Do Not Forget The Big Picture On Rite-Aid - Chances Of A Successful Merger Are Higher Than Ever Before

Deal is trading at 30% probability of success versus an average of 65% in 2016 and 54% in October 2016, when it touched its lowest implied probability ever of 2016.

If a hedge fund were to analyze the current situation at Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) without having gone through the pain of over 12 months of ups and downs would probably conclude that it makes sense to own some Rite Aid and give it a try to an upside of up to 64.3% in a couple of months.

In the worst-case scenario, you could still own shares in a company that would trade "in the low $3 range on a deal break" as per the recent JPMorgan note of February 17, 2017, and would likely need to restructure its business with a new plan (see Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) restructuring and upside post the failure of the deal with Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS)). Instead, because many arbitrageurs were disappointed in the past, they are staying away now, and that usually creates opportunities for those willing to take a fresh objective look.

The deal will pay you $7 or $6.5 per Rite Aid share depending on how many stores will be divested. Upside is huge.

Walgreens is a buyer as committed and strategic as it gets. When the deal was announced, analysts would mention 500 stores or more to be divested. Walgreen mentioned 500 to 1000. In a recent press release, Walgreens committed to divest up to 1200 Rite Aid stores. That is 1200 of approximately 4700 Rite Aid stores; it is 25% of the stores. A very material number, which should give quite some comfort in relation to the antitrust issue. Fred's will definitely be happy to buy as many stores needed given the value creation that it implies, as seen in its December stock appreciation once it agrees to buy a minimum of 865 stores.

The main worry at FTC seems to be that Fred's might not be a stable enough company post the acquisition and its business might be at risk. Fred has been in the business for a long time and last month it added to its board two members with experience in pharmacies and technology. A Deal Reporter article from yesterday indicated that Fred's is not looking for equity financing to support the deal and that it turned down several offers it received.

The article also mentioned that according to sources there is positive momentum on a deal. Most importantly, Fred's represents one single strategic buyer for all the stores, which is usually the most important single item the FTC looks for in similar complex antitrust cases. The comparison with what happened to Haggen in 2015, when Haggen agreed to buy 146 supermarkets from Albertons and Safeway, does not hold. The deal increased the size of Haggen from 18 stores to 164, a 9x growth in one deal, and employees went from 2,000 to 10,000; quite some added complexity.

The conversion and rebranding of the stores was done very quickly, in only five months. Fred's instead already owns over 650 discount general merchandise stores, with 350 store and pharmacy locations. That means that it will more than double its size with the Rite Aid stores, a growth magnitude much smaller than Haggen's and more in line with a transformational M&A often seen in the markets. Also, Fred's will retain the Rite Aid banner through a 24-month transition, versus the 5 months at Haggen's.

Pessina, Walgreens CEO, said yesterday on the analysts call that he is actively engaged with the FTC and he is optimistic about bringing the deal to a successful conclusion. I would think that you are likely to be even more excited than before when you get an almost 30% discount to the purchase price because of recent weak quarters.

Using $3.1 as downside and $7 as upside, the deal is trading at a 30% implied probability of success. I find this quite low, and would think that the probability of success of this deal is around 70%, given the quality of the buyer, the commitments undertaken, the recent discount on the purchase price, and the new pro-business environment under Trump.

In 2016, this deal has been trading at an average 60/70% implied probability of success, and the lowest probability it ever touched was 54% in early November `16, when some negative articles came out, and then it recovered quickly again to touch an almost 95% probability of deal success, without new material information. In this analysis of 2016 implied probability of success, I used $3.5 as downside, 15% higher than today. Also, in 2016, there was no Trump yet, at least for most of it.

The situation is still risky and needs to be sized accordingly, though it is interesting to note that when the deal is the most likely to go through and it has the shortest ever timetable, it trades at the lowest implied probability of success ever, hence offering the best risk/reward ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.