Valeant Approaching Equity Per Share Value

Valeant at year-end had $85.81 worth of long-term debt per share compared to $9.06 of equity per share.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) stock price might be in the process of forming a bottom. Investors that have followed Valeant for the past few years know that the stock price has been crushed, see chart below.

VRX data by YCharts

The shares traded in the single digits today as a "Newswires" report surfaced that the iNova unit bids came in below expectations. Time will tell how accurate the report is.

In prior articles, I have suggested that the equity investor looks for the bonds to stabilize before expecting the stock price to rebound. The 5.875% notes due May 15, 2023, have stabilized on light volume in recent trading. The last trade reported on the Finra website was $78.19 on April 3, 2017. For a meaningful rebound in the share price, the bonds will have to perform better. However, the stabilization of the bonds could be a welcome sign for equity owners.

The key question is -- can management turn the business around? Valeant recently issued secured debt and redeemed some unsecured debt to extend the maturity of bonds. This may give management some breathing room to execute the sale of assets and reduce debt. If the figures on the balance sheet are accurate, then value investors might start looking at Valeant as it approaches the equity per share value of $9.06. Valeant Pharmaceuticals closed at $9.56, see chart below.

VRX data by YCharts

Valeant is a highly leveraged firm with over $85 per share of long-term debt with interest expense of $1,836 million that works out to be $5.28 per share as of December 31, 2016.

Valeant is subject to headline and health reform risks. However, for the speculative investor, the common stock at current levels might offer an interesting trading opportunity. The more risk adverse might find value in the bonds. The bonds would be expected to perform better than the common stock should a financially strong firm make a bid for the stock.

Roughly, 13% of the shares have been sold short, according to recent figures. A little positive news might cause some shorts to close their positions via the purchase of shares. The rally could be swift, though short-lived given the debt burden.

Bottom Line

The recent action of Valeant bonds plus the stock price approaching the equity per share value suggest a near-term rally might occur. A 20% rally would put the shares at $11.47. Should the financial situation improve then the bonds might trade up closer to par value and offer attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Valeant is a risky firm, proceed with caution and a trading plan.

What are your thoughts?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.