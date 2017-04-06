Frontier Communications: Your Dividends Are Safe

There is a lot of pessimism surrounding Frontier Communications' (NYSE:FTR) shares. After a period of difficulties surrounding the company's financial performance, the shares have plummeted. Despite the shares severe downfall, there are some investors who still think it is worth the risk to buy the shares. For a large part this is thanks to the exceptional dividend yield that the stock has at 20%. But now investors are worried that the company will soon not be able to pay this dividend any longer and is thus forced to cut it, which puts additional pressure on the stock. I will explain why I believe that frontier has more upside than downside potential and why I believe that investors should not worry too much about this stock's dividend.

Declining results

Everybody that has followed Frontier knows that the company has been struggling for a while now. Although revenue has improved over the past 4 years, margins have seen increased pressures. This has led to a declining bottom line, which has escalated so far that the company is now seeing a negative net income on an annual basis. Because of the low amount of cash on its balance sheet and an increasing debt position, it seems as if this company will be unable to reverse the difficult trend without very drastic measures.

Company has FCF to support its dividends

Although it is true that the bottom line has deteriorated, this is not the most important metric when looking at ability to pay dividend. So instead of net income, looking at FCF is the way to go. And when we look at the adjusted FCF, we can see that the payout ratio has been quite steady for the past year at around 50%, meaning that the company produces more than enough cash to sustain its dividends.

Source: Frontier

That being said, the company is definitely having some problems that it needs to address going forward. One of which is improving its regular business, the other one being its growing debt.

Improving business

Part of the reason that results have been a bit weaker lately is because of the CTF account cleanup resulting from the acquisition of some Verizon assets earlier last year. This will be temporary as management stated during their most recent earnings call:

"We expect our net additions on key metrics in the CTF markets to continuously improve through the remainder of this year and expect to return to market share growth in the second half of the year."

One of the business priorities is to improve performance in the CTF consumer markets. Thus far management said it wants to work towards this goal by expanding distribution channels, improving digital marketing performance, and improving customer experience. The company is also seeking to expand broadband, upgrade speed and expand Ethernet. About 50% of the company's CAPEX is destined for these growth initiatives. So management is definitely working hard on growing its business.

Lowering costs/expenses

In order to benefit the most from future improving revenue, the company is doing its best to lower their costs and expenses. The company has completely reorganized its business structure, which it believes will result in a more consumer-centric approach while reducing expenses simultaneously.

"As we have been building our sales momentum, we have been accelerating our expense reduction efforts to ensure our business is right-sized to market realities, reflects our revenue opportunities and maintains free cash flow."

Other than that, a decline in CAPEX is also expected, lifting pressure on FCF. CAPEX for the most recent fiscal year was $1.4 bln, while guidance for the current fiscal year has indicated that CAPEX is expected between $1.00 bln an $1.25 bln. Its adjusted FCF is expected to be reported between $800 mln and $1 bln. The dividend FCF payout ratio will increase slightly to 61%, but still is more than enough to pay out its dividends.

Growing debt

It looks like Frontier's hefty dividends are safe, but there is another problem that needs to be addressed: the company's growing debt.

The total amount of debt on its balance sheet has doubled in the past five years alone. While the company is not expected to feel too much pressure resulting from this over the next two to three years, this problem has to be addressed.

According to management, the company expects to be making progress next year. Hopefully they decide to tackle their growing debt as soon as they see growth in their cash flows. What I would like to see even more, although it does not seem to be necessary, is a reduction of their dividend. I know that this is not a popular solution, but a 25% to 50% would still leave this stock with a strong and superior dividend yield compared to competitors. Any additional cash that is leftover can then be spend on lowering debt. If the debt remains unaddressed, the company will see its interest payments increase over the next few years since all interest rates are currently going up. Therefore I believe that a lowered dividend will be in the shareholder's best interest, although the company could do without it for now.

Short term pressures and concluding remarks

There are a few risks that could cause additional short-term pressure on Frontier's shares. There has been talk of a possible reverse split of the shares. Until this is fully clear I would not expect strong upwards movements. For now the pressures on the financial results will keep investors pessimistic. Management will have to clearly show that its plan is working before the bears turn into bulls.

That being said, the decline of the share price has caused an opportunity for the investor who is not afraid of taking risks. The company currently trades at a P/S of 0.28, an exceptionally low valuation. A return to a positive bottom line will therefore make this stock surge. In the meantime investors can enjoy a dividend yield of 20%.