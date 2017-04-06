Cui Bono, Cempra?

While well capitalized, Cempra lacks the capabilities to get its products approved by the FDA and into full commercialization.

Cempra received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA on the company's new drug applications for oral and intravenous Solithromycin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia in adults.

Introduction

On March 13, 2017, Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) announced it had engaged Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to assist in completing a strategic review of the alternatives available to the company subsequent to the complete response letter (CRL) it received for Solithromycin in December 2016.

An interesting effort, but what does it mean? Many have quickly arrived at the conclusion that Cempra is putting itself up for sale and the debate among those who embrace this idea is - at what price? Some argue that given its weakened position, Cempra can be acquired at a bargain basement price. Others suggest the company's pipeline, even in the face of the CRL for Solithromycin, remains viable in the hands of a mature pharma firm capable of effective commercialization.

Background

Perhaps it would be best to begin with a common understanding of what it means when a firm seeks a strategic review and what that process entails.

Strategic reviews are common when businesses arrive at a tipping point and are confused about the future the firm. This is apparent in the words used when this effort is announced in a PR - "The strategic review is to enable the company to consider all options." However, when we cut through the company public relations announcements, we find that the strategic review is being done because the firm itself, one of its business units, or a line of products, is "underperforming" and the company needs to figure out what to do. In truth, it really is how to position itself to divest that entity.

Most recently, we have seen Ignite Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:IRG) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE: RB) announce they are undergoing strategic reviews. Ignite because its acquisition of Romano's Macaroni Grill has been a major underperformer and is now being sold. Ignite has seen its share price get cut by 62% and same-store sales are down nearly by about 50%, and the strategic review is needed to provide a new perspective on the future, based on its strategic capabilities.

Reckitt Benckiser, a highly diversified global conglomerate that wants to become less diversified and more focused, is considering the sale of a segment of its food business, as it seeks to complete a $16.6 Billion acquisition of baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition (NYSE:MJN).

While the stated purpose of a strategic review is to look at all options, realistically it is to figure out how to best position the company for the sale of something. It is no different for Cempra, and, while born of weakness, it does not foretell a fire sale.

What Is A Strategic Review?

Although less complex than some may think, a strategic review takes time to complete because it must assess the opportunities and threats of an external environment, as well as the company's strengths and weaknesses as they relate to an alignment or misalignment with the competitive environment.

At issue for Cempra is whether it has the capabilities necessary to take advantage of the competitive market it seeks to compete within. The review should result in identifying the strategic alternatives available, upon which specific recommendations for the future can be made.

That this effort is already informing Cempra management decisions is obvious in the announcement that Cempra was withdrawing its EMA application. Specifically, on March 28, 2017, Cempra announced that it had withdrawn its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that sought approval of oral capsule and IV formulations of Solithromycin for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia in adults.

The company took this action after receiving the Day 120 list of questions from the advisory committee CHMP that implied additional data would be required for a positive opinion backing approval. Cempra management says the withdrawal will save considerable resources while it aligns its plan to provide the data to both the EMA and FDA. This is consistent with the company indicating it has reduced its labor force and G&A expenses.

The logic is quite simple: Why spend money unnecessarily when the future path is uncertain? So it is that the strategic review has begun to inform Cempra about its alternatives for the future. At its essence, a strategic review is a decisional analysis that is meant to aid in the company understanding where it is, how it got there, where it wants to go, and how it can get there. So, let's look at these questions.

Where is Cempra?

While there are certainly some glib answers that investors could offer: "Behind the eight ball"… "In a world of hurt"… "SOL!" These are more derisive than a careful reflection of the situation.

We know Cempra received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relating to the company's new drug applications (NDAs) for oral and intravenous Solithromycin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in adults.

The CRL states that the FDA cannot approve the NDAs in their present form and notes that additional clinical safety information and the satisfactory resolution of manufacturing facility inspection deficiencies are required before the NDAs may be approved. Based on their review of the NDAs, the CRL stated that the FDA determined the risk of hepatotoxicity had not been adequately characterized and the size of the safety database is too limited.

To address this deficiency, the FDA Adcom recommended a comparative study to evaluate the safety of Solithromycin in patients with CABP and involve approximately 9,000 patients exposed to Solithromycin. This is a rather astounding demand. To suggest another trial that effectively increases the patient population by nearly ten-fold is as expensive as it is onerous to execute.

However, in February 2017, Cempra held a meeting with the FDA and reportedly obtained input that indicated the agency would allow Cempra to develop a protocol that will propose a post-CRL trial with fewer than 9,000 patients. How many less remains a question. Also, the FDA indicated it would assess and determine if it could support an initial approval in a limited group of patients with an urgent unmet need, while the company continues to accumulate a larger post-approval safety database to support a potential label expansion into the broader CABP population.

