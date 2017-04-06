Transocean Bags 2 Contracts With Statoil; What Is The Impact On The Bottom Line?

Assuming a timid recovery in H2 2018 - H1 2019, we can safely assume that Transocean will be a survivor.

Based on the $83 million backlog, It comes to a day rate of about $182.5K/d which is the actual day rate for semisub in March 2017, according to IHS Markit.

Transocean announced that the Transocean Spitsbergen was awarded two contracts with Statoil.

Image: Semi-Submersible TRANSOCEAN SPITSBERGEN.

Investment Thesis:

Yesterday, I commented on Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) epic struggle to restructure its huge debt, and today, I am about to comment on Transocean (NYSE:RIG) that I consider the most solid offshore drillers around.

While in the same struggling industry we are talking about two worlds apart, a business paradox, that can be characterized as an issue about debt management. Aesop's fable seems proper here:

In a field one summer's day a Grasshopper was hopping about, chirping and singing to its heart's content. An Ant passed by, bearing along with great toil an ear of corn he was taking to the nest. "Why not come and chat with me," said the Grasshopper, "instead of toiling and moiling in that way?" "I am helping to lay up food for the winter," said the Ant, "and recommend you to do the same." "Why bother about winter?" said the Grasshopper; "we have got plenty of food at present." But the Ant went on its way and continued its toil. When the winter came the Grasshopper had no food and found itself dying of hunger, while it saw the ants distributing every day corn and grain from the stores they had collected in the summer. Then the Grasshopper knew: It is best to prepare for the days of necessity.

It is not a secret anymore, the offshore drilling Industry is suffering through the worst bear cycle in history, a long unforgiving winter. The oil crash that began late in 2014 has had a terrible effect particularly on the offshore drilling sector.

However, what has really characterized the recent years, in terms of the oil dynamic, is the major paradigm shift that created by the rapid emergence of the US Shale industry, as a new untamed powerful player. This major shift forced OPEC and non OPEC Countries to find desperately a way to adapt to the new balance, by implementing a "fine tuned" new strategy.

During its prime, OPEC was a mighty force to be reckoned with, but not anymore. In 1973, when OPEC decided an oil embargo following U.S. Support of Israel in the Yom Kippur War, OPEC produced no less than 55% of the world's oil, and its various member countries were rich in petrodollars.

OPEC is still a significant player in the market today, but it no longer possesses the dominant position it once did, despite having kept a "champagne taste on a now beer-bottle budget" type of attitude.

The result produced volatility, a lot of it, which is due to an increase of uncertainty and constant unbalance. The situation has been quite disastrous for the offshore drilling industry and even strong companies such as Transocean have experienced a huge downfall since 2014, but managed to survive by a careful managing and strong professionalism.

News Yesterday: Transocean announced that the Transocean Spitsbergen was awarded two contracts with Statoil.

the harsh-environment semisubmersible Transocean Spitsbergen was awarded two contracts with Statoil. The estimated firm backlog associated with these contracts is $83 million, which excludes performance incentive opportunities, integrated services and mobilization. The initial contract is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2017. The first contract is for three wells with an estimated duration of 90 days in the U.K. sector of the North Sea. This contract includes a priced option for an additional well with an estimated duration of 30 days. The second contract is for six wells with an estimated duration of one year in the Norwegian North Sea. This contract includes priced options for an additional six wells with an estimated total duration of 180 days.

A quick calculation gives a total contracted, not including the options, of about 90 + 365 = 455 working days. Based on the $83 million indicated in the pr, It comes to a day rate of about $182.5K/d. Based on the recent IHS Markit average day rates in March 2017, it is the average day rate, which is reaching another new low in 2017.

The matter is quite unsettling now. After a 9 months period of day rate stabilization at around $280k/d, the new average has dropped to now $180k/d, this is a huge downward correction, especially considering that oil prices are at about $52 a barrel since December 2016.

As I commented recently, many companies are restructuring their debt and starting "all-over-again" with a lighter and cleaner balance sheet. Like the Phoenix rising from the ashes.

