Zions Bancorp Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/5/2017)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, April 5.

Bullish Call

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION): It's a good bank. It needs two rate hikes to rally.

Bullish Calls

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): The Indonesia contract issue makes them a dicey pick. Don't buy.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX): It's a good company and the best way to make websites. However, it's near its 52 week high and trades at 212 times earnings, which makes it expensive. Let it come down before one can buy.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER): It doesn't have revenue or profit but has a great pipeline. However, it has run up a lot and is highly speculative. Don't buy.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI): "This is another one of those companies where I don't really know, you can't really tell what they own. And when you can't really tell what you own, then you're taking your life in your hands. I'm sorry, I know there's a lot of companies like that, but that's my standard answer," said Cramer.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.