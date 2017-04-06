Macy's Deterioration Continues

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) have dropped approximately 30% in the past 12 months as the environment for established retailers has become increasingly more challenging. (Conversely, shares of online retailer Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have rallied more than 53% in the same timeframe). Macy's 2016 annual report detailed the extent of the Company's operating decline with a decrease in net income of 42% from 2015. Further, net sales in 2016 decreased by $1.3 billion from the year prior. The reported 2016 diluted earnings per share of $1.99 represents a 38% drop from 2015 earnings of $3.22 per share and a 53% drop from 2014 earnings of $4.22 per share.

Source: Macy's 10-K

To make matters worse, Macy's repurchased 7.9 million shares in 2016 for a total cost of $316 million at an average purchase price of $40. At Macy's closing share price as of April 4 of $28.82, the repurchases represent a destruction of shareholder value to the tune of more than $88.3 million.

Incredibly, management's destruction of shareholder value in 2016 pales in comparison to that of 2015 and 2014. During 2015, the Company purchased 34.8 million shares of common stock under its share repurchase program for a total of $2 billion at an average purchase price of $62.70. Moreover, during 2014, the Company repurchased 31.9 million shares of common stock under its share repurchase program for a total of $1.9 billion at an average purchase price of $59.56. In total, Macy's share repurchases have resulted in the erosion of more than $2.24 billion in shareholder value since 2014. On February 26, 2016, the Company's board of directors approved an additional $1.5 billion in authorization to repurchase common stock.

Management's willingness to continue to invest in financial engineering rather than use the Company's cash to establish a greater online business or to improve its existing retail locations demonstrates a lack of urgency in preparing for what will likely be several years of poor operating performance in an increasingly challenging environment.

In August 2016, the Company announced its intention to close approximately 100 Macy's stores. The Company subsequently announced in January 2017 the closure of 68 Macy's stores by mid-2017, with the balance closing as leases and certain operating covenants expire. On the subject of the Company's deteriorating operating performance, management stated:

"2016 was another challenging year due in part to changes in consumer buying habits and spending."

The Company also warned 2017 sales would decline by approximately 3.2% to 4.3% from 2016 levels. As consumers continue to migrate online, the Company faces pressure to not only compete from a price perspective with its competitors, some of whom sell the same products, but also must differentiate itself to stay relevant in retail's ever-changing industry.

To Macy's detriment, the Company relies on the ability of its physical retail locations to remain relevant. Failure to recognize the necessity of focusing on the Company's online presence has resulted in several years of consistent declines in both revenue and profit, and will ultimately lead to the Company's insolvency if management cannot implement a successful turnaround. As of December 31, 2016 the Company had total long-term debt of $6.56 billion, with just $1.29 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Investors should recognize that as the Company's operating performance continues to decline, access to capital markets and debt financing will become sparse. While the Company currently trades at a discount relative to the S&P 500, a P/E ratio of 14.48 does not accurately reflect the dire situation Macy's will likely face in 2017 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are short M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.