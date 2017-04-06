Sherwin-Williams: Great Company At A Terrible Price

Using value investing guidelines as a filter, I have found Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to be a greatly overvalued high-quality company with a stellar record of consistent performance and growth.

SHW's fundamentals are very sound with consistently stellar ROIC - consistently over 20% over the past decade and nearing 40% each of the past two years. Revenue and income have grown consistently since 2009, with revenue growing 67% and net income nearly tripling over that period. Earnings per share have more than tripled during that time and book value per share has nearly doubled. There is good reason to believe that the business will continue to enjoy growth and high profitability in the long-term due to its market leading competitive strengths (controlled distribution, pricing discipline, brand power, and technology leadership), strong financial position, clear strategy for global growth, track record of generating attractive returns for shareholders, experienced management team, and strong talent supply chain.

The company's financial strength is evidenced by its current ratio of 1.28 and debt/equity of 0.64. It has also been gradually reducing its share count (from 131 million in December 2007 to 94 million as of the end of last quarter).

The company's profitability moat rests on its market leading strengths. Its advantages in controlled distribution are found in its direct relationships with customers/end-users, control over brands, pricing, inventory, and staffing, and control over the pace and place of growth. In pricing discipline, the company has been able to consistently protect profits by maintaining margins over 40% for the past decade. This success has been driven in large part by superior brand power, including respected brands such as Sherwin-Williams, Minwax, Krylon, Dupli-Color, Purdy, and Thompson's WaterSeal. Further contributing to the company's durable competitive advantage is its investment in innovative technologies for coatings and paints.

The current purchase price appears substantially overvalued when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF SHW 15.3 25.7 2.5 22.3 SHW - 5 year average 18 27.2 2.0 20.2 Industry 5.3 23.1 1.8 13.1 S&P 500 3.0 21.3 2.1 13.1

Additional valuation models (Jitta (fair value of $233.66) and GuruFocus (Peter Lynch fair value of $216.4, and DCF fair value of $207.22)) further support the case for overvaluation. My own DCF analysis allows for an annual EPS growth rate of 10% over the next 10 years (analysts project a 10.71% growth rate over the next 5 years). Assuming a terminal growth rate of 7% and a 15% discount rate yields a valuation of $199.28, making it overvalued by about 56% at current levels.

SHW is a potential long-term dividend play. Though it only currently yields 1.1%, it steadily increases its dividend every year and has plenty of room to grow with only a 28% payout ratio.

Other factors that make this company an attractive investment are its clear strategy for global growth, track record of generating attractive returns for shareholders, experienced management team, and strong talent supply chain. Its global growth will be fueled by strategic brand development and extension. This will be accomplished through opening and expanding new distribution platforms, capitalizing on current distribution platforms, extending product categories, achieving better brand alignment in Latin America, and customer relationship branding. SHW's talent supply chain has been strengthened by retaining more than 90% of their global workforce, hiring more than 1,400 management trainees company-wide, and filling more than 93% of openings internally.

The upcoming merger with Valspar should unlock additional value for shareholders and contribute to global growth by providing new businesses and opportunities (significant growth of footprint in the Asia-Pacific, extending capabilities into packaging and coil, and providing scale platform to enable growth in Asia), increasing the number of customers (broadening product offerings with well-known brands and high-quality products, improving technology capabilities to accelerate product innovation, expanding the geographic footprint, and providing benefit of cost reduction and synergies), and bringing compelling financial benefits (expected annual cost synergies of $280 million by 2018, enhancing top line and earnings growth profile, and meaningfully enhancing cash flow generation profile).

SHW appears to be very overpriced at current levels. However, given its remarkable record of success, strong position, and optimistic outlook, it belongs on every value and dividend investor's watch list in case of a market correction and/or pullback in share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.