New Twist In The Tidewater Story

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) announced that it agreed to short-term waivers with its lenders and noteholders to conclude restructuring discussions. Limited waivers of covenant default were received until April 7, 2017. Here's how it will impact the stock and the company in your author's view:

1. In all likelihood, we should expect restructuring details on Friday. Tidewater's management stated that "substantial progress" has been made in negotiations during the last week.

2. In my previous article on the topic, I stated that a short squeeze was unlikely, although momentum traders could try to push the stock to at least $1.30. In reality, the upside momentum was not sufficient enough to bring the stock to $1.20, and the company's shares have been on their way down ever since.

Following the news, any upside before the Friday announcement is unlikely. The stock is obviously driven by short-term speculators now, and they typically don't like to hold significant positions into news.

3. Tidewater's maneuver (when the company declined to seek waivers after March 27) worked well and improved the company's stance in negotiations. I'm sure that the bull side will interpret it as positive for common shareholders, but I remain very skeptical on the fate of the common equity in this case. In my view, Tidewater was trying to get more concessions from creditors in order to deleverage the business and make it viable going forward rather than to save common equity. As a reminder, the company is in covenant breach, therefore the management's duty is to serve creditors rather than common shareholders. Sometimes creditors show good will and offer common shareholders to retain a tiny share in the company as in the case of Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD), where creditors offered shareholders to retain a 2% share. This should be considered as the best-case scenario.

4. It is highly likely that absolutely nothing will happen in Tidewater shares before the restructuring details are announced, so even the most active traders willing to bet on the daily changes in the stock price will be better off waiting to avoid paying spreads and broker commission on unnecessary trades.

5. Tidewater stock price is low but it does not reflect the worst-case scenario with a complete wipeout of common shareholders. The low price should not create the feeling of "margin of safety". There is none as business conditions are almost as bad as they can be and creditors will have to make significant concessions, which almost always means that nothing or almost nothing will be left for common shareholders.

Bottom line

It looks like this saga will end in a few days. I remain bearish and expect negative news for common shareholders. I also think that there could be a potential for sympathy play in peer company Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.