More Complexity For Toshiba's International Nuclear Business

When I wrote about Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSYY) nuclear disaster with the Ch 11 bankruptcy of Toshiba's nuclear company Westinghouse recently, I indicated that it would get complicated. News just in indicates just one outcome from the bankruptcy.

Toshiba left holding the baby in UK NuGen project

ENGIE (OTCPK:ENGIY) is exercising its contractual right, resulting from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Westinghouse, to sell its 40% stake in NuGen to Toshiba, which becomes (no doubt reluctantly) the 100% owner of the project. Of course this complicates Toshiba's plans to extricate itself from most of its international nuclear business.

The NuGen project involves construction of 3 Westinghouse AP1000 reactors in Cumbria, so Toshiba is caught up in the project unless it either abandons it or finds a buyer.

ENGIE's position on nuclear energy

ENGIE (as GDF Suez) has a long history in nuclear energy and indeed on part of its website ENGIE still positions itself as a significant player in the "worldwide nuclear revival". It owns and operates 7 nuclear reactors in Belgium through Electrabel and it has stakes in two French nuclear plants. I suspect that the nuclear energy section of the ENGIE website needs updating, as it positions ENGIE as having nuclear energy at its heart.

The reality is that ENGIE no longer mentions nuclear energy in its "About ENGIE" tagline :

ENGIE (engie.com) develops its businesses (power, natural gas, energy services) around a model based on responsible growth to take on the major challenges of energy's transition to a low-carbon economy: access to sustainable energy, climate-change mitigation and adaptation and the rational use of resources. The Group provides individuals, cities and businesses with highly efficient and innovative solutions largely based on its expertise in four key sectors: renewable energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas and digital technology.

I suspect that ENGIE is delighted that it has had the opportunity to exit its 40% stake in the British NuGen program and receive ~$139 million in return from Toshiba. ENGIE remains willing to make available its considerable expertise in the nuclear industry to the NuGen project, while making clear where it sees its future as evidenced by its recent acquisition of the UK Keepmoat regeneration business. Keepmoat is a substantial business involved with building refurbishment and energy efficiency measures, with strong interactions with 170 local councils, a $1.25 billion order book and $11.25 billion pipeline.

This is a development that further helps ENGIE reorient its business towards renewable energy.

A role for KEPCO?

Britain is looking for ways to keep the NuGen project alive and Greg Clark, UK Business Secretary, has been in Seoul to see if KEPCO might have interest in getting involved. It seems that part of the discussion with KEPCO could involve substituting KEPCO APR1400 technology for the Westinghouse AP1000 reactors, which have experienced major delays and cost blowouts. This would be ironic as the AP1000 reactor design has just been approved for the NuGen facility.

The latest news suggests that KEPCO is in no hurry to rush into a deal in relation to the NuGen project.

Apart from China and Russia, KEPCO is pretty much the last group standing with global ambitions in the nuclear industry, with Toshiba's disaster making Japanese efforts unlikely.

The future of global nuclear programs

The reality is that for any nuclear program post-Fukushima, there needs to be Government involvement. The cost structure is becoming increasingly unattractive compared with other low carbon alternatives such as solar PV and wind with storage.

Two countries confronting big decisions are the UK and South Korea.

I can't help but think that the UK Government must be thinking carefully about NuGen since it is already committed to the hugely expensive Hinkley Point C program, which British taxpayers will be paying for over the next 35 years. Is the government going to double down on nuclear technology that is hugely more expensive compared with other renewable energy options? And the Hinkley Point C program seems not entirely secure due to issues arising from Brexit.

KEPCO, being largely Korean Government controlled has had an interesting role in commercializing lithium battery technology for frequency regulation and South Korea has now largely adopted battery technology for this application, no doubt partly due to the powerful position that lithium battery technology has through South Korean companies LG Chem (OTC:LGCLF), Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY) and Kokam.

With major exposure to both coal and nuclear power generation, I think KEPCO has some interesting decisions ahead of it concerning its direction going forward. I'll address these issues elsewhere. Suffice it to say that KEPCO might be thinking carefully about whether there is going to be a global nuclear revival or whether Fukushima has snuffed out that opportunity.

Conclusion

There is a lot of complexity in the current energy transitions as the world moves from a fossil-fuel based energy system to low carbon energy. While nuclear power is low carbon, it isn't consistent with the new intermittent and distributed energy system, as it provides inflexible baseload power. It is also hugely expensive. Toshiba's adventure to become a major player in a (as they thought) resurgent global nuclear industry, was dealt a fatal blow by Fukushima and very recently the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of its subsidiary Westinghouse. It has become increasingly clear that major nuclear programs need government backing both in terms of liability guarantees and finance.

The latest development involving ENGIE exiting the NuGen project will be a big relief for ENGIE which is charting a new path as a renewable energy/solar business. To shed a major headache and financial liability is good news for ENGIE.

On the other hand it is just more problems for Toshiba to be saddled with 100% ownership for NuGen. A ray of hope is that this may simplify offloading the project, but it is hard to imagine any parties that would be excited about taking on this project. If it survives I suspect it will do so on a much altered basis.

For KEPCO, the most likely suitor, this could offer the company an opportunity to further its global nuclear aspirations, but this only works if there is international appetite for nuclear power, which seems questionable. I intend to analyze KEPCO's, story in another article. For now I'd say there are too many uncertainties to have an opinion about KEPCO.

If my commentary on this complex area is helpful in shaping your energy investments, please consider following me.