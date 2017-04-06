Valeant's iNova Is Good News

INova would be selling at a profit and a significant EBITDA multiple - even if sold at the 'low-ball' offers.

The reports about iNova actually reveal more good news than bad news. And they certainly do not warrant Valeant's stock price drop.

Valeant has fallen into the single digits, and many claim this to be the result of asset sale setbacks.

Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) stock had fallen into the single digits - allegedly - because of setbacks in asset sale negotiations over iNova, Valeant's Australian subsidiary. I don't buy the story.

Valeant is a highly leveraged stock, but for the company to lose several billion dollars off its market cap over negotiations that many investors weren't even aware of, seems like an overreaction. I don't think the exact sale price expectations for iNova were widely known about or factored into the investment thesis for Valeant.

But regardless of what actually made Valeant drop into the single digits, the iNova situation is not even bad news. If anything, the iNova negotiation shows that there is substantial interest in Valeant's divestitures and that Valeant's assets can command high multiples.

Valeant's Stock Price

VRX Price data by YCharts

Barron's reports, quote:

That would be its iNova subsidiary, which Valeant reportedly wants to sell for $1 billion. Reports suggest that bids came in around $900 million. Wells Fargo's David Maris explains why the news is bad for Valeant: To us, this is another disappointment in what was promised to be $8 billion worth of asset sales that so far has only been approximately $2 billion. It is also not surprising given we believe the recent debt refinancing is a sign that near-term asset sales of significant value are not at hand, given in our experience, we would expect a company that had potential near-term asset sales to complete those sales and pay down debt rather than refinancing first. We believe the shares probably anticipated this news given the recent weakness and note for investors that the shares are close to breaking a critical psychological price point of $10. We would not be surprised to see the shares fall through this in the near-term, as we believe management has not yet demonstrated a turnaround.

Note: Valeant only has $3.73b due in 2018 and $2,11b due in 2019. And there simply is no reason why the company should rush its asset sales for prices it is not comfortable with - especially when the assets in question make a bunch of money.

What is iNova, and What is it Worth?

iNova sells both OTC and prescription products in the South Pacific region of the world, including South Africa. The segment was purchased for $625m in 2011, and now generates around $100m in revenue.

Valeant's expected price of $1b would give iNova a revenue multiple of 10 and an EBITDA multiple of 20, assuming a 50% EBITDA margin on iNova's revenue. Even if iNova was sold for $800-900m, this would still be an excellent multiple and great capital appreciation over the price Valeant paid for the business.

Conclusion

Valeant has fallen below $10, and many believe this is the result of low-ball acquisition offers for iNova, its Australian subsidiary. However, even at the 'low-ball' figure of $900m, iNova would be a profitable trade for Valeant and represent a huge EBITDA multiple.

There isn't enough bad news in this iNova situation to warrant the large stock price collapse in Valeant. If anything, the iNova story has revealed more good news than bad. I believe this recent drop in Valeant's stock was caused by something else that we don't yet know about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.