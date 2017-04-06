Chesapeake: This Trade Is Over

The odds now favor a pull back, but that does not mean the rally is over.

At yesterday's high, Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was +35% from the March lows. However, nothing moves in straight line, and if you bought below $5 as advised in my March article it may be a good time to lighten up.

Why Price May Pull Back

One of the reasons for calling a rise back in March, was due to the price action in natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG), which appeared to be bottoming. I proved statistically CHK moves in line with gas over the long term, so any short term divergences like the one shown below are likely to correct (CHK is blue in the middle left chart).

software developed by Arbitrage Trader

An update is shown below:

You can see how the blue line in the middle left chart representing CHK has caught up with UNG in red. The chart in the middle right shows how a portfolio of UNG long and CHK short would usually oscillate around zero (i.e. they correlate very well). In March the UNG long outperformed by two standard deviations, which was extreme in relation to the normal performance. With the recent move up in CHK, the portfolio is back to the zero line.

The relation is not always so strong, but knowing CHK was pulling back because of gas, not because of some fundamental problem specific to the company gave me a lot of confidence to buy where I did. The divergence was like a rubber band stretching, and it was a fair bet it would snap back.

However, now CHK and gas are back in line, and are both hitting resistance, it means there is a good chance of a pull back.

Here is natural gas resistance at the old gap from late January:

I wrote more about likely medium term gas movements here, but in short, we could expect a pull back to just below $3 by the end of May before a large rally above $4.

CHK tested resistance yesterday at the old trendline support:

As I tweeted yesterday I closed here and am happy with my 30%. It may go higher, but I can only look at current probabilities; a pull back is more likely than a sustained move higher above $6.5.

But what next?

Reasons To Be Cheerful

Natural gas production is more or less flat for now, and increases in consumption could mean the builds during injection season are fairly low. This imbalance will eventually correct, but if next winter is relatively cold and inventory starts the season low, my target of $4 could be very conservative.

A large rally in gas should pull CHK up with it. In my last article I gave a CHK target of $8 in the next 12 months, and I still think this is possible.

Everyone has a different approach to trading, so the view that CHK may pull back 10-20% may not interest you if you plan to hold long term. Not every article can be relevant to every reader. However, if you are looking to buy CHK, I would suggest to wait until a pullback in both gas and CHK and let the odds swing in your favor again. Also if you are a swing trader and happy with 30%, you could sell a partial position and try to re-buy lower.

Conclusions

The fundamental link between CHK and the price of gas is fairly obvious. But monitoring the relation closely can reveal opportunities and trades which take advantage of short term divergences. One such trade has just completed at $6.5.

This doesn't mean the CHK rally is over, just that the odds are shifting in favor of a pullback. Trade according to your own system and timeframe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.