If the company and FDA agree on a protocol, Cempra plans to seek non-dilutive funding to support the execution of the study. However, two other efforts - for gonorrhea and NASH - have been suspended, pending future evaluation. So the shots on goal are being reduced.

As a consequence of the CRL received for Solithromycin, Cempra initiated company-wide cost and personnel reductions. These actions have resulted in an approximately 67% reduction in their workforce and significant reductions in spending related to commercial preparedness and non-essential activities. The principal objective of the reductions is to conserve financial resources as Cempra evaluates the best path forward with the existing pipeline and potential business development opportunities.

This is where Morgan Stanley enters the arena. And, where we ask the next question.

Where Does Cempra Want To Go?

The answer is simple: To compete in the global antibiotic market. And here is why.

The global antibiotics market is expected to reach $57.0 billion by 2024, according to the report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East is anticipated to contribute towards the market growth.

Further enhancing the opportunity is the steady increase in the microbial resistance to antibiotics that has grown to become a major threat to global public health. Experts warned of the return of the pre-antibiotic era due to an increasing resistance to the most widely used treatments and the reality that there are too few new antibiotics in development.

Antibiotic resistance accounts for more than 50,000 deaths per year in the US and Europe alone, and there is the threat that routine surgeries and minor infections might become life threatening if new, novel antibiotics are not developed. It's hard to predict how much worse antibiotic resistance will get in the next few years. We do have a long-term forecast and it's pretty grim. Minor injuries and common medical procedures like C-sections, hip replacements, or chemotherapy will become a lot more dangerous. Maladies we think of as being under control in modern times, like tuberculosis or gonorrhea, could become untreatable.

Globally, antibiotic resistance has been seen in every country, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and drug-resistant bacteria are estimated to cause 700,000 deaths each year. And, if no action is taken, they are expected to kill 10 million people annually by 2050. The problem, according to WHO, is that the current development of new drugs under trial may take many years before they reach the market, are more expensive to develop, and are more risky to patients when compared to other drugs.

The Phase 3 trial costs have typically overrun budgets, as trials produce data that is often insufficient or inconclusive. The drugs, even when approved, provide the developer a limited profit window (5-6 years) and have slower market growth compared to other drugs. These are major deterrents and reasons why pharma companies are likely to divert their focus to other more easily profitable drug lines.

Still, as the superbugs and resistance increase with each passing day, consideration of these factors argues the need for new drugs that have proven efficacy, as does Solithromycin. And, this gets us to the last question.

How does Cempra get there?

The short answer is that Cempra does not. It is clear that, given where it stands, Cempra, its management, and its employees, cannot get that done - not as it is currently incorporated. However, what can get there are its drugs. But, only if taken there by a larger firm able to navigate the complete response, additional trials, a resubmission, the process of approval, and full commercialization. Still, Cempra has clear value because of its strengths.

As part of its strategic review, through a strategic analysis called SWOT, Morgan Stanley would identify the (S) strengths, (W) weaknesses, (O) opportunities, and (T) threats (SWOT) that reflect the internal environment (S/W) and external environment (O/T). SWOT was discussed in this article.

The identification of the elements of SWOT inherent within Cempra and identified by Morgan Stanley would be an essential part of any analysis done by an acquiring firm, though they too would be doing it from the outside looking in. While we have touched on many points within the external environment earlier in this article, it is worthwhile to take a brief look at the key strengths that would inform the interest of an acquirer.

Based on my review of the Cempra website, financial reports, news stories, including a December 5, 2016 article in The Street, as well as the Cempra webcast at Jefferies 2016 London Healthcare Conference, November 16-17, 2016, and my subjective assessment of current events, Cempra appears to possess the following key strengths: 1) Management with strong industry experience and knowledge, 2) Valuable intellectual property and patents, 3) Strong financial position - roughly $231 million in cash or equivalents, consistent quarterly BARDA revenue, decreasing net losses, and the current adjustments to reduce G&A expenses, 4) Licensee relationship with Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd., which has initiated a Phase 3 study in Japan evaluating Solithromycin compared to levofloxacin in patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and other respiratory infections. Toyama owns exclusive development and commercialization rights to Solithromycin in Japan. Cempra has received $40M in upfront and milestone payments to date from Toyama and can earn an additional $30M in milestones in addition to tiered royalties if Solithromycin is approved for sale there, 5) Solithromycin - a highly differentiated product, with proven efficacy and stronger than Azithromycin, Ceftriaxone, Levofloxacin or Moxifloacin, with fewer side effects than Azithromycin, to address Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP); using oral and IV routes, has multiple therapeutic targets. It has patent life to 2032, 6) Taksta/Fusidic Acid- antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and structure infections (ABSSSI). Completed enrollment, ongoing P-3, exploring bone & joint infections, potential additional NDA for second ABSSSI, 7) Replacement API supplier: Uquifa, Mexico - FDA audited & certified manufacturing facility.

