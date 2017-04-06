This 5.5% Yield Puts You In 'Good Hands'

Logo credit

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) has certainly been on a tear in recent years as its stock has more or less quadrupled since its bottom in 2011. That's an extraordinary run to be sure and shareholders must be thrilled. But if you didn't catch that run and you are looking for an income stock, ALL doesn't exactly hit the mark. The current yield is under two percent, certainly owed at least in part to the huge run the stock has seen. But there is another way to take advantage of ALL's tremendous fundamentals and get high levels of income at the same time. In this article, we'll take a look at just how to do that.

The issue in question is a preferred stock from Allstate, the 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perp Preferred Stock Series A. With a name that only a banker could love, we'll refer to this issue henceforth as ALL-A, although your broker may have it under ALLpA or something similar. So what is it?

ALL-A is a fixed rate, non-cumulative traditional preferred stock with a coupon of 5.625%. Basically, that means Allstate issued preferred stock back in 2013, which essentially functions like debt with no maturity to investors, and it pays 5.625% at the issue price, which was $25. The quarterly distributions amount to $1.40625 annually, or the 5.625% on the $25 issue price, so it certainly provides income levels at multiples of the common stock and indeed, most common stocks these days. The issue is currently going for $25.58 as I write this so the current yield is just a bit lower at 5.5%, but it is still very strong indeed.

That sounds great, but what's the catch? One potential catch is that this issue is redeemable, at Allstate's option, beginning in June of 2018. It has the right, but not the obligation, to redeem ALL-A at any time it likes beginning in June 2018 for a price of $25 per unit. That is only 14 months away and while ALL may decide it never wants to redeem ALL-A, it could decide to do so in 14 months. That would leave you on the hook with a 58 cent capital loss per share over 14 months if that were to occur and while you'd still be well ahead if you bought today, it is something to think about. The higher rates go between now and then, the lower the likelihood it will get redeemed, but it is certainly something to consider because it could happen. As you'd be owed accrued dividends if ALL decided to redeem it, you'd get roughly $1.64 in dividends between now and then, minus the 58 cent capital loss, for a total of $1.06, give or take. That's just over 4.1% in the worst case scenario and while that's not as high as the current yield, it certainly isn't bad either.

In addition, like just about every other preferred issued by a financial, ALL-A is non-cumulative. Basically, that just means that if ALL misses a dividend payment for whatever reason, it is under no obligation to make it up. Of course, this would only happen if ALL was in some sort of dire financial straits because failing to make payments on preferreds would destroy its ability to issue capital at reasonable prices down the road. ALL, just like any other company, would only fail to pay preferred dividends if absolutely forced to so again, I don't see this as even a reasonable possibility. But should some terrible financial crisis befall Allstate, just be aware it can cut off payments to ALL-A whenever it sees fit and doesn't have to make them up.

Part of the reason I like preferreds like this one is that it trades in small increments near $25, so smaller investors can build positions over time. But another reason that low price is beneficial is because it allows for higher volumes, which reduces bid/ask spreads. ALL-A usually trades 10k to 20k shares per day, which is very strong volume for a preferred stock, and allows you to get in and out at reasonable bid/ask spreads when you want to; no waiting around for a higher volume day to try and get a decent price for your shares. That helps a bunch when you're reinvesting your dividends in new shares as well, building a position over time.

Paying a premium for a preferred is never, well, preferred but at the same time, the premium here is just over 2%. That's not a huge penalty to pay to own an income security from a company that is flying high on seriously strong fundamentals with enormous room in the budget to continue to pay preferred dividends for the foreseeable future. The issue is non-cumulative, which scares away some investors, but like I said, the only reason Allstate would stop paying dividends is because it literally couldn't afford them any longer. But that scenario is so far from the realm of possibility right now, you'd get plenty of warning if ALL was going to run into a situation like that. The yield is roughly three times that of the common stock as well so you're getting good value for your capital and for me, ALL-A really ticks all the boxes in terms of a preferred. The yield is strong and the issuer is even stronger, so if you're looking for income, consider ALL-A.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.