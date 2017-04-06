GE Aviation: The Next Divestment Candidate?

There has been talk that GE continues to look at ways to rationalize its assets portfolio.

There has been talk in recent months that General Electric (NYSE: GE) could shed assets in order to raise cash and preserve its core profits.

On cue, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the Boston-based industrial behemoth wants out of the lightbulb business.

The sale of business that once defined GE, co-founded by Thomas Edison, could fetch $500 million," WSJ wrote, adding that its consumer-lighting unit for decades "defined the company following its co-founding 125 years ago by Thomas Edison, the inventor of the first viable incandescent lamp."

Small Change

Acquisitions and disposals are GE's bread and butter, but what exactly is it trying to accomplish here?

Beginning in the third quarter of 2016, the former energy connections and appliances & lighting segments are presented as one reporting segment called energy connections & lighting. This segment includes historical results of the appliances business prior to its sale in June 2016," it said in its annual results.

It added that "lighting includes the GE Lighting business, which is primarily focused on consumer lighting applications in the U.S., and Current, powered by GE (Current), which is focused on providing energy efficiency and productivity solutions for commercial and industrial customers."

Preliminarily, consider that the division generates less than 2% of its pre-tax profits at group level.

Margins

The possible divestment makes sense financially: the lighting and connections businesses have paltry underlying margins, and although GE doesn't disclose the break-down figures for connections and lighting, we do know that the two sub-units combined turned over $15.1bn in 2016, although their aggregate pre-tax operating income was only $311m.

Understandably, pressure is building on management to be more aggressive with its cost-cutting, and boost returns.

Loss Leader

Certain costs, according to GE, were not included "in the industrial operating segment results because they are excluded from measurement of their operating performance for internal and external purposes."

On this basis, too, connections and lighting were a drag on 2016 profits...

... and that came despite a much smaller assets base than power, oil & gas, aviation and healthcare, as the table below shows.

No kidding: GE would do well to get rid of the entire unit if it received an offer of between $2.5bn and $3.5bn, including net debt. As a reference, based on the rumored take-out price, my guesstimate is that the lighting unit turns over about $3.3bn annually.

Aviation

With the lighting business reportedly on the block, I have also started to wonder whether any other division could be an appealing divestment candidate.

Aviation, as GE says in its 10-K, designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems. With Trump it could thrive, if the US President keeps his promises.

The unit also provide aftermarket services, traditionally a lucrative part of its aviation business.

Overhaul

GE bears argue that a radical overhaul of its portfolio is necessary to deliver shareholder value -- here's how its current portfolio of assets looks like, and how its divisions have performed over the past five years.

GE Aviation, of course, stands out as a star performer.

In most years since 2012 it added about $2bn of revenues and some $500m-plus of pre-tax profits, thanks to organic and inorganic growth; the 2012-2016 compound annual growth rate of its pre-tax earnings reads 13.3%; and it remains the most profitable unit at group level, as the chart below indicates.

Partial Spin-off

A back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that GE Aviation could be now worth about $104bn, but it could be valued $120bn or more, including net debt, were it run as a standalone entity.

Based on my figures, it currently represents about 38% of GE's enterprise value, and it is the most obvious unit investors could be attracted to, if GE decided to take some serious corporate action.

Not only a partial spin-off of its crown jewel would help it release the unit's value, but also would simplify its corporate tree as well as its accounting practices.

How about the deal's structure, though?

Of course, GE Aviation would have to be listed as a separate entity, while its parent would retain a controlling stake in the business -- finally, I'd have found a GE-related entity worth part my kid's inheritance.