Despite the inherent weaknesses identified, for the right company Cempra's strengths offer a beneficial acquisition opportunity.

What Would An Acquirer Want To Know?

In addition to the factors made apparent in a strategic analysis like SWOT, any acquisition negotiations will be based on an understanding of the facts. However, all too many M&A negotiations fail because of the misaligned understanding of the facts, particularly as they relate to the value that exists in the target firm (Cempra) and the value expected to be obtained by an acquirer. While I will not seek to make an argument about what an acquisition price for Cempra might be (that is an entirely different article), it should be well above the value of the funds Cempra has in the bank, which is roughly $3.50 per share.

With that, what questions would an acquirer have about Cempra that would help explain how its acquisition would prove valuable?

As elemental to a target company overview, and not meant to be an exhaustive list, here is a range of questions an acquirer would want to know that would help determine value: How complex is the target's business? Is it something we have the capabilities to manage? Can we develop logical strategies and plans that will enable our integration of the target and allow for better operational success than they have had? What might we need to do to improve or change the strategies?

What is the size of the target's employee base? What are their capabilities and knowledge? Should they be integrated? How difficult would integration be? Might they be reduced or eliminated? Are there any labor or compensation agreements and can they be easily resolved? What does the organizational structure look like? Is it effectively supporting the business? What is or is not missing? Can we support the business development in the future and how? What does their supply chain look like - can we improve upon it?

Do we have the ability to incorporate the target firm's product development, manufacture, and commercialization into our value chain seamlessly or will it be problematic - why? What are the related costs? What contracts might they have and would change of control affect them? What might be the financial benefits of these contracts? Are the target firm's products aligned with our therapeutic interests, and, as such, do they help in expanding our product lines, consumer reach or geographic markets? Is the target firm priced correctly, and, given the capabilities gained, will this acquisition make us grow and be more profitable?

If we are honest, it all comes down to whether there actually would be a company interested in acquiring Cempra and at what fair price. And the answer is…?

Conclusion

It has been said that this strategic review is merely an attempt to prop up Cempra for acquisition. The logic of that argument is not inherently wrong, but neither is it to simply cast about for a fire sale buyer.

To negotiate the most effective deal, Cempra must understand the market opportunity that it provides to a potential acquirer. This is not about its current share price; it is about how the Cempra can provide growth to the acquirer, either through synergies or the effective alignment of capabilities.

Being able to show an acquirer they are gaining a valuable commodity is key to the price negotiated for the acquisition because acquisitions are risky, not merely because of integration issues, but because M&A history shows they provide a mixed financial performance for the acquirer.

As a result, while target firm shareholders generally enjoy positive short-term returns, investors in the acquiring firms frequently experience share price underperformance in the months following acquisition, with negligible overall wealth gains for shareholders. So it is that a strategic review must help Cempra assist the acquirer in selling the deal to the acquiring firm's shareholders and board of directors.

While only 35-45% of acquirers achieve positive returns in the two to three-year period following the acquisition, the overall conclusion on generating positive returns was that the majority of transactions are motivated by longer-term value creation opportunities for the acquirer that go well beyond five years.

Further, it is notable that the pharma companies able to gain positive returns are those with experience in M&A, able to fully integrate product development, manufacture, commercialization and support. In short, a firm with an established and experienced value chain - not supply chain, value chain.

Therefore, it would be expected the strategic review completed by Morgan Stanley should enable Cempra to argue its value to an experienced acquirer, likely one with current antibiotic therapies. Who are the key players that might be interested in a Cempra for sale? A fairly capable group that includes the likes of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Janssen Pharmaceuticals (part of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)), Abbott (NYSE:ABT), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Bayer [ETR: BAYN] (OTCPK:BAYRY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503).

In fact, finding a buyer is a process Morgan Stanley is familiar with and they may have been asked to engage in that process upon completion of the strategic review.

Just to be clear, consistent with past practices, no company releases the results of a strategic review. Simply, the results are made apparent in the subsequent actions undertaken by the company.

Cempra investors, it is going to get very interesting.

