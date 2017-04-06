Dollar Edges Up, Gains Capped By U.S. Policy, Xi-Trump Concerns

The dollar edged higher against a basket of the other major currencies on Thursday, but gains were held in check amid uncertainty over the direction of U.S. monetary policy and caution over the upcoming U.S.-China summit.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, edged up 0.11% to 100.57. The index hit a three-week high of 100.99 on Wednesday in the wake of an upbeat ADP report on U.S. private sector hiring.

The dollar slid late Wednesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's March meeting indicated that the central bank would likely begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet of Treasury and mortgage securities later this year. While the unwinding had been anticipated by markets, the timing of the move had not been clear.

Investors also remained wary amid ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later Thursday, which will include discussions on U.S.-China trade and security issues, including North Korea's arms program.

Trump has repeatedly criticized China's economic policies and pledged to label China a currency manipulator on the first day of his administration, but so far he has not.

The dollar slid lower against the safe haven yen, with USD/JPY down 0.2% to 110.47, not far from the four-month trough of 110.10 set on March 27.

The euro was lower, with EUR/USD slipping 0.22% to 1.0641.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank is not planning to reassess its current monetary policy of low interest rates and bond buying. Draghi reiterated that the current monetary policy stance was still appropriate and the bank needed to see more signs that inflation was approaching its target before making any policy changes.

The pound was little changed, with GBP/USD at 1.2482 a day after data showing that growth in the UK service sector picked up to a three-month high in March.

