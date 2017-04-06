U.S. Exports Over 1 Million Bpd And Trending Higher - And So Is Buckeye Partners

U.S. crude oil exports rose above 1 million bpd in February. This is bullish for Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) - which has positioned itself for just such a development. As I reported in a previous Seeking Alpha article (see Buckeye Partners: A New Global Player in the Global Import/Export Market), BPL's recent acquisition of a 50% stake in VTTI's global marine terminals business was a strategic move and instantly transformed into a force to be reckoned with in the global crude oil and refined products import/export market. And that is driven from a home base - in the U.S. - where crude oil exports continue to trend higher.

While the latest EIA crude oil exports graph still shows January's 746,000 bpd level, Bloomberg reports that crude oil exports jumped over 1 million bpd in February - up more than 30% month over month. Some of the big increase was due to domestic refinery shutdowns for maintenance, which effectively pushed more domestic barrels onto the world market. But the trend is clear: U.S. exports continue to elbow their way into grabbing more of the global market.

Bloomberg also reported that the U.S. is now a larger crude oil exporter than are many OPEC nations and that China overtook Canada as the largest importer of U.S. crude in February. But as the graphic below shows, demand for U.S. crude is well diversified right across the globe:

Over the past 13 months, Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, Curaçao (the Lessor Antilles island in the Caribbean), and China have all imported more than 10 million bbls of U.S. crude.

So this is bullish news for Buckeye Partners, which now - after the VTTI deal - has a global footprint to service crude oil and refined product terminaling, transport, and storage requirements:

The benefits of BPL's strategy over the last few years are beginning to assert themselves. First off, the company's move to diversify its traditional domestic pipeline business by expanding the Global Marine Terminal Segment is paying off. Not only is the company much better diversified now, but the GMT segment (as shown by the green bar) is growing faster than the Pipeline Segment.

Besides the obvious benefit of a more diversified portfolio, it's clear the GMT acquisitions Buckeye made were quite timely in terms of the trend line U.S. exports are taking. Since 2010, Buckeye has acquired over 75 domestic and international terminals with over 130 million bbls of storage capacity. As a result, GMT EBITDA has grown from "0" in 2010 to 42% of total EBITDA in 2016. It would not surprise me if the split is 50/50 global/domestic by the end of FY17. Meantime, Buckeye has stuck to its business model: 95% of 2016 EBITDA was fee-based (i.e. very little commodity price exposure).

Barriers to Entry

One thing investors should consider is that many of Buckeye's assets present a high hurdle for competitors. Multimodal midstream assets like rail terminals, pipelines, and marine terminals are difficult to replicate in today's world. That is less true with storage assets. That said, the cost of building new storage capacity certainly isn't getting cheaper. The point is, Buckeye has a strategic asset base that is going to present tough competition for anyone currently in the business, or wishing to compete in the future. Plus, its U.S. pipeline footprint can leverage export capabilities into higher volumes.

Distributions

As a result of its success, BPL's coverage ratio increased from 1.02x in 2015 to 1.09x last year. At the same time, BPL grew the quarterly distribution by a nickel over the past 12 months and continues to commit to a $0.0125 quarterly bump through full year 2017. While that is certainly not the highest distribution growth profile in the MLP group, it may accelerate distribution growth in the near future. Meantime, BPL currently yields a safe and secure 7.2%. Many investors find that quite attractive considering the U.S. 10-year is currently trading at 2.4% after the "Trump bump" took it up to 2.6%:

Risks

Among other typical risks that midstream companies face (pipeline outages, regulatory, etc., etc.), a primary risk for BPL would obviously be OPEC fighting back at its loss of market share, choosing to increase production, and thereby cause a drop in the price of Brent and WTI. That would put downward pressure on this export story - at least for a while.

But the fact is, the "old world order" in crude oil supply/demand has been upset. The "new world order" has to make room for U.S. shale oil production and export capability. And remember - refiners love shale oil. It is light-sweet crude and among the highest quality in the world (especially Bakken crude). That makes U.S. crude a very desirable refinery feedstock because it is easier and cheaper to refine.

In addition, consider that Saudi Arabia obviously has a vested interest in keeping the price of crude from cratering as it prepares its IPO of a 5% interest in Saudi Aramco, and that is not likely to happen until 2018. As a result, the current dynamic that is making domestic crude oil exports attractive in the global market should continue throughout full-year 2017. That is a positive catalyst for Buckeye. It may soon become the norm for U.S. exports to consistently average over 1 million bpd.

The other risk with BPL is that its debt to adjusted EBITDA is on the high side (4.1x). I typically prefer to see under 3x. That said, BPL has made steady progress in reducing this ratio from over 5x back in 2013. Meantime, the lack of any IDR obligations to general partners as compared to its peers, and is an advantage. So too BPL's investment grade credit rating which means it has a low-cost of capital as compared to many competitors. Meantime, the growth prospects are excellent and BPL has sufficient liquidity to fund growth initiatives without accessing capital markets.

Summary & Conclusions

BPL appears on the threshold of a significant uplift in EBITDA as a result of its strategic investments in Global Marine Terminals - whether they are domestic assets (see Corpus Christi Terminal Puts Buckeye In Excellent Position For Increased U.S. Exports), or international assets (in the Caribbean or those acquired through VTTI). As a result, BPL is an excellent choice for income-oriented investors seeking tax-advantaged distributions from an MLP.

Other companies that should benefit from rising U.S. crude exports are NuStar (NYSE:NS) - with its Gulf Coast export capacity, and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), whose Eagle Ford production is the closest to the Gulf Coast.

