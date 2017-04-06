Reversal Confirms A Correction Has Begun

Markets have come too far, too fast. Multiple strategies to hedge or play the downside.

Leaders like Amazon and Tesla reverse and close on the lows.

Thesis:

Wednesday clearly saw more bearish action as evidenced by changing sentiment, closing on the lows, large reversals in indexes and leading stocks. This could be a normal correction or something larger. Strategies are given to hedge or trade these events.

My previous thoughts, Overdue Correction is Beginning

Wednesday's Action:

The reversals in the indexes, here the (NYSEARCA:SPY) S&P 500, from a big gain to a loss is indicative of a change in sentiment from previous exuberance and lack of fear.

Leaders Indicate Correction;

Technical Overview:

Both (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have a spinning top formation which is very bearsish and usually indicates at least a short-term top or something more significant for these leaders and it also is bearish for the overall market.

Both made new highs and then completely reversed as selling intensified and both closed on the low of the day.

Volume on Amazon was up 131% (marketsmith).

(AMZN)

Heading into today:

New highs on low volume, annualized returns exceeding 20% for the S&P over the last 3 months, record high margin debt, fading leaders like (NYSE:GS) and no bid for the VIX or fear gauge (NYSEARCA:VXX).

My general market view:

This is a bull market until proven otherwise. However, it is one of the most expensive markets based on fundamentals I have ever seen due to Fed Policy (see below). However, due to distortions in global bond markets, TINA (there is no alternative) provides a bid for equities on a daily basis. And volatility has correspondingly been in steady decline. This bull market is very vulnerable. However, it is still a bull market.

At least twice a year the market enters a correction phase. As such, one can hedge or profit in these instances. I would expect a 5-7% correction as we have gone too far, too fast over the past 3 months. Recommendations are given as such.

Economic Backdrop:

Incredible growth in debt (ie - consumer credit) facilitated by easy money fed policies. Now that interest rates are rising, debt levels could pinch consumers and slow the economy.

What Changed Wednesday:

Wednesday was the first time that the Federal Reserve did something that the market wasn't expecting and didn't like. The market has become used to a Federal Reserve that makes 50 speeches telegraphing every tiny move they make.

It is unprecedented and created an enormous level of complacency as evidenced by the lack of any fear via the VIX or (NYSEARCA:VXX).

Conclusion;

Wednesday was clearly bearish action as evidenced by closing on the lows, large reversals in indexes and leading stocks. Strategies are given to hedge a coming correction.

Strategy Suggestions:

Hedge Portfolios:

For investors in the S&P I would look to sell the May $238 calls on the SPY index for $1.26

Sell 5/12 SPY $238 Calls for 1.59

Buy 5/12 SPY $243 Calls for .35

Credit Received: $1.26

If the SPY is at or below $238 in 40 days, the investor receives the full credit.

B/E is $239.26

Play the downside: SPY

Buy the $232 MAY 12 Puts for $2.47

Sell the $225 APRIL 28 Puts for $1.17

Net cost: $1.33

B/E: $229.53

If the SPY falls to $225 (a 4% drop in 40 days), the investor would profit by $4.53 or 340% on the initial $1.33 investment.

