just 3,342 bcf in storage by the of October, 2017. Indeed, the price of natural gas prompt month contract is up more than 14% since we published that article.

Has anything changed? Are we close to market equilibrium now?

First of all, we should say that while we clearly anticipated natural gas price would go up, we certainly did not expect it to happen so quickly and so early in the injection season. Last year, for example, the situation was somewhat similar in terms of low spreads between natural gas and coal (NG-Coal spreads) and the necessity for coal-to-gas switching, but the bullish performance of April and May contracts was relatively modest and the price did not really take off until July contract became the front month.

Anyway, this morning our end-of-injection season storage forecast stood at 3,688 bcf, slightly above market expectations of 3,630, but below a comfortable level of 3,900 bcf. To understand why EOS storage forecast is actually an index and not a forecast, read this article. To learn more about how to use EOS storage index in your trading, click here.

Clearly, we are now much closer to a "desired equilibrium" than we were only a month ago. However, the important question is: what does "the desired level of market equilibrium" actually mean? If traders want to see 3,900 bcf in storage by the of October, then price clearly needs to rise further - possibly, as high as $3.500 per MMBtu. However, if they are fine with their current expectations of 3,630 bcf (which are presumably already embedded in the latest forward curve), then natural gas can be expected to trade in the range bound mode.

So a trader should really focus on three things during this injection season: trends in dry gas production, the level of ng-coal spreads & coal-to-gas switching and EOS storage index.

