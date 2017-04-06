2 Stocks To Soar Under Trump Administration

The US President Donald Trump is making changes of major importance likely to create an attractive "buy" opportunity for money hungry investors. He's overturned several measures aimed at combating global warming that were introduced by the Obama Administration. But is there anybody who is going to reap benefits from the aforementioned actions? Certainly, these are Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAY), DuPont (NYSE:DD), and their would-be investors. Now we will list the cogent reasons for such a brave statement.

First, let us get down to some background information on the matter in question. Already in January, it was reported that the president would foster the production of energy resources. Trump did not fail to deliver on his promise: last Tuesday he signed an executive order canceling Obama's initiative of gradual reduction in the emissions of greenhouse gases.

The main target of the order turns out to be the "Clean Power Plan", which sheds light on the desirable development of renewable energy in the USA. It also states the urgent need to be less energy-dependent and embodies some instructions for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the ways of eradicating the emissions of greenhouse gases.

Despite environmental concerns, there is a silver lining in the clouds. First, Trump may be right that these measures used to hold back economic growth to some extent. Moreover, Trump's initiatives are likely to boost stocks of the companies that had to suffer from the implications of the "Clean Power Plan", thus creating a tantalizing investment opportunity.

In September 2015, EPA started its investigation in relation to the automobile producer Volkswagen AG. Soon it became evident that the group had installed specialized software equipment that enabled the company to falsify the results of the emissions test. In the course of the lawsuit Volkswagen AG was found guilty of deceiving authorities, fraudulence, violation of ecology norms and import order in the USA. The group ended up with the penalty charge worth of 4.3 billion dollars. As a result, the market cap lost 64%.

(Source: Investing.com)

The DuPont Company also found itself in the limelight of the environmental scandal. Its Teflon production is accompanied by side effects such as poisonous chemicals. These chemicals were poured out straight into the rivers of Ohio and Western Virginia. In 2015, DuPont span off its Chemical Department "Performance Chemicals", making it an independent company. After the divestiture DuPont faced up to the brunt of 3500 lawsuits dealing with the emissions of toxic chemicals. In the second half of the year of 2015 the company's stocks plunged by 34%.

(Source: Investing.com)

(Source: 4-traders.com)

(Source: 4-traders.com)

(Source: 4-traders.com)

(Source: 4-traders.com)

Conclusion

In the light of Trump's energy initiatives, we strongly believe that shares of companies like Volkswagen AG and DuPont have a great potential for a sustainable increase in the near future. As the charts and tables show, both companies are already back on track with their financials, and the P/E ratio is likely to remain positive in the years to come.

Societe Financiers is an investment research team focused on long-term, long- and short-only ideas. Our research objective is to cover equities in various regions, such as North America, EMEA, Asia, Australia, and Emerging Markets.

Readers should consider whether any advice or recommendation in our research articles is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice, including tax advice. The price and value of investments referred to in our research articles and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments.

Certain transactions, including those involving futures, options, and other derivatives, give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. Transaction costs may be significant in option strategies calling for multiple purchase and sales of options such as spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.