Mapping The German DAX

It's taken nearly two years, but the DAX is finally back at the 12,390s and looks set to make a new all time high.

This article looks at what catalysts are behind this DAX rally and what price action we can expect from the DAX if and when it breaks out. I will also update Elliott Wave counts and fractals which successfully predicted this move.

Drivers Of The Rally

The last time the DAX was this high, in April 2015, the ECB had just started its massive QE program. The market had rallied nearly 50% in six months and as often happens, the market had priced in any positive effects from QE way before they had materialized. Because the rally was so stretched, a series of let downs and global factors led to a 30% decline into February 2016.

This time around, the effects of QE have had a much better chance to filter through to the economy and we are seeing a marked improvement in macro data out of the euro zone.

Manufacturing PMI is at 6 year highs.

source: http://www.tradingeconomics.com

Inflation is recovering:

Whether this upturn is due to the effects of QE, and whether it is sustainable are both up for debate. What is more clear is the data has improved in the last 6 months or so, and is more supportive of the current trend in the DAX than it was two years ago.

In a way this shows just how much sentiment and speculation drives price. Look at the data in 2015 compared to now and it's amazing to think the DAX is still at a lower high. It is also a warning that watching the data may not always help in predicting where the DAX may go next. To do this I nearly always rely on technical analysis, and Elliott Wave.

Fractal Guides

If and when the DAX breaks to new highs we want to ride the uptrend for as long as we can and sell near the top. Using moving averages or trendlines can keep you with the trend quite well, but I've found my usual MAs (8ema and 20ma) don't seem to work on the DAX too well.

I believe any analysis should be based around on what you know works for a particular market. Stick with it until stops working.

The below fractal is from August 2015, using the daily structure to call the moves on the weekly.

Perhaps it's not so clear, but the daily structure suggested the weekly would drop further to the trendline in a large ABC pattern, then make new highs. So far that is exactly what has happened. Here is an update:

Clearly the move should go higher still if the similarities are to continue. Perhaps the move won't be quite as strong, but this 'map' could continue to be useful once the DAX tops and starts to correct over the next 12-24 months.

This general path is supported by another 'old' fractal I have written about on Seeking Alpha since last summer, the 1998-2000 comparison.

The move up in the DAX in recent weeks has weakened and there is the start of a divergence in the fractal, but nothing significant. Remember we are looking for a guide, not a perfect repetition where we try to trade every turn.

It does appear like we are near to a top. Perhaps some sharp pullbacks and one more rally to near 13,000.

It is interesting that the topping formation in 2000 and in 2015 were very similar, and if the DAX were to do the same again, we could spot it quickly and know what to expect.

Elliott Wave

On the weekly chart we can see the cycle from the 2009 lows. The rally since 2016 is a wave 5, and if wave 5 equals wave 1 in length (as it often does), it targets 12,710.

This is the basic target. It can be tightened up by looking at the waves inside wave 5, starting at the 2016 lows. The only problem here is the waves are not entirely clear. I've always had a problem with the look of the rally from February to April 2016, and the same can be said with both wave 5 rallies in 1999 and 2014. I wasn't trading in 1999, but I distinctly remember most analysts counted the DAX incorrectly in 2014 - 2015 and expected new highs when actually the top was in.

This is the reason I am (tentatively) counting like this:

I know it's an ugly triangle, but not every structure is picture perfect. Once new highs are made and the 12,700 target is reached (and likely exceeded), it is a dangerous time to be buying dips, especially if a familiar topping pattern is forming.

Perhaps the count above underestimates the rally by one wave, but I think it's best to be cautious for now.

I will update again if and when the DAX is closer to 13,000.

Conclusions

The DAX tested the 2015 highs and is falling sharply. Traders are asking the usual questions. How far could it fall? Is the top in?

Based on the two fractals which have consistently mapped the moves, we can expect the rally to continue to at least 12,700. Once the target has been met there is a specific topping pattern we can look for. This will signal a very large correction is about to start.