Subsequently, competition is naturally turning fiercer. New companies are created or are emerging from bankruptcy with a "fresh-start accounting" and modern attractive assets.

They become everyone else's problem.

Let's take as an example, Vantage Drilling International - a private company, which emerged from bankruptcy in February 2016 - with a fleet of four Ultra-Premium Marine Pacific Class 375 Jack-ups and three modern 6G Ultra-Deepwater 10,000 ft & 12,000 ft Drillships.

In short, after emerging from bankruptcy, the company took care of its $2.7 billion in debt and now shows $869 million in total debt, and a cash of $232 million.

The immediate result is that Transocean and others who are still struggling with a large debt and did not restructure are competing unfairly with players "on steroid" who can drive the day rate to an unrealistic level and still be able to survive.

I you want to know more about this issue, I recommend to read my article published on April 3, 2017. [Please click here] especially about the ongoing ONGC tender.

What is the new Transocean Backlog estimated as of April 6, 2017.

I estimated the total backlog as of today at about $10.87 billion, including the $146 million in Jack-up backlog transferred to Borr Drilling.

On March 20, 2017, Borr Drilling announced the purchase of Transocean's jackup fleet for $1.35 billion in total consideration.

Transocean Jack-up fleet status represents: 5 jack-ups under-construction, 5 jack-ups working and 5 jack-ups cold stacked. 15 jack-ups in total.

Average delivery is 2004 or the Fleet average age is 13 years, with 4 JUs (2012-2013) and five jack-ups under-construction.

After completion of this transaction, Transocean will become a "deepwater player" exclusively, which will not affect much revenue.

RIG 2016 revenues were $4,164 million and revenues from HS jack-ups were $288 million ($526 million in 2015), representing 6.9%.

The 2016 revenues were largely reduced compared to 2015, down 43.6% (see details in the chart below, read from right to left). [Click chart to enlarge]

RIG ended 2016 with a cash and cash equivalent of $3.052 billion and a long term debt of ~$7.5 billion (Total debt $8.546 billion).

CapEx 2016 was $1.344 billion.

M. Marc Mey, CFO, said in the last conference call:

Capital expenditures in 2017 are anticipated to be approximately $500 million. This includes $430 million in new book CapEx, largely associated with the ship truck payments of the Deepwater Pontus and Deepwater Poseidon. In 2018, we expect CapEx of approximately $325 million. This includes approximately $100 million in newbuild CapEx and $245 million for maintenance and other CapEx.

After completion of Borr Drilling transaction, Transocean will cut future CapEx from a total of $2.676 Billion to a remaining balance of $1.541 billion (5 under-construction Jack-ups divested).

Drillship Paid in 2016 in $ million Total Cost in $ million Remaining to be paid to shipyard in $ million Deepwater Pontus 745 900 155 Deepwater Poseidon 707 910 203 Drillship TBN #1 221 825 604 Drillship TBN#2 166 745 579 Total 1,839 3,380 1,541

Conclusion:

The offshore drilling market is well-known as a cyclical one, ups and downs will always affect the industry and it is not really a new issue. Just a matter of time and patience. Transocean is dealing with it fairly good, considering how bad the situation is now.

What is new is the way the industry reacts to the situation that turns out a real threat, potentially weakening the sector for years to come.

Those who do not find some way to change and simply wait out the downturn because they have the current financial base to do so may end up finding it difficult to compete and suddenly land in a position where they eventually have to experience a major financial "event".

What I like with Transocean is its solid backlog and a talent for innovation that makes the company a true long investment and perhaps the only strong link in the offshore drilling industry with a handful of others such as Noble (NYSE:NE), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Rowan (NYSE:RDC) and perhaps Diamond offshore (NYSE:DO).

It is not a picture perfect though and the debt is not particularly low. However, assuming a timid recovery in H2 2018 - H1 2019, we can safely assume that Transocean will be a survivor.

