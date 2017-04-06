Multimedia Weekly Digest: Portfolios And Asset Allocation

Every week we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to the fourth instalment of SA Multimedia's Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

This week we veer away from the broader economy and market and focus on portfolios and asset allocation. What wisdom and advice do our authors have to offer?

We begin with one of Canada's leading thinkers in behavioural economics who discusses investing blind spots with TD Wealth.

Focusing on REITs as an important part of his portfolio, Seeking Alpha contributor Brad Thomas discusses his investment philosophy and his scoring system for REITs.

The discussion touches on the importance of failure and the power of resilience. Brad also talks about what he looks for in REITs - companies that have a long history of dividend growth and a good future for dividend growth.

Tusk Media focuses on GM and Greenlight Capital's proposition to split GM into two separate classes of stock. They think that the proposal would not unlock value for shareholders.

Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) was another stock Tusk Media covered this week.

Analysts Ben Nye and Sam Frost chat with host Andrew Hall about the market's misunderstanding with respect to PNRA and how they came to that conclusion. As Frost discusses, the deteriorating transaction volume had been a head-fake. The reason for this is that it was part of the company's strategy with respect to Panera 2.0... The bottom line here is that the group overall expect that the deal will go through and regret they didn't buy more than just a small position when they had the opportunity.

