Is Micron Biting Off More Than It Can Chew?

The rally Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is experiencing at present seems pretty similar to the huge rally shares underwent between 2013 and 2015. In fact, when you study the company and sector's fundamentals, it looks like it will be only a matter of time before shares reach their 2014 highs. What I like about Micron at present is that earnings and free cash flow levels are expected to increase sharply over the next few years as it will be badly needed I suspect. Earnings per share are expected to come in at around $4.28 this fiscal year and then $5.12 the following year. I acknowledge that a lot of this growth has already been priced into the shares but the company's second quarter numbers looked very impressive.

In fact, Micron will keep winning big if DRAM prices continue to rise and bit costs continue to come down. Top line revenues came in at $4.65 billion, net income reached $894 million and free cash flow topped $240 million in its fiscal second quarter. Furthermore on top of these sound numbers which were significantly higher than numbers in Q2 of 2016, guidance came in very strong for the third quarter. This resulted in a nice spike in the share price up to close to the $29 level at the back end of last month and gains for the most part have been maintained.

However as the data economy continues to accelerate, you can bet that stiff competition is going to come from many companies in the years ahead. Furthermore we must remember that Micron has really benefited in the DRAM space from the likes of Samsung & SK Hynix pulling back on their production. The decrease on the supply end has increased prices which really is showing up in Micron's numbers. This is a cyclical issue but investors should also be focusing on fundamental matters. China for example has made its intentions known with regard to investing aggressively in the semiconductor space. In fact, the US government blocked an acquisition attempt by China back in 2015 when Micron was a real $23 billion target. This brings two issues straight away to the fore. One is the impact of sustained Chinese investment in this space.

Although China is probably the largest buyer of semiconductors on the planet, very little of it is homegrown. This will change from either aggressive acquisitions or new tax laws that will force foreign companies to manufacture in the mainland. The second issue is whether Micron will be able to keep its top talent at the company for a sustained period of time. With the Inotera acquisition now completed, it wasn't surprising to hear of large Chinese chip companies attempting to poach Inotera employees away from working for Micron. This is going to become the norm in that part of the world before long. We see it consistently in the tech industry where companies like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had to endure a brain drain of its staff because of better conditions elsewhere. If the Chinese will not be able to acquire as they want, they instead will go after top level talent. This story is only just beginning I feel.

Another area that may cause Micron problems going forward is its lack of free cash flow. In fiscal 2016, Micron reported negative free cash flow of $2.65 billion. Furthermore the company's long term debt spiked to $11.34 billion which is significantly up from the end of the last fiscal year. Bulls will point to the Inotera acquisition as the reason here but won't Micron need to invest much more to stay competitive across its multiple divisions? The problem essentially with a high debt load may not be on the horizon right now but if the industry was to suffer a downturn, Micron probably would find it difficult to compete which must be a worry. Micron's operations are diversified across a whole host of sectors and sustained investment will be needed for the firm to remain competitive. If contract prices fall for example in the DRAM market, will Micron be able to stay competitive in terms of investment across the likes of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and SSDs (solid-state drives) which are crucial areas that will need sustained investment? You can be sure that the likes of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and others will keep investing aggressively going forward so Micron will have to keep up.

Technically, the stock's weekly stochastics and sentiment remain at extreme bullish levels. Could they remain here? Yes but I feel Micron because of the multiple segments it is operating in will need more things to go its way over competitors. In fact, the real market share gains will probably be gained when the sector in general undergoes a downturn. This is when Micron will be tested and its lack of free cash flow currently along with its high debt must be a worry for long term investors.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

