Don't Chase Investments - Cramer's Mad Money (4/5/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, April 5.

The market saw conflicting news about the economy on Wednesday. While the ADP jobs report was strong, The Fed minutes showed a different picture. On top of that, House Speaker Paul Ryan signaled that the tax reform may take longer than expected. "His statement really crushed things. We know that his statement is the kiss of death for the industrial and financial bull," said Cramer.

It is time to be disciplined and not chase investments. Friday's nonfarm payroll report will give a better idea about the economy. "In a market that can be whipsawed by a jobs number and the Fed minutes and Paul Ryan, it pays to be a little cautious, doesn't it? If you let your euphoria get the better of you this morning, you paid for it when we sold off this afternoon," added Cramer.

However, there is a lot of bad news from Washington. He advised being cautious about the retail sector, student loan debt and municipal worker pensions, along with auto sales. The bond market showed its response to weak auto sales as 10-year treasury rates fell from 2.6% to 2.3%.

"There goes the multiple rate hike theory, right? The Fed would discover that March was too weak and it was back on hold. The banks, for heaven's sake, need at least two rate hikes. The industrial order books must be slowing," said Cramer.

Going forward, exercise caution and discipline as the economy is showing mixed signals.

Wall of fame

Cramer wanted to celebrate two CEOs who have led their companies to new highs by putting them on the Wall of Fame. "Dave Cote, who retired last Thursday from Honeywell (NYSE:HON) at right about the all-time high of the stock, and Ron Shaich, who just sold Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) for a monster-good $315 per share, both deserve to have their numbers retired. These guys should be given a place of respect for other CEOs to aspire to," said Cramer.

Shaich said that the acquisition would give their company a competitive advantage. He founded Panera and Au Bon Pain, which was later sold so he could expand Panera. In the last 20 years, Panera's stock has increased 80 times, making it the best performing restaurant stock in the last two decades.

Cramer recalled the interview with Shaich where he said that Panera has not yet figured out the mobile ordering problems calling the pick-up area crowd a mosh pit. "Talk about a call to buy. Ron vowed to conquer the mosh pit and he ended up creating Panera 2.0, which not only solved the mobile pay issue, but actually turned Panera into one of the few mid-single-digit growers in an industry that has truly struggled of late," he said.

On the other hand, Honeywell has given shareholders 575% return over 15 years. Dave Cote took over as CEO of one of the most poorly run conglomerates. When the industry was hit hard in 2008, Cote used the downturn by acquiring cheaper companies and creating a player that offered parts for connected cars and airplanes.

"He developed world-class climate controls that are the envy of the industry. And he did it all in a quiet, self-effacing manner, stressing integrity and a customer-first ethos that many others would do well to emulate," said Cramer.

"To Dave Cote and Ron Shaich, congratulations for everything you've accomplished for your shareholders. Welcome to the Mad Money Hall of Fame," said Cramer.

CEO interview - Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company, which engages in R&D of opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that target to alleviate itches and pain. Cramer interviewed CEO Derek Chalmers to hear what lies ahead for the company.

Chalmers said that the company's stock was up 90% YTD and they used that opportunity to do a secondary offering. This will help them clean the balance sheet and see at least two drugs through to the end of testing.

He added that anti-itch medication in particular is highly sought. "This is really a very under-served market. Unlike pain, where we have some current medications that have some efficacy, but issue with side effects, itch is really an unmet need. And there's some 20M patients here in the U.S. across various conditions – chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, dermatological disease – unserved by any medication," he said.

Chronic pain is currently treated through opioids, like oxycodone, or anti-inflammatory drugs which can have side effects. By targeting peripheral nerve ending receptors and immune cells, Cara's treatment doesn't impact the brain or central nervous system the same way. The chemistry behind these treatments is different than traditional drugs and hence larger companies have not yet done this.

Cara Therapeutics has a unique approach to solve this problem. Their treatment can be used for a wide range of problems from post-operative to inflammatory problems.

CEO interview - Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:TASR)

Taser (now Axon) has announced free body cameras. This led to volatility in the stock. Cramer interviewed CEO Rick Smith to find out what this means for the company.

Smith explained that offering free body cameras and the name change from Taser is a larger shift toward creating a connected network. "There's something like a 15 to 1 return on investment for us by letting customers try this because ultimately, this is a network play," he added.

"We want to take all the risk off the table which will encourage police departments to take the offer," said Smith. Since the deal was announced, one department in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina has already signed on.

Smith thinks by eliminating cost-related risk, Axon's growing network will be more valuable. "Skype or Facebook is not that valuable if you're on it alone. As soon as you get a community on there, it's valuable. We're building a community, this is just the enabler," he added.

He also commented on the name change. "When I say 'Taser,' you immediately think about stun guns, electrical weapons. We're something bigger now. We still do taser, of course, but Axon is all about this connected network."

The introduction of body cameras for policemen is aimed at reducing time for them to write reports. Filming incidents will also serve as a way of protecting officers that fall under pressure for using their weapons. "Every officer that carries a gun should have a camera. If you have to use lethal force, you want to be able to show the world why you did it, and there's still big demand for that," said Smith.

Although there is a cost involved, the benefits it will provide to the police and the company is what they are focused on.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN): It's a great way to play on the turn of Europe. However, the ETF route is the better way to go.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL): It's got to come down to $34-35 before it becomes inexpensive.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN): It trades on the weather. Warm winter took a toll on the stock.

IDEXX Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX): It has run up. Buy some now and the rest when it comes down.

Target (NYSE:TGT): It can come back, but it will be a sell as it runs up.